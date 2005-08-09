Used 1992 Toyota Supra for Sale Near Me

Cosmo Motors - Hickory / North Carolina

1998 TOYOTA SUPRA TWIN TURBO W-SPORT ROOF INSAINLEY RARE!! ONLY 10 UNITS PRODUCED WITH THIS COLOR/TRANS COMBO! TWIN TURBO!! 68K ORIGINAL MILES!! FINISHED IN THE STUNNING AND SUPER RARE IMPERIAL JADE MICA EXTERIOR PAINT OVER VIRTUALLY FLAWLESS BLACK LEATHER INTERIOR!! EVERY VIN TAB IN PLACE!! NEVER WRECKED!!! COLLECTOR QUALITY!! INVESTMENT GRADE!! STOCK, ALL BUT A BOOST GAUGE AND AFTERMARKET RADIO!! GORGEOUS FACTORY POLISHED ALUMINUM WHEELS WRAPPED IN BF GOODRICH TIRES!! COMPLETELY SMOKE-FREE!! AFTERMARKET PIONEER TOUCH SCREEN DISPLAY!! NAVIGATION!! BACK UP CAMERA!! LEATHER-WRAPPED STEERING WHEELS!! POWER WINDOWS!! ICE COLD A/C!! DEFI BOOST GAUGE!! PANDORA!! BLUETOOTH!! AHA!! AND SO MUCH MORE!! WAY TOO MUCH TO LIST!! UNDER THE HOOD LIES THE INCREDIBLE 3.0L TWIN TURBO I6 ENGINE, LINKED TO A SILKY SMOOTH SHIFTING AUTOMATIC TRANSMISSION!! REAR WHEEL DRIVE!! BEST FOOT FORWARD RIGHT FROM THE START, OUR NO-HAGGLE PRICING POLICY IS OUR WAY OF OFFERING CUSTOMERS THE BEST PRICE POSSIBLE ON YOUR NEXT THOROUGHLY INSPECTED, RECONDITIONED, HIGH-QUALITY PRE-OWNED VEHICLE!! WITH A DOCUMENTATION FEE OF 659.50, YOU WILL NOT FIND ANY SURPRISES WHEN SHOPPING WITH COSMO MOTORS!! NO SMOKE AND MIRRORS, NO HIDDEN FEES, NO UNOBTAINABLE REBATES, AND NO GAMES!! THIS BEAUTY WILL NOT LAST LONG AT ALL IN OUR INVENTORY, SO GIVE US A CALL TODAY BEFORE IT IS TOO LATE!! DO NOT MISS OUT ON YOUR OPPORTUNITY TO COME BY AND CHECK THIS ONE OUT FOR YOURSELF!! ONLY AT COSMO MOTORS!! CARFAX CERTIFIED 3.0L TWIN TURBO I6 F - REAR WHEEL DRIVE IMPERIAL JADE MICA EXTERIOR PAINT - FACTORY POLISHED ALUMINUM WHEELS - BF GOODRICH TIRES BLACK LEATHER INTERIOR - IN-DASH TOUCH SCREEN - NAVIGATION - BACK UP CAMERA - LEATHER-WRAPPED STEERING WHEEL - AM/FM RADIO - CD PLAYER - BLUETOOTH - AND MUCH MORE NEVER SMOKED IN THOROUGH 126 POINT INSPECTION AND FULLY DETAILED WE HAVE PASSION FOR WHAT WE DO ALL OF OUR VEHICLES GO THROUGH A THOROUGH 126 POINT INSPECTION AND ARE FREE AND CLEAR OF ANY KNOWN ISSUES. EMPLOYING NONE OTHER THAN THE MOST KNOWLEDGEABLE AND CERTIFIED TECHNICIANS IN THE INDUSTRY, HAVING THE PROPER TOOLS AND MOST MANUFACTURERS SCAN TOOLS, TRUST THAT YOUR VEHICLE HAS BEEN THOROUGHLY INSPECTED AND IS READY TO HIT THE OPEN ROAD. UPON COMPLETION OF SERVICE, OUR PROFESSIONALLY TRAINED STAFF RECONDITION THE INTERIOR AND EXTERIOR OF EVERY VEHICLE TO A NEAR NEW FINISH. EACH AUTOMOBILE GOES THROUGH AN EXTENSIVE 6 HOUR MINIMUM PROCESS USING ONLY THE FINEST MATERIAL AND