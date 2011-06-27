Used 2013 Toyota Tacoma Regular Cab Consumer Reviews
GUTLESS
I have owned this truck for almost 2 years now and think it is a piece of junk, it is very gutless and gets very poor mileage. I bought it to get better mileage than my 1999 gmc with a v-8 however it gets less mileage than the other truck which has ten times the power and gets 20 to 22 miles per gallon. this heap only gets 18 mpg on the highway and won't climb a hill more than 40 miles per hour, as well as it shifts into overdrive going up a hill and is loosing speed....wish I had my GMC back and toyota had this junk shoved down their throat
Ok truck but noisy
I owned a Nissan Frontier and the tires were bigger and the seats were better and you did not hear a lot of noise from the engine and like the Tacoma the engine has some power on the v-6 model but the Frontier v-6 is more powerful can handle bad weather better but the Tacoma has a better blind spot area than the Frontier both trucks are way over priced the Tacoma is mostly hype from its rich past the truck is made to fast and is poorly engineered Toyota is becoming like GM to big and it hurts when you fall from the top what can make the truck better is bigger tires and correct the engine noise problem and a better braking system this may be my last Tacoma
Manual Clutch Wore Out at 6000 Miles!
My 2013 Takoma, purchased new 3 months ago, has 6250 miles on it. The dealer (Ourisman Chantilly Toyota) tells me that the clutch is completely worn down. I have driven manuals for years and am certainly not hard on the clutch, nor do I "ride" the clutch. It is hard to rebut the conclusion that this is somehow my fault and the clutch is excluded from every warranty, even the fancy "Auto4Life" service contract and the "Carefree Car Protection Service Contract". The repair will cost more than $2,000. I submit that this is a mechanical problem reflective of the truck.
Not a great vehicle
Had a regular cab, 4wd. It handled horrible in rain and snow. The truck was just too light and would slip and slide. I had a 2005 4wd Colorado before this and never had an issue. I have a long commute to work and I had to get rid of this. It only got 19 mpg with a 2.7 4 cylinder which had little to no power.
