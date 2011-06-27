Used 2015 Toyota Tacoma Access Cab Consumer Reviews

Best Toyota I've owned Ken Warlick , 09/25/2016 4dr Access Cab 6.1 ft. SB (2.7L 4cyl 4A) 24 of 26 people found this review helpful I have owned several Toyotas over the years. I'm impressed with this one. Mine is 2wd SR5. First of all if you get 4 cyl, remember it's a 4 cyl, not a V-6! I'm getting 28mpg hwy with 15" go-cart wheels. The 4 cyl is quite impressive though. The only complaints I have would be the cheap looking steel wheels, and the sound system. To Toyota's defense, I must admit I went for economy price. In that respect, if I wanted larger wheels and sound, I could have bought the pre runner. Very satisfied at nearly 2 year point! Would buy one again. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

I4 Tacoma2015 4by4 jo23 , 04/06/2015 4dr Access Cab 4WD 6.1 ft. SB (2.7L 4cyl 5M) 23 of 27 people found this review helpful Great truck and fun to drive on and even better off roading. The dependability of this truck is the best in its class. This truck is great due to its simplicity of design. They sale more and last longer for a reason. If you want a truck with more interior gadgets then look at ford or chevy. If you want a serious offroad truck that is above the rest in dependability buy a tacoma. You will be glad you did in the short and diffenatially in the long term. This truck is funtional for off roading and on. This truck will easily go 250000 plus mile with normal care. Ask yourself how tacomas you see that have been on the road used and heavily still going with normal maintenace. Report Abuse

It's a Taco supreme The delivery Guy is Here , 11/24/2017 4dr Access Cab 6.1 ft. SB (2.7L 4cyl 4A) 9 of 10 people found this review helpful Had 4 before this one. Well over 500k miles on them never once failed to start nor got stuck on road. Scheduled oil is all I ever did. An exhasut pipe donut broke on the '96. Fixed under warranty. A gasket on the a/c dried out on the '15 ( the a/c still worked but no cool air to cab). Fixed under warranty n/c. Average 27k a year delivering in a 15mile radius. In a frontal they used to fold up like an accordion even at 20mph so I've learned to pay attention as the 2000 sustained $6k in repeair while the Ford I tapped lost its rear bumper. As long as they offer the 6' bed with access cab I will not buy another truck. Cargo approaching 1000 lbs raises her nose but she doesnt bottom an i have take 1200 by putting some of the boxes in cab and driving at posted limits. I haul paper locally. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

Sound System mzorn229 , 11/05/2014 V6 4dr Access Cab 4WD 6.1 ft. SB (4.0L 6cyl 5A) 16 of 23 people found this review helpful The ETune system might sound better if they didn't remove the rear Access door speakers. I have owned five [5] other Tacomas and this is by far the worst sounding radio I have had in any of them. They took out the rear [Access] door speakers and replaced them with two tweeters in the headliner over your head. There is very little bass when you fade to the rear you need to turn up the volume all the way to even here them. I showed this to the dealer and they are helping me with Toyota to see if they will exchange the inside door panels from an older model, which will fit, that have the perforations for the speaker sound to enter the cab. I will take care of putting in the speakers. After talking to Toyota and them telling me that I shouldn't have purchased it, I am very happy with my 2016 Ford F150 Lariet. NO more Toyota for me. Thay don't care about the customer. Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Report Abuse