Used 2002 Toyota Sienna Consumer Reviews
Passenger Door & Sliding Door Problems
Passenger side door not responsive to remote or automatic features. The right sliding door just completely jammed yesterday. Earlier this year, the right side sliding door just closed on its own and trapped a passenger's finger. Earlier this month, had at least a couple of friends ask us what mini-van they purchase and we recommended the Sienna. Now I really regret making that recommendation after having these door problems and finding out this has been a common problem with this model.
2002 Sienna 3.0 V6 - 113K
Purchased new in 2002, now 113k. Overall a great buy for us. Tires a problem with wear due to frt. end weight. You will replace rotors if you do not replace pads earlier than expected. We only get 12-14k on a set of front pads just to be safe. Wife's van; she's a little speedy. Rear shoes repl @ 65k. Normal maintenance items; timing belt @ 90k, change trans fluid every 35-40k, coolant @ 70k, plugs @ 60k. Front end parts great though must keep aligned. No problems with doors but recommend periodic greasing of all. Engine and transmission still pull like new (knock on wood). Please report on this site engine/transmission problems and mileage occurred.
Purchased new Mar 2002, Great Reliability.
Fourteen years of ownership, 173,000 miles and never had a breakdown or an unscheduled maintenance stop. The reason for this reliability was that I always maintained the Toyota Recomended Maintenance schedule at a Toyota dealer's shop. If your buying this kind of car or any other brand, validated maintenance history should be your number one consideration. Besides this, Toyota builds a great reliable product.
over 370,000...
My sienna was purchased with 84,000 miles on it, it has been a taxi for 3 years now and has over 370,000 miles... normal maintanence and some minor interior annoyances, but this van has been fantastic. transmission is starting to slip now, but hey, look at the hard miles it gets as a taxi....looking for another sienna to replace it now.
Great Car
Drove this car for 8 years and enjoyed driving it daily. Had an accident two weeks ago (rear ended) that should have injured everyone in the car, but it held up and we all walked away. GREAT CAR!
