Estimated values
2018 Volkswagen Golf GTI Autobahn 4dr Hatchback (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$21,461
|$24,285
|$27,499
|Clean
|$21,032
|$23,788
|$26,915
|Average
|$20,173
|$22,793
|$25,749
|Rough
|$19,314
|$21,798
|$24,582
Estimated values
2018 Volkswagen Golf GTI Autobahn 4dr Hatchback (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6AM) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$22,079
|$24,945
|$28,204
|Clean
|$21,638
|$24,434
|$27,605
|Average
|$20,754
|$23,412
|$26,409
|Rough
|$19,871
|$22,389
|$25,212
Estimated values
2018 Volkswagen Golf GTI S 4dr Hatchback (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$17,004
|$19,367
|$22,055
|Clean
|$16,664
|$18,970
|$21,588
|Average
|$15,984
|$18,177
|$20,652
|Rough
|$15,303
|$17,383
|$19,716
Estimated values
2018 Volkswagen Golf GTI SE 4dr Hatchback (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6AM) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$19,512
|$22,188
|$25,231
|Clean
|$19,122
|$21,733
|$24,696
|Average
|$18,341
|$20,824
|$23,625
|Rough
|$17,561
|$19,915
|$22,555
Estimated values
2018 Volkswagen Golf GTI SE 4dr Hatchback (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$18,955
|$21,554
|$24,510
|Clean
|$18,576
|$21,112
|$23,990
|Average
|$17,817
|$20,229
|$22,950
|Rough
|$17,059
|$19,346
|$21,911
Estimated values
2018 Volkswagen Golf GTI S 4dr Hatchback (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6AM) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$17,442
|$19,834
|$22,554
|Clean
|$17,093
|$19,428
|$22,076
|Average
|$16,396
|$18,615
|$21,119
|Rough
|$15,698
|$17,803
|$20,162