Used 1998 Toyota T100 for Sale Near Me

2 listings
Showing 1 - 2 out of 2 listings
  • 1996 Toyota T100 SR5
    used

    1996 Toyota T100 SR5

    173,005 miles
    1 Accident, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $6,995

    Details
  • 1993 Toyota T100
    used

    1993 Toyota T100

    103,460 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $4,000

    Details

It looks like the only vehicles matching your search at this time are over 100 miles away. Consider expanding your search or save this search to get notified when matching inventory is available.

You may be interested in one of the following Toyota T100 searches:

Consumer Reviews for the Toyota T100

  • 5
    (100%)
This is the best truck ever made. Period.
Ben,01/04/2017
SR5 2dr Extended Cab 4WD SB
The T100 isn't fast nor flashy. It won't tow heavy loads. It doesn't have heated seats, climate control, navigation, or blind spot monitoring. Compared to todays trucks it's really quite a dinosaur. So how can I say it's the best truck ever made? Because it is. My 1998 3.4L SR5 4x4 is going on 20 years old. It's logged more than 205,000 miles, and many of those miles were off pavement in the mountains of Montana or on rocky trails in the Mojave Desert. Death Valley too. It's spent most of it's life stored outside in the blazing sun, neglected I'm ashamed to say. Despite all of this, every single bit of the truck still works. It still looks great too, and most importantly it starts every single time you turn the key. Once started, it goes places where most modern trucks wouldn't dare thanks to it's narrow width and ample ground clearance. You can even still chain up the front end should the going get tough. Try that on a new Tundra. They simply don't make trucks like this anymore. I've been asked many times if it's for sale. My answer is always the same, "no it isn't, and it never will be."
