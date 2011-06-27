Estimated values
2006 Toyota Tundra Darrell Waltrip Edition 4dr Double Cab 4WD SB (4.7L 8cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$7,810
|$10,441
|$11,863
|Clean
|$7,149
|$9,553
|$10,851
|Average
|$5,826
|$7,776
|$8,826
|Rough
|$4,504
|$5,998
|$6,801
Estimated values
2006 Toyota Tundra SR5 4dr Access Cab 4WD SB (4.7L 8cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$6,373
|$9,071
|$10,528
|Clean
|$5,833
|$8,299
|$9,630
|Average
|$4,754
|$6,755
|$7,833
|Rough
|$3,675
|$5,211
|$6,036
Estimated values
2006 Toyota Tundra Darrell Waltrip Edition 4dr Double Cab SB (4.7L 8cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$7,173
|$9,745
|$11,134
|Clean
|$6,566
|$8,915
|$10,183
|Average
|$5,351
|$7,257
|$8,283
|Rough
|$4,136
|$5,598
|$6,383
Estimated values
2006 Toyota Tundra SR5 4dr Access Cab 4WD Stepside SB (4.7L 8cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$6,933
|$9,520
|$10,917
|Clean
|$6,346
|$8,710
|$9,986
|Average
|$5,172
|$7,090
|$8,122
|Rough
|$3,998
|$5,469
|$6,259
Estimated values
2006 Toyota Tundra Limited 4dr Access Cab SB (4.7L 8cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$6,895
|$9,467
|$10,857
|Clean
|$6,311
|$8,661
|$9,930
|Average
|$5,144
|$7,050
|$8,077
|Rough
|$3,976
|$5,439
|$6,224
Estimated values
2006 Toyota Tundra SR5 4dr Double Cab SB (4.7L 8cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$6,344
|$8,814
|$10,147
|Clean
|$5,807
|$8,064
|$9,281
|Average
|$4,733
|$6,564
|$7,550
|Rough
|$3,658
|$5,063
|$5,818
Estimated values
2006 Toyota Tundra 2dr Regular Cab LB (4.7L 8cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$4,491
|$6,247
|$7,196
|Clean
|$4,110
|$5,715
|$6,582
|Average
|$3,350
|$4,652
|$5,354
|Rough
|$2,589
|$3,589
|$4,126
Estimated values
2006 Toyota Tundra 2dr Regular Cab LB (4.0L 6cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,639
|$4,831
|$5,477
|Clean
|$3,331
|$4,420
|$5,010
|Average
|$2,715
|$3,598
|$4,075
|Rough
|$2,098
|$2,776
|$3,140
Estimated values
2006 Toyota Tundra Limited 4dr Access Cab Stepside SB (4.7L 8cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$6,664
|$8,663
|$9,742
|Clean
|$6,100
|$7,925
|$8,911
|Average
|$4,971
|$6,451
|$7,248
|Rough
|$3,843
|$4,976
|$5,585
Estimated values
2006 Toyota Tundra SR5 4dr Double Cab 4WD SB (4.7L 8cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$7,060
|$9,667
|$11,074
|Clean
|$6,462
|$8,844
|$10,129
|Average
|$5,267
|$7,199
|$8,239
|Rough
|$4,071
|$5,553
|$6,349
Estimated values
2006 Toyota Tundra Limited 4dr Double Cab 4WD SB (4.7L 8cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$7,684
|$10,923
|$12,674
|Clean
|$7,033
|$9,994
|$11,593
|Average
|$5,732
|$8,135
|$9,430
|Rough
|$4,431
|$6,275
|$7,266
Estimated values
2006 Toyota Tundra Limited 4dr Access Cab 4WD Stepside SB (4.7L 8cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$8,210
|$11,065
|$12,608
|Clean
|$7,515
|$10,123
|$11,532
|Average
|$6,124
|$8,240
|$9,380
|Rough
|$4,734
|$6,357
|$7,228
Estimated values
2006 Toyota Tundra SR5 4dr Access Cab SB (4.7L 8cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$5,783
|$8,136
|$9,407
|Clean
|$5,293
|$7,443
|$8,604
|Average
|$4,314
|$6,058
|$6,999
|Rough
|$3,335
|$4,674
|$5,393
Estimated values
2006 Toyota Tundra SR5 4dr Access Cab SB (4.0L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$5,992
|$8,952
|$10,551
|Clean
|$5,484
|$8,190
|$9,650
|Average
|$4,470
|$6,666
|$7,850
|Rough
|$3,455
|$5,143
|$6,049
Estimated values
2006 Toyota Tundra Limited 4dr Access Cab 4WD SB (4.7L 8cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$7,410
|$10,573
|$12,280
|Clean
|$6,783
|$9,673
|$11,233
|Average
|$5,528
|$7,873
|$9,137
|Rough
|$4,273
|$6,074
|$7,041
Estimated values
2006 Toyota Tundra 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB (4.7L 8cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$4,646
|$6,044
|$6,799
|Clean
|$4,253
|$5,529
|$6,219
|Average
|$3,466
|$4,501
|$5,058
|Rough
|$2,679
|$3,472
|$3,898
Estimated values
2006 Toyota Tundra Limited 4dr Double Cab SB (4.7L 8cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$7,331
|$10,375
|$12,019
|Clean
|$6,711
|$9,492
|$10,994
|Average
|$5,469
|$7,726
|$8,942
|Rough
|$4,228
|$5,960
|$6,891
Estimated values
2006 Toyota Tundra SR5 4dr Access Cab SB (4.0L 6cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$5,379
|$7,223
|$8,219
|Clean
|$4,923
|$6,608
|$7,518
|Average
|$4,012
|$5,379
|$6,115
|Rough
|$3,101
|$4,149
|$4,712
Estimated values
2006 Toyota Tundra 2dr Regular Cab LB (4.0L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,946
|$6,012
|$7,128
|Clean
|$3,612
|$5,500
|$6,519
|Average
|$2,943
|$4,477
|$5,303
|Rough
|$2,275
|$3,454
|$4,086
Estimated values
2006 Toyota Tundra SR5 4dr Access Cab Stepside SB (4.7L 8cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$6,389
|$8,151
|$9,103
|Clean
|$5,848
|$7,457
|$8,327
|Average
|$4,766
|$6,070
|$6,773
|Rough
|$3,684
|$4,683
|$5,219