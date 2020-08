Used 1992 Toyota Supra for Sale Near Me

Yasani Auto Gallery - Alexandria / Virginia

- RARE FIND - 1997 Supra Runs and drive great. The milage is TMU . Please call us at 703-470-9006 .SERVICED AND INSPECTED* ALL CREDIT UNIONS WELCOME! Come in to schedule your test drive today! Mid Atlantic Truck Center. WE ARE LOCATED AT 26 S DOVE STREET ALEXANDRIA VA 22314. OPEN 7 DAYS A WEEK. THERE IS NOT ANY FREIGHT OR DESTINATION CHARGES ON ANY VEHICLE. ONLY $495 PROCESSING FEE. BUY OR SELL YOUR VEHICLE HERE. ALL VEHICLES ARE VIRGINIA INSPECTED. GUARANTEED APPROVAL on all types of credit no matter your credit situation.to be approved today make sure to bring proof of employment WE OFFER FINANCING AND TAKE YOUR TRADE INS.

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : No Accident History : 2 Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 4 Reported Owners Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Personal Use Only History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Title issue reported Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 1997 Toyota Supra .

Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive

18 Combined MPG ( 15 City/ 22 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: JT2DE82A3V1000706

Certified Pre-Owned: No