Estimated values
2013 Toyota Yaris SE 4dr Hatchback (1.5L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$5,762
|$7,220
|$8,542
|Clean
|$5,430
|$6,809
|$8,023
|Average
|$4,766
|$5,987
|$6,986
|Rough
|$4,102
|$5,165
|$5,949
Estimated values
2013 Toyota Yaris SE 4dr Hatchback (1.5L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$5,181
|$6,775
|$8,202
|Clean
|$4,883
|$6,389
|$7,704
|Average
|$4,286
|$5,618
|$6,708
|Rough
|$3,689
|$4,846
|$5,713
Estimated values
2013 Toyota Yaris LE 2dr Hatchback (1.5L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$4,986
|$6,024
|$6,978
|Clean
|$4,699
|$5,681
|$6,555
|Average
|$4,125
|$4,995
|$5,707
|Rough
|$3,550
|$4,309
|$4,860
Estimated values
2013 Toyota Yaris L 2dr Hatchback (1.5L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$4,851
|$6,290
|$7,582
|Clean
|$4,571
|$5,932
|$7,122
|Average
|$4,012
|$5,216
|$6,201
|Rough
|$3,453
|$4,499
|$5,281
Estimated values
2013 Toyota Yaris L 4dr Hatchback (1.5L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$5,199
|$6,606
|$7,877
|Clean
|$4,899
|$6,230
|$7,398
|Average
|$4,300
|$5,478
|$6,442
|Rough
|$3,701
|$4,725
|$5,486
Estimated values
2013 Toyota Yaris LE 4dr Hatchback (1.5L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$5,407
|$6,865
|$8,181
|Clean
|$5,095
|$6,474
|$7,684
|Average
|$4,472
|$5,692
|$6,691
|Rough
|$3,849
|$4,911
|$5,698
Estimated values
2013 Toyota Yaris L 2dr Hatchback (1.5L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$5,087
|$6,572
|$7,906
|Clean
|$4,794
|$6,198
|$7,426
|Average
|$4,208
|$5,449
|$6,466
|Rough
|$3,622
|$4,701
|$5,507