Estimated values
1990 Toyota Supra 2dr Hatchback with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,467
|$8,136
|$10,646
|Clean
|$3,078
|$7,241
|$9,481
|Average
|$2,298
|$5,452
|$7,150
|Rough
|$1,519
|$3,662
|$4,820
Estimated values
1990 Toyota Supra Turbo 2dr Hatchback with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$6,105
|$11,882
|$14,996
|Clean
|$5,419
|$10,576
|$13,355
|Average
|$4,047
|$7,962
|$10,072
|Rough
|$2,675
|$5,349
|$6,789