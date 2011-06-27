Used 2017 Toyota Tacoma Access Cab Consumer Reviews
2017 Tacoma Access Cab
Got rid of it due to transmission couldn't hold gear when cruising. It was continuously shifting between gears.
2017 Tacoma 4x4 1 year review
Automatic Transmission sucks, shifting is wrong, manual shift does not work properly, cruise control / transmission over revs the engine even after topping hills wasting fuel and frustrating owner. Fuel mileage is poor for a Toyota partly because of the stupid transmission. when going down hill transmission downshifts to slow vehicle wasting fuel, cheap parts made in Mexico cab blower fan broke 11 months after owning, yah i have the one in a million defect. Poor hwy performance for a v6 again possibly the electronically controlled transmission. Comfortable to drive long distance, the extending steering wheel could have had more telescoping adjustment, Poor interior lighting, no bed lighting. you are not able to have accessory on without the dash lights on (and they are not adjustable) and it timing out and turning off, not good to listen to radio for more than 10 minutes without re-energizing the ignition. 18mpg hwy over a 3000 mile trip.
Great Truck with transmission issues
Love the looks, interior and exterior of the Tacoma as well as the comfort, bells, and whistles so-to speak! The only issue I have is with the transmission that is constantly shifting gears even at freeway speeds. Signed on to the Toyota Owners site and see that others have the same complaint although some owners have posted a specific computer fix for the transmission program which I will insist on at my first service appointment. Have had the truck for over a year now. The salesman who sold me the truck spent some time with me and explained the alternate transmission option (+S-). This has somewhat alleviated the downshifting problem as it acts, more or less, like a stick shift without the clutch. When driving around locally, keeping the transmission in gear 4 works fine. When doing freeway speeds, keeping the transmission in gear 6 seems to almost eliminate the downshifting issues I had when using the automatic "D" . Driving this truck is now a more pleasant experience!
Best truck I've ever had....Minus the transmission
This has been a great truck as far as handling, 4 wheeling, and the amenities inside the cab. My biggest complaint with it is that it spends way too much time gear searching. Especially on the freeway. If this rig was a manual, it would be a 5 star rig across the board. It has sufficient acceleration off the line, but as son as you get to about 30-35 MPH it lugs down. It seems to be geared toward fuel conservation. There is an option called the ECT(electronically controlled transmission) that you can push to eliminate some of that. But it still shifts up way too fast. I just bought it 3 weeks ago so I'm still getting used to it. Everything else about it is great. If you don't mind lousy gas mileage you can always use the ECT. However the combined fuel mileage has not been anywhere near 22.5. It's more like 17.5 city, and 20.5 highway. Time at the pump sucks, but the rest of the truck makes it totally worth it.
What a dog...
I am a 60 year old man. I have bought and owned 5 Tacomas in my life time. Never any problems with the ones I owned previously until now. I traded in a 2006 Tacoma Extended Cab for a new 2017 Toyota Extended Cab with the 3.5 L Atkinson motor and 6 speed automatic transmission. Something is terribly wrong with this truck. It feels like I am towing something all the time and the gas mileage is horrible. Going into a head wind or up a incline in the road causes the motor to down shift constantly. I drive this truck about 75% of the time on interstate I135 to my job which is a 41 mile round trip. We have our fair share of wind here in Kansas so I usually catch having to drive into the wind going to work or home. Driving into the wind with the cruse control on is disturbing to me. The truck is constantly down shifting and seems under powered or geared too high. I never run the truck hard and always drive the 75mph speed limit but my gas mileage on the interstate has been as low as 11.8 mpg on windy days to 16.7mpg on normal days, a big difference in the 23mpg listed on the window sticker for highway mpg. Yep! this ones a real dog. I don't know what the final outcome will be with this truck but I do regret that I bought it. NOT AS ADVERTISED... I have been a Toyota man since 1985, never any disappointment in the vehicles I have owned before now. I hope they can fix it or make it right soon. This is not what a Toyota Tacoma should be like. I have always bought them for their performance, durability, longevity, and trade in value. Toyota should be ashamed!!! After owning the truck for 2 years, I am still disappointed with the vehicle. I can get better gas mileage not using the cruse control. I think Toyota should go back to making the Tacoma's with the 5 speed automatic transmission. I own a 2013 Highlander with the 5 speed automatic transmission and the 3.5 liter motor and love the vehicle. The third generation Tacoma's are not the same pickup as the earlier models.
