Consumer Rating
(18)
1998 Toyota T100 Review

Type:

Pros & Cons

  • Toyota reliability.
  • Lack of a V8 engine and option choices make it look like a poor boy when compared to the pickups from America's Big Three.
Edmunds' Expert Review

Vehicle overview

When launched as a 1993 model, Toyota's larger-than-before pickup came only with a regular cab that seated three, and that center person suffered a shortage of usable space. During 1995, an extended Xtracab version joined the T100 line, in either DX or SR5 trim. So did a new, more powerful 3.4-liter V6 engine that yielded 190 horsepower, bringing towing capacity up to 5,200 pounds.

Cargo space is minimal in the regular-cab T100, but much more practical in the Xtracab, which measures 21.7 inches longer and includes forward-facing 50/50 rear jump seats for three. Unlike some extended-cab trucks whose auxiliary seats are bolt upright, the T100's recline 15 degrees.

Toyota claims that its biggest pickup can beat some full-size domestic rivals with V8 engines in the acceleration department. Even before the arrival of the more powerful engine, a V6 pickup moved out quickly enough with manual shift, though an automatic sapped its vigor somewhat. As expected, 4x4s are slower, due largely to their increased weight. Two-wheel-drive models ride more comfortably, too, but any T100 with an empty cargo bed can turn into an unwieldy handful on the highway, its rear axle unable to remain planted in place. Only the standard 2WD, regular cab half-ton pickup comes with a 2.7-liter four-cylinder engine, which delivers 150 horsepower and 177 foot-pounds of torque.

Ranking in size between Dodge's midsize Dakota and any of the domestically-built full-size pickups, the T100 can be ordered in three trim levels; Standard, DX or SR5 with chrome trim, sliding rear window, tilt steering and a tachometer. DX and SR5 are available only as Xtracab models. A driver's airbag is installed in all T100s, but four-wheel antilock braking is optional only with the V6 engine. Naturally, T100 owners get the benefit of Toyota's reputation for refinement and excellent assembly quality, as well as high levels of customer satisfaction.

1998 Highlights

No changes to Toyota's full-size truck.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 1998 Toyota T100.

5(100%)
4(0%)
3(0%)
2(0%)
1(0%)
5.0
18 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

This is the best truck ever made. Period.
Ben,01/04/2017
SR5 2dr Extended Cab 4WD SB
The T100 isn't fast nor flashy. It won't tow heavy loads. It doesn't have heated seats, climate control, navigation, or blind spot monitoring. Compared to todays trucks it's really quite a dinosaur. So how can I say it's the best truck ever made? Because it is. My 1998 3.4L SR5 4x4 is going on 20 years old. It's logged more than 205,000 miles, and many of those miles were off pavement in the mountains of Montana or on rocky trails in the Mojave Desert. Death Valley too. It's spent most of it's life stored outside in the blazing sun, neglected I'm ashamed to say. Despite all of this, every single bit of the truck still works. It still looks great too, and most importantly it starts every single time you turn the key. Once started, it goes places where most modern trucks wouldn't dare thanks to it's narrow width and ample ground clearance. You can even still chain up the front end should the going get tough. Try that on a new Tundra. They simply don't make trucks like this anymore. I've been asked many times if it's for sale. My answer is always the same, "no it isn't, and it never will be."
They don't bulid them like this anymore
jfl1963,12/15/2013
I've owned my truck for 11 years. I will take this truck to the grave with me. Over the 11 years, the truck has taken great care of me, and I have taken great care of it. Yes, I've replaced a few items that have failed, but the truck is 15 years old. Biggest expense was replacing full exhuast system last month. This truck has a perfect balance of everything: looks, size, reliability, and performance. I haul heavy materials and motorcycles in the bed and the truck never misses a beat. I'd have to spend $40K on a new truck to get what I get from my truck, and I could never justify that. I paid $15K with 50,000 miles on it. 11 years later, I have 127,000. Still going strong.
1998 T100 4WD
John,07/21/2005
There is nothing to love about this truck. IF you can find one it's worth every penny. This truck puts both the new Tundra and Tacoma to shame both in looks and in quality. Only trouble with these trucks is they bring a premium price and are highly sought after. If they are in good shape they are expensive and sell very quickly.
Great Truck
Chris,06/11/2008
The T-100 is an overall great truck. I have no complaints. Never had anything go wrong at all. Oil changes and tire rotations are all you really need to do. Very smooth ride, quiet engine, stylish look. The acceleration off the go could be a little better, which is the case with the 4Runner as well. My only gripe is that the interior is bland, which is the case with most Toyotas. Due to the fact that gas is now $5 per gallon, I'm selling the T-100 to purchase a Camry. I have to say that I am so damn upset about this. The T-100 gets good gas mileage for a truck, but not as good as a commuter car. Gotta do it.
See all 18 reviews of the 1998 Toyota T100
Features & Specs

MPG
17 city / 22 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
150 hp @ 4800 rpm
Safety

IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Not Tested
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Not Tested
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    0
Used 1998 Toyota T100 Overview

The Used 1998 Toyota T100 is offered in the following submodels: T100 Regular Cab, T100 Extended Cab. Available styles include DX 2dr Extended Cab 4WD SB (3.4L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M), SR5 2dr Extended Cab 4WD SB (3.4L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M), DX 2dr Extended Cab SB (3.4L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M), 2dr Regular Cab LB (2.7L 4cyl naturally aspired 5M), and SR5 2dr Extended Cab SB (3.4L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M).

