Estimated values
2019 Volkswagen Golf SportWagen 1.4T S 4dr Wagon (1.4L 4cyl Turbo 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$15,131
|$16,897
|$19,127
|Clean
|$14,854
|$16,592
|$18,766
|Average
|$14,299
|$15,983
|$18,042
|Rough
|$13,744
|$15,373
|$17,318
Estimated values
2019 Volkswagen Golf SportWagen 1.4T SE 4dr Wagon (1.4L 4cyl Turbo 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$18,778
|$20,970
|$23,738
|Clean
|$18,434
|$20,592
|$23,289
|Average
|$17,745
|$19,835
|$22,391
|Rough
|$17,057
|$19,078
|$21,493
Estimated values
2019 Volkswagen Golf SportWagen 1.8T S 4MOTION 4dr Wagon AWD (1.8L 4cyl Turbo 6AM) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$16,451
|$18,371
|$20,795
|Clean
|$16,149
|$18,040
|$20,402
|Average
|$15,546
|$17,377
|$19,615
|Rough
|$14,943
|$16,714
|$18,829
Estimated values
2019 Volkswagen Golf SportWagen 1.4T S 4dr Wagon (1.4L 4cyl Turbo 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$14,645
|$16,355
|$18,513
|Clean
|$14,377
|$16,059
|$18,163
|Average
|$13,840
|$15,469
|$17,463
|Rough
|$13,303
|$14,879
|$16,762
Estimated values
2019 Volkswagen Golf SportWagen 1.8T S 4MOTION 4dr Wagon AWD (1.8L 4cyl Turbo 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$15,873
|$17,726
|$20,065
|Clean
|$15,582
|$17,407
|$19,686
|Average
|$15,000
|$16,767
|$18,927
|Rough
|$14,418
|$16,127
|$18,168