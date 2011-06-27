Used 1994 Toyota T100 Features & Specs

  1. Home
More about the 1994 T100
Overview
Engine TypeGasGasGas
Transmission5-speed manual5-speed manual5-speed manual
Drive TypeRear wheel driveRear wheel driveRear wheel drive
CylindersInline 4V6V6
Combined MPG201616
Drivetrain
Drive typeRear wheel driveRear wheel driveRear wheel drive
Transmission5-speed manual5-speed manual5-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)18/23 mpg15/20 mpg15/20 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)432.0/552.0 mi.360.0/480.0 mi.360.0/480.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity24.0 gal.24.0 gal.24.0 gal.
Combined MPG201616
Fuel typeRegular unleadedRegular unleadedRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque177 lb-ft @ 4000 rpm185 lb-ft @ 3750 rpm185 lb-ft @ 3750 rpm
Base engine typeGasGasGas
Base engine size2.7 l3.0 l3.0 l
Horsepower150 hp @ 4800 rpm150 hp @ 5000 rpm150 hp @ 5000 rpm
CylindersInline 4V6V6
Safety
head airbagsNot availableNot availableNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot availableNot availableNot available
Measurements
Height66.7 in.66.7 in.66.7 in.
Wheel base121.8 in.121.8 in.121.8 in.
Length209.1 in.209.1 in.209.1 in.
Width75.2 in.75.2 in.75.2 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Black
  • White
  • Bright Blue Metallic
  • Evergreen Pearl
  • Cardinal Red
  • Dark Blue Pearl
  • Dark Gray Metallic
  • Pewter Pearl
  • Garnet Pearl
  • White
  • Evergreen Pearl
  • Cardinal Red
  • Bright Blue Metallic
  • Dark Blue Pearl
  • Dark Gray Metallic
  • Pewter Pearl
  • Black
  • Garnet Pearl
  • Dark Blue Pearl
  • Evergreen Pearl
  • Cardinal Red
  • Black
  • White
  • Bright Blue Metallic
  • Dark Gray Metallic
  • Garnet Pearl
  • Pewter Pearl
