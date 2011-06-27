Used 2013 Toyota Tacoma Regular Cab Consumer Reviews

GUTLESS billwagn , 06/19/2015 2dr Regular Cab 4WD 6.1 ft. SB (2.7L 4cyl 4A) 5 of 14 people found this review helpful I have owned this truck for almost 2 years now and think it is a piece of junk, it is very gutless and gets very poor mileage. I bought it to get better mileage than my 1999 gmc with a v-8 however it gets less mileage than the other truck which has ten times the power and gets 20 to 22 miles per gallon. this heap only gets 18 mpg on the highway and won't climb a hill more than 40 miles per hour, as well as it shifts into overdrive going up a hill and is loosing speed....wish I had my GMC back and toyota had this junk shoved down their throat Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Report Abuse

Ok truck but noisy Anthony , 12/31/2015 2dr Regular Cab 4WD 6.1 ft. SB (2.7L 4cyl 5M) 1 of 8 people found this review helpful I owned a Nissan Frontier and the tires were bigger and the seats were better and you did not hear a lot of noise from the engine and like the Tacoma the engine has some power on the v-6 model but the Frontier v-6 is more powerful can handle bad weather better but the Tacoma has a better blind spot area than the Frontier both trucks are way over priced the Tacoma is mostly hype from its rich past the truck is made to fast and is poorly engineered Toyota is becoming like GM to big and it hurts when you fall from the top what can make the truck better is bigger tires and correct the engine noise problem and a better braking system this may be my last Tacoma Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

Manual Clutch Wore Out at 6000 Miles! driver882 , 06/13/2013 4 of 52 people found this review helpful My 2013 Takoma, purchased new 3 months ago, has 6250 miles on it. The dealer (Ourisman Chantilly Toyota) tells me that the clutch is completely worn down. I have driven manuals for years and am certainly not hard on the clutch, nor do I "ride" the clutch. It is hard to rebut the conclusion that this is somehow my fault and the clutch is excluded from every warranty, even the fancy "Auto4Life" service contract and the "Carefree Car Protection Service Contract". The repair will cost more than $2,000. I submit that this is a mechanical problem reflective of the truck. Report Abuse