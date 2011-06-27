Estimated values
1996 Toyota Tercel DX 2dr Coupe with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$619
|$1,282
|$1,625
|Clean
|$545
|$1,130
|$1,437
|Average
|$396
|$827
|$1,060
|Rough
|$247
|$524
|$684
Estimated values
1996 Toyota Tercel 2dr Coupe with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$666
|$1,298
|$1,625
|Clean
|$586
|$1,145
|$1,437
|Average
|$426
|$838
|$1,060
|Rough
|$266
|$530
|$684
Estimated values
1996 Toyota Tercel DX 4dr Sedan with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$636
|$1,289
|$1,625
|Clean
|$559
|$1,136
|$1,437
|Average
|$406
|$831
|$1,060
|Rough
|$253
|$526
|$684