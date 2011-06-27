  1. Home
Used 1996 Toyota T100 Regular Cab Consumer Reviews

5.0
4 reviews
Most dependable vehicle I've ever owned

TYTRK, 08/25/2003
110,000 miles & finally replaced a lightbulb. Very happy with the 4cyl, plenty of power to tow a small boat. Cloth upholstery has held up great. This has been the most dependable vehicle I've ever owned.

Great Truck

AYT100, 02/08/2005
Took me 6 months to find this vehicle. Had 148,000 miles when I purchased this vehicle. Only full size truck I know that has a 4 cylinder. Good power for a 4 banger and great gas mileage. After reading some of the reviews, I am quite happy that I bought this truck.

Kudos to Toyota!

Sharky, 12/07/2008
Bought it when it had 180000 miles, has 225000, works great. I love the long bed. All handles (doors, back door) are flimsy but if that's the worst I could say that's great. Darn good truck and would buy it again.

Another Happy Customer

TJ1000, 11/05/2002
I actually drove to another state to buy this truck, and I was a little nervous about that because it had 116,000 miles on it when I bought it. All the worry was for nothing. I have a mustang with half as many miles on it as the t-100 now has Well into the 130's and the truck drives better than the mustang. The mustang has been in out of the mechanic's countless times, and the truck has been used heavily. I drive it instead. Not a single problem with it. Pretty plain, but drives great. As for the new Tundras, the t-100 actually has a wider interior I measured it. I don't know what they were thinking when they put a 4 cyl in it, but it gets me there... eventually.

