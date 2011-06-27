  1. Home
Used 1992 Toyota Supra Hatchback Consumer Reviews

More about the 1992 Supra
5(50%)4(50%)3(0%)2(0%)1(0%)
4.5
4 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Pros
Cons

Perfection

Kevin, 09/08/2005
2 of 2 people found this review helpful

When I first drove this car, i was speechless. The car has such an agressive style look to it. The acceleration is great, it can go smoothly and power will kick in when you would want it to. The interior is great, and exterior is awesome. I have never purchased such a great car in my life.

Supra Review

CrzyRidr78, 03/05/2003
2 of 2 people found this review helpful

this car i one of the few cars that i've driven and had tons of fun. it has plenty of power for those speed junkies like me

Best toyota ever

grenadian, 05/22/2010
1 of 1 people found this review helpful

Had the 85,87,90, and now 92. Fast car with quickest shifts ever. Faster than a lot of modern day cars. Great struts and straight six engine. 7mge non turbo. Don't lower too much or might get stuck on car wash (happened twice).

Beautiful

Christian Carter , 05/18/2004
0 of 2 people found this review helpful

needs to be more Tuner Friendly, like the MK4's.

