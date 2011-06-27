Used 2017 Toyota Tacoma Access Cab Consumer Reviews

2017 Tacoma Access Cab Sam , 10/11/2016 TRD Off Road 4dr Access Cab 4WD 6.1 ft. SB (3.5L 6cyl 6A) 40 of 43 people found this review helpful Got rid of it due to transmission couldn't hold gear when cruising. It was continuously shifting between gears. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

2017 Tacoma 4x4 1 year review JOHN SMITH , 08/29/2017 TRD Off Road 4dr Access Cab 4WD 6.1 ft. SB (3.5L 6cyl 6A) 8 of 8 people found this review helpful Automatic Transmission sucks, shifting is wrong, manual shift does not work properly, cruise control / transmission over revs the engine even after topping hills wasting fuel and frustrating owner. Fuel mileage is poor for a Toyota partly because of the stupid transmission. when going down hill transmission downshifts to slow vehicle wasting fuel, cheap parts made in Mexico cab blower fan broke 11 months after owning, yah i have the one in a million defect. Poor hwy performance for a v6 again possibly the electronically controlled transmission. Comfortable to drive long distance, the extending steering wheel could have had more telescoping adjustment, Poor interior lighting, no bed lighting. you are not able to have accessory on without the dash lights on (and they are not adjustable) and it timing out and turning off, not good to listen to radio for more than 10 minutes without re-energizing the ignition. 18mpg hwy over a 3000 mile trip. Performance Comfort Value Report Abuse

Great Truck with transmission issues A Bajada , 05/15/2017 SR5 4dr Access Cab 4WD 6.1 ft. SB (2.7L 4cyl 6A) 14 of 16 people found this review helpful Love the looks, interior and exterior of the Tacoma as well as the comfort, bells, and whistles so-to speak! The only issue I have is with the transmission that is constantly shifting gears even at freeway speeds. Signed on to the Toyota Owners site and see that others have the same complaint although some owners have posted a specific computer fix for the transmission program which I will insist on at my first service appointment. Have had the truck for over a year now. The salesman who sold me the truck spent some time with me and explained the alternate transmission option (+S-). This has somewhat alleviated the downshifting problem as it acts, more or less, like a stick shift without the clutch. When driving around locally, keeping the transmission in gear 4 works fine. When doing freeway speeds, keeping the transmission in gear 6 seems to almost eliminate the downshifting issues I had when using the automatic "D" . Driving this truck is now a more pleasant experience! Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

Best truck I've ever had....Minus the transmission Patrick , 12/26/2016 TRD Off Road 4dr Access Cab 4WD 6.1 ft. SB (3.5L 6cyl 6A) 14 of 17 people found this review helpful This has been a great truck as far as handling, 4 wheeling, and the amenities inside the cab. My biggest complaint with it is that it spends way too much time gear searching. Especially on the freeway. If this rig was a manual, it would be a 5 star rig across the board. It has sufficient acceleration off the line, but as son as you get to about 30-35 MPH it lugs down. It seems to be geared toward fuel conservation. There is an option called the ECT(electronically controlled transmission) that you can push to eliminate some of that. But it still shifts up way too fast. I just bought it 3 weeks ago so I'm still getting used to it. Everything else about it is great. If you don't mind lousy gas mileage you can always use the ECT. However the combined fuel mileage has not been anywhere near 22.5. It's more like 17.5 city, and 20.5 highway. Time at the pump sucks, but the rest of the truck makes it totally worth it. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse