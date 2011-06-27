Estimated values
2002 Volkswagen Cabrio GL 2dr Convertible (2.0L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,470
|$2,224
|$2,645
|Clean
|$1,306
|$1,980
|$2,353
|Average
|$979
|$1,493
|$1,770
|Rough
|$652
|$1,006
|$1,187
Estimated values
2002 Volkswagen Cabrio GLX 2dr Convertible (2.0L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,722
|$2,697
|$3,242
|Clean
|$1,530
|$2,402
|$2,885
|Average
|$1,146
|$1,811
|$2,170
|Rough
|$763
|$1,220
|$1,455
Estimated values
2002 Volkswagen Cabrio GLS 2dr Convertible (2.0L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,558
|$2,412
|$2,889
|Clean
|$1,384
|$2,148
|$2,570
|Average
|$1,037
|$1,620
|$1,933
|Rough
|$691
|$1,091
|$1,296
Estimated values
2002 Volkswagen Cabrio GL 2dr Convertible (2.0L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,537
|$2,431
|$2,930
|Clean
|$1,365
|$2,164
|$2,607
|Average
|$1,023
|$1,632
|$1,961
|Rough
|$681
|$1,099
|$1,315
Estimated values
2002 Volkswagen Cabrio GLX 2dr Convertible (2.0L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,771
|$2,650
|$3,142
|Clean
|$1,574
|$2,360
|$2,795
|Average
|$1,179
|$1,779
|$2,102
|Rough
|$785
|$1,199
|$1,410
Estimated values
2002 Volkswagen Cabrio GLS 2dr Convertible (2.0L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,604
|$2,530
|$3,046
|Clean
|$1,426
|$2,253
|$2,710
|Average
|$1,068
|$1,698
|$2,039
|Rough
|$711
|$1,144
|$1,367