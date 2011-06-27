Used 1992 Toyota Supra Hatchback Consumer Reviews

Perfection Kevin , 09/08/2005 2 of 2 people found this review helpful When I first drove this car, i was speechless. The car has such an agressive style look to it. The acceleration is great, it can go smoothly and power will kick in when you would want it to. The interior is great, and exterior is awesome. I have never purchased such a great car in my life. Report Abuse

Supra Review CrzyRidr78 , 03/05/2003 2 of 2 people found this review helpful this car i one of the few cars that i've driven and had tons of fun. it has plenty of power for those speed junkies like me Report Abuse

Best toyota ever grenadian , 05/22/2010 1 of 1 people found this review helpful Had the 85,87,90, and now 92. Fast car with quickest shifts ever. Faster than a lot of modern day cars. Great struts and straight six engine. 7mge non turbo. Don't lower too much or might get stuck on car wash (happened twice). Report Abuse