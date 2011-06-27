Estimated values
2000 Volkswagen Cabrio GL 2dr Convertible with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,068
|$1,698
|$2,044
|Clean
|$946
|$1,507
|$1,814
|Average
|$702
|$1,127
|$1,356
|Rough
|$458
|$746
|$897
Estimated values
2000 Volkswagen Cabrio GLS 2dr Convertible with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,201
|$1,884
|$2,259
|Clean
|$1,064
|$1,672
|$2,005
|Average
|$790
|$1,250
|$1,498
|Rough
|$515
|$828
|$991