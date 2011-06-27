Estimated values
Estimated values
2020 Volkswagen Golf GTI Autobahn 4dr Hatchback (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 7AM) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$31,614
|$33,431
|$35,664
|Clean
|$31,250
|$33,039
|$35,233
|Average
|$30,521
|$32,254
|$34,373
|Rough
|$29,792
|$31,469
|$33,512
Estimated values
2020 Volkswagen Golf GTI Autobahn 4dr Hatchback (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$30,990
|$32,734
|$34,875
|Clean
|$30,633
|$32,349
|$34,455
|Average
|$29,919
|$31,581
|$33,613
|Rough
|$29,204
|$30,813
|$32,772