1998 Toyota T100 Review
Pros & Cons
- Toyota reliability.
- Lack of a V8 engine and option choices make it look like a poor boy when compared to the pickups from America's Big Three.
Get More For Your Trade-In
Edmunds' Expert Review
Vehicle overview
When launched as a 1993 model, Toyota's larger-than-before pickup came only with a regular cab that seated three, and that center person suffered a shortage of usable space. During 1995, an extended Xtracab version joined the T100 line, in either DX or SR5 trim. So did a new, more powerful 3.4-liter V6 engine that yielded 190 horsepower, bringing towing capacity up to 5,200 pounds.
Cargo space is minimal in the regular-cab T100, but much more practical in the Xtracab, which measures 21.7 inches longer and includes forward-facing 50/50 rear jump seats for three. Unlike some extended-cab trucks whose auxiliary seats are bolt upright, the T100's recline 15 degrees.
Toyota claims that its biggest pickup can beat some full-size domestic rivals with V8 engines in the acceleration department. Even before the arrival of the more powerful engine, a V6 pickup moved out quickly enough with manual shift, though an automatic sapped its vigor somewhat. As expected, 4x4s are slower, due largely to their increased weight. Two-wheel-drive models ride more comfortably, too, but any T100 with an empty cargo bed can turn into an unwieldy handful on the highway, its rear axle unable to remain planted in place. Only the standard 2WD, regular cab half-ton pickup comes with a 2.7-liter four-cylinder engine, which delivers 150 horsepower and 177 foot-pounds of torque.
Ranking in size between Dodge's midsize Dakota and any of the domestically-built full-size pickups, the T100 can be ordered in three trim levels; Standard, DX or SR5 with chrome trim, sliding rear window, tilt steering and a tachometer. DX and SR5 are available only as Xtracab models. A driver's airbag is installed in all T100s, but four-wheel antilock braking is optional only with the V6 engine. Naturally, T100 owners get the benefit of Toyota's reputation for refinement and excellent assembly quality, as well as high levels of customer satisfaction.
1998 Highlights
Consumer reviews
Read what other owners think about the 1998 Toyota T100.
Most helpful consumer reviews
Features & Specs
Safety
Sponsored cars related to the T100
Related Used 1998 Toyota T100 info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Ford C-Max Hybrid
- Used Mercedes-Benz CLS-Class 2006
- Used Chevrolet Cruze 2014
- Used Ram 2500 2016
- Used Chevrolet Malibu 2009
- Used Acura TL 2007
- Used Chrysler 300 2014
- Used Lexus IS 300 2017
- Used BMW 7 Series 2017
- Used Cadillac XT5 2017
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2019 Titan XD
- 2020 Challenger
- Acura ILX 2019
- Audi A4 2019
- 2019 Ford Taurus
- Mercedes-Benz CLS-Class 2019
- 2021 Porsche Cayenne News
- 2019 86
- 2021 Toyota 86 News
- BMW X3 M 2021
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
- Best Coupes
- Best Wagons
Other models to consider
- Toyota Camry Hybrid 2019
- 2019 Toyota Tacoma
- 2019 Toyota Land Cruiser
- 2019 Toyota Corolla Hatchback
- 2019 Yaris
- 2019 86
- 2019 Toyota Tundra
- 2020 Toyota Camry
- 2021 Toyota Corolla
- 2020 4Runner