Used 1996 Toyota T100 Consumer Reviews

Tale of Abuse and Durability jb420 , 03/26/2012 10 of 10 people found this review helpful I purchased it having been totaled, none of the damage repaired, zero maintenance done while pulling a contracting trailer every day for several years. I straightened the frame, replaced front suspension a-arms and installed a junkyard rearend, changed all fluids, timing belt, and water pump and proceeded to use this truck to commute up and down one of the steepest roads in the Wasatch range of Utah for several years. I then towed several heavy trailers across the rockies and cascades and proceeded to use the truck to access surf spots along the washington coast for several years...frequently driving in sand/mud/ and deep snow. It has 200K on it, is uglier than your mom, and runs like a top Report Abuse

Sat for years..... toyolawyer , 03/31/2011 7 of 7 people found this review helpful Recently got my 1996 T100 SR5 back on the road again after sitting in the driveway for 6 years. I couldn't bring myself to sell it. Fought my wife to keep it. Glad I did. I had to replace the starter and battery, to get it running again but mechanically it runs great. Forgot how much I liked this truck. I drove an element for a while, but gave it away to a family member and decided to drive my truck again. Its got 160K miles on it, but runs like new. I was surprised/relieved that the AC works great still. Report Abuse

T100 SR5 4X4 Nick , 11/06/2006 6 of 6 people found this review helpful This truck is great. I added michelin LTX tires and front bilstein shocks, and wow what a difference. These trucks have had problems with front brake rotor warpage, so I put on a set of cryo power slot brand rotors and hawk severe duty/towing pads. The truck is now complete. I love the ride, handling and stopping power. Not a heavy hauler, but a super family vehicle. Report Abuse

No better truck....for the $$ toyolawyer1 , 10/16/2002 5 of 5 people found this review helpful I bought a Toyota after watching a couple of my crazy friends drive their Tacomas into the ground and they still kept going and going...Toyota is unbelievable. Next time you are watching a discovery channel show and you see some guy driving a truck in the outback..or in the desert...or in some place far away...chances are it is a Toyota...When an expedition team decided to cross the South Pole with a vehicle, what did they pick? A Toyota Landcruiser...super decked out...When you see cars broken down on the side of the road...chances are it is not a Toyota....Toyota Rules... Report Abuse