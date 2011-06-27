Estimated values
2012 Dodge Grand Caravan R/T 4dr Minivan (3.6L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$4,949
|$6,775
|$8,253
|Clean
|$4,763
|$6,518
|$7,910
|Average
|$4,391
|$6,006
|$7,225
|Rough
|$4,019
|$5,493
|$6,539
Estimated values
2012 Dodge Grand Caravan Crew 4dr Minivan (3.6L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$4,505
|$6,148
|$7,480
|Clean
|$4,335
|$5,916
|$7,169
|Average
|$3,997
|$5,450
|$6,548
|Rough
|$3,658
|$4,985
|$5,927
Estimated values
2012 Dodge Grand Caravan SXT 4dr Minivan (3.6L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$4,244
|$5,884
|$7,210
|Clean
|$4,084
|$5,662
|$6,911
|Average
|$3,765
|$5,217
|$6,312
|Rough
|$3,446
|$4,772
|$5,713
Estimated values
2012 Dodge Grand Caravan American Value Package 4dr Minivan (3.6L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,959
|$5,718
|$7,133
|Clean
|$3,810
|$5,501
|$6,836
|Average
|$3,512
|$5,069
|$6,244
|Rough
|$3,215
|$4,636
|$5,651