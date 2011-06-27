Used 1996 Toyota T100 Regular Cab Consumer Reviews

TJ1000 , 11/05/2002

I actually drove to another state to buy this truck, and I was a little nervous about that because it had 116,000 miles on it when I bought it. All the worry was for nothing. I have a mustang with half as many miles on it as the t-100 now has Well into the 130's and the truck drives better than the mustang. The mustang has been in out of the mechanic's countless times, and the truck has been used heavily. I drive it instead. Not a single problem with it. Pretty plain, but drives great. As for the new Tundras, the t-100 actually has a wider interior I measured it. I don't know what they were thinking when they put a 4 cyl in it, but it gets me there... eventually.