Estimated values
2018 Volkswagen Golf GTI Autobahn 4dr Hatchback (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$21,461$24,285$27,499
Clean$21,032$23,788$26,915
Average$20,173$22,793$25,749
Rough$19,314$21,798$24,582
Estimated values
2018 Volkswagen Golf GTI Autobahn 4dr Hatchback (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6AM) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$22,079$24,945$28,204
Clean$21,638$24,434$27,605
Average$20,754$23,412$26,409
Rough$19,871$22,389$25,212
Estimated values
2018 Volkswagen Golf GTI S 4dr Hatchback (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$17,004$19,367$22,055
Clean$16,664$18,970$21,588
Average$15,984$18,177$20,652
Rough$15,303$17,383$19,716
Estimated values
2018 Volkswagen Golf GTI SE 4dr Hatchback (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6AM) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$19,512$22,188$25,231
Clean$19,122$21,733$24,696
Average$18,341$20,824$23,625
Rough$17,561$19,915$22,555
Estimated values
2018 Volkswagen Golf GTI SE 4dr Hatchback (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$18,955$21,554$24,510
Clean$18,576$21,112$23,990
Average$17,817$20,229$22,950
Rough$17,059$19,346$21,911
Estimated values
2018 Volkswagen Golf GTI S 4dr Hatchback (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6AM) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$17,442$19,834$22,554
Clean$17,093$19,428$22,076
Average$16,396$18,615$21,119
Rough$15,698$17,803$20,162
FAQ