PRODUCTS THE INDUSTRY OFFERS. THIS PROCESS INCLUDES PAINT CORRECTION, CUT, POLISH, WAXING, INTERIOR EXTRACTION OF ANY BLEMISHES, RESTORATION, AND CLEANING. AS THE VEHICLES MEET OUR HIGH COSMO MOTORS STANDARD, ONLY THEN ARE WE COMFORTABLE HAVING BRINGING THEM INTO OUR 20,000 SQFT SHOWROOM. PLACING THE AUTOMOBILE INTO OUR STATE OF THE ART PHOTOBOOTH, OUR PHOTOGRAPHER THEN PROCEEDS TO TAKE VERY DETAILED PICTURES AND THEN LIST THE VEHICLES ONLINE FOR SALE. INFLATING PRICES ON OUR VEHICLES JUST TO HAGGLE WITH OUR CUSTOMERS SO THAT YOU FEEL AS IF YOU GOT A GREAT DEAL IS NOT SOMETHING THAT COSMO MOTORS WILL EVER KNOWN FOR. OUR PRICES ARE SET AT A REASONABLE MARGIN ABOVE COST, AND MORE OFTEN THAN NOT WE HAVE TO LIST VEHICLES CLOSE TO WHAT IS INVESTED IN THEM. WE TAKE EXTREME PRIDE IN SUPPLYING OUR CUSTOMERS WITH THE HIGHEST QUALITY VEHICLE IN THE MARKET WITH THE BEST PRICE ADVERTISED. WORKING HAND IN HAND WITH OVER 30 LENDERS, OUR FINANCE MANAGER WORKS HARD FOR OUR CUSTOMERS. HELPING YOU RECEIVE THE BEST RATE AND TERMS POSSIBLE, WE STRIVE FOR ALL OF OUR CLIENTS TO BE EXTREMELY COMFORTABLE WITH THE PURCHASE OF THEIR NEW VEHICLE. EXTENDED WARRANTIES ARE OFFERED FOR NEARLY ALL VEHICLES IN WHICH WE SELL AT COSMO MOTORS! WITH MANY DIFFERENT WARRANTY OPTIONS IN PLACE, WE OFFER A WARRANTY PROGRAM TO FIT EVERYONE. HIGHLY MODIFIED VEHICLES ARE NOT ELIGIBLE, HOWEVER VEHICLES WITH AN INTAKE AND EXHAUST SYSTEM TYPICALLY ARE. WHEN IT COMES TO OUR CUSTOMERS THAT WOULD PREFER TO HAVE THEIR VEHICLE DROPPED OFF AT THEIR FRONT DOOR STEP, WE PROVIDE AFFORDABLE COAST TO COAST SHIPPING!! ENCLOSED SHIPPING IS AVAILABLE UPON REQUEST!! - - Air Conditioning, Climate Control, Cruise Control, Power Steering, Power Windows, Power Door Locks, Power Mirrors, Leather Steering Wheel, Power Drivers Seat, Tachometer, Tilt Steering Wheel, Driver Airbag, Passenger Airbag, Security System, Rear Defogger, Fog Lights, Intermittent Wipers, AM/FM, Cassette, CD Player, Leather Interior Surface, Carpeted Floor Mats, Center Console, Rear Spoiler, Rear Spoiler, Rear Wipers, Remote Fuel Door, Sport Seats - Contact COSMO MOTORS at 828-324-2444 or cosmomotorsonline@yahoo.com for more information. -

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 8 Reported Owners Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Personal Use Only History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 1998 Toyota Supra .

Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive

18 Combined MPG ( 15 City/ 22 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: JT2DE82A1W1002181

Stock: CM6061

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 07-09-2019