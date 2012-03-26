Used 1996 Toyota T100 for Sale Near Me

  • 1996 Toyota T100 SR5
    used

    1996 Toyota T100 SR5

    173,005 miles
    1 Accident, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $6,995

    Details
  • 1993 Toyota T100
    used

    1993 Toyota T100

    103,460 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $4,000

    Details

Consumer Reviews for the Toyota T100

Overall Consumer Rating
4.846 Reviews
  • 5
    (78%)
  • 4
    (20%)
  • 3
    (2%)
Tale of Abuse and Durability
jb420,03/26/2012
I purchased it having been totaled, none of the damage repaired, zero maintenance done while pulling a contracting trailer every day for several years. I straightened the frame, replaced front suspension a-arms and installed a junkyard rearend, changed all fluids, timing belt, and water pump and proceeded to use this truck to commute up and down one of the steepest roads in the Wasatch range of Utah for several years. I then towed several heavy trailers across the rockies and cascades and proceeded to use the truck to access surf spots along the washington coast for several years...frequently driving in sand/mud/ and deep snow. It has 200K on it, is uglier than your mom, and runs like a top
