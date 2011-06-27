  1. Home
2006 Toyota Tundra Value - Find Out What Your Car's Worth

Estimated values
2006 Toyota Tundra Darrell Waltrip Edition 4dr Double Cab 4WD SB (4.7L 8cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$7,810$10,441$11,863
Clean$7,149$9,553$10,851
Average$5,826$7,776$8,826
Rough$4,504$5,998$6,801
Estimated values
2006 Toyota Tundra SR5 4dr Access Cab 4WD SB (4.7L 8cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$6,373$9,071$10,528
Clean$5,833$8,299$9,630
Average$4,754$6,755$7,833
Rough$3,675$5,211$6,036
Estimated values
2006 Toyota Tundra Darrell Waltrip Edition 4dr Double Cab SB (4.7L 8cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$7,173$9,745$11,134
Clean$6,566$8,915$10,183
Average$5,351$7,257$8,283
Rough$4,136$5,598$6,383
Estimated values
2006 Toyota Tundra SR5 4dr Access Cab 4WD Stepside SB (4.7L 8cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$6,933$9,520$10,917
Clean$6,346$8,710$9,986
Average$5,172$7,090$8,122
Rough$3,998$5,469$6,259
Estimated values
2006 Toyota Tundra Limited 4dr Access Cab SB (4.7L 8cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$6,895$9,467$10,857
Clean$6,311$8,661$9,930
Average$5,144$7,050$8,077
Rough$3,976$5,439$6,224
Estimated values
2006 Toyota Tundra SR5 4dr Double Cab SB (4.7L 8cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$6,344$8,814$10,147
Clean$5,807$8,064$9,281
Average$4,733$6,564$7,550
Rough$3,658$5,063$5,818
Estimated values
2006 Toyota Tundra 2dr Regular Cab LB (4.7L 8cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$4,491$6,247$7,196
Clean$4,110$5,715$6,582
Average$3,350$4,652$5,354
Rough$2,589$3,589$4,126
Estimated values
2006 Toyota Tundra 2dr Regular Cab LB (4.0L 6cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$3,639$4,831$5,477
Clean$3,331$4,420$5,010
Average$2,715$3,598$4,075
Rough$2,098$2,776$3,140
Estimated values
2006 Toyota Tundra Limited 4dr Access Cab Stepside SB (4.7L 8cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$6,664$8,663$9,742
Clean$6,100$7,925$8,911
Average$4,971$6,451$7,248
Rough$3,843$4,976$5,585
Estimated values
2006 Toyota Tundra SR5 4dr Double Cab 4WD SB (4.7L 8cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$7,060$9,667$11,074
Clean$6,462$8,844$10,129
Average$5,267$7,199$8,239
Rough$4,071$5,553$6,349
Estimated values
2006 Toyota Tundra Limited 4dr Double Cab 4WD SB (4.7L 8cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$7,684$10,923$12,674
Clean$7,033$9,994$11,593
Average$5,732$8,135$9,430
Rough$4,431$6,275$7,266
Estimated values
2006 Toyota Tundra Limited 4dr Access Cab 4WD Stepside SB (4.7L 8cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$8,210$11,065$12,608
Clean$7,515$10,123$11,532
Average$6,124$8,240$9,380
Rough$4,734$6,357$7,228
Estimated values
2006 Toyota Tundra SR5 4dr Access Cab SB (4.7L 8cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$5,783$8,136$9,407
Clean$5,293$7,443$8,604
Average$4,314$6,058$6,999
Rough$3,335$4,674$5,393
Estimated values
2006 Toyota Tundra SR5 4dr Access Cab SB (4.0L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$5,992$8,952$10,551
Clean$5,484$8,190$9,650
Average$4,470$6,666$7,850
Rough$3,455$5,143$6,049
Estimated values
2006 Toyota Tundra Limited 4dr Access Cab 4WD SB (4.7L 8cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$7,410$10,573$12,280
Clean$6,783$9,673$11,233
Average$5,528$7,873$9,137
Rough$4,273$6,074$7,041
Estimated values
2006 Toyota Tundra 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB (4.7L 8cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$4,646$6,044$6,799
Clean$4,253$5,529$6,219
Average$3,466$4,501$5,058
Rough$2,679$3,472$3,898
Estimated values
2006 Toyota Tundra Limited 4dr Double Cab SB (4.7L 8cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$7,331$10,375$12,019
Clean$6,711$9,492$10,994
Average$5,469$7,726$8,942
Rough$4,228$5,960$6,891
Estimated values
2006 Toyota Tundra SR5 4dr Access Cab SB (4.0L 6cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$5,379$7,223$8,219
Clean$4,923$6,608$7,518
Average$4,012$5,379$6,115
Rough$3,101$4,149$4,712
Estimated values
2006 Toyota Tundra 2dr Regular Cab LB (4.0L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$3,946$6,012$7,128
Clean$3,612$5,500$6,519
Average$2,943$4,477$5,303
Rough$2,275$3,454$4,086
Estimated values
2006 Toyota Tundra SR5 4dr Access Cab Stepside SB (4.7L 8cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$6,389$8,151$9,103
Clean$5,848$7,457$8,327
Average$4,766$6,070$6,773
Rough$3,684$4,683$5,219
FAQ

The term "Blue Book Value" might refer to the Kelley Blue Book value, but is often used as a generic expression for a given vehicle's market value. You can find the market value of your 2006 Toyota Tundra on Edmunds. You'll need to know some basic facts about your vehicle, such as the mileage, condition, option packages and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2006 Toyota Tundra with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $3,331 for one in "Clean" condition and about $4,420 if you were selling it as a private party. If the vehicle is in worse shape, you'll want to deduct a couple thousand dollars for each of the lower two condition levels. Learn more
A number of factors will affect how much a Toyota Tundra is worth. For starters, you'll need information such as the year, mileage, condition level, options and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2006 Toyota Tundra with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $3,331 for one in "Clean" condition and about $4,420 if you're selling it as a private party. If you need a more accurate number, head to Edmunds, input your vehicle's details and you'll get an accurate appraisal. Learn more
The value of a 2006 Toyota Tundra, or any vehicle, is determined by its age, mileage, condition, trim level and installed options. As a rough estimate, the trade-in value of a 2006 Toyota Tundra with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $3,331 for one in "Clean" condition and about $4,420 if you're selling it as a private party. Head to Edmunds for a more detailed appraisal, where you can see its estimated dealer retail value along with the values for other condition levels. Learn more
There is no one perfect vehicle for everyone, so it is difficult to make a broad assessment of the 2006 Toyota Tundra. We recommend you read Edmunds expert reviews and consumer reviews to make that buying decision for yourself. When in doubt, ask to test-drive the 2006 Toyota Tundra and see how it feels. Learn more
The value of a used 2006 Toyota Tundra ranges from $2,098 to $5,477, based on vehicle condition, mileage, and options. Get a free appraisal here.
To understand if the 2006 Toyota Tundra is a good vehicle for you, check out Edmunds' expert and consumer reviews and ratings. To see if it’s priced right, check out Edmunds' free appraisal calculator.