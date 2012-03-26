Used 1996 Toyota T100 for Sale Near Me

I purchased it having been totaled, none of the damage repaired, zero maintenance done while pulling a contracting trailer every day for several years. I straightened the frame, replaced front suspension a-arms and installed a junkyard rearend, changed all fluids, timing belt, and water pump and proceeded to use this truck to commute up and down one of the steepest roads in the Wasatch range of Utah for several years. I then towed several heavy trailers across the rockies and cascades and proceeded to use the truck to access surf spots along the washington coast for several years...frequently driving in sand/mud/ and deep snow. It has 200K on it, is uglier than your mom, and runs like a top

