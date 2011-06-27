  1. Home
Used 2018 Toyota Sequoia SUV Consumer Reviews

5(53%)4(20%)3(13%)2(6%)1(8%)
4.1
15 reviews
Love my sequoia TRD SPORT!!!!

Angie, 03/18/2018
TRD Sport FFV 4dr SUV 4WD (5.7L 8cyl 6A)
6 of 8 people found this review helpful

I love this car!!! It handles great, I had it a week drove in several inches of snow, went like a tank!!! I get tons of compliments every time I drive it!!!!

Safety
Technology
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
Value
300 Miles and the vehicle is in the shop already

Mark M., 10/16/2017
Platinum FFV 4dr SUV 4WD (5.7L 8cyl 6A)
12 of 18 people found this review helpful

I have leased the vehicle not too long ago. A week later I had to drive it to the shop due to multiple safety sensors repeated failures. Rear cross traffic, Blind spot, active cruise control, front collision radar, etc. At the moment dealer had to contact Toyota to figure out what is going on. I wish I could return it at this point in time...Toyota reliability is gone. First one, and definitely the last Toyota I will ever lease / own.

Performance
Comfort
Greatest Truck I ever owned 2018 Sequoia Limited

William Joyce, 12/20/2017
Limited FFV 4dr SUV 4WD (5.7L 8cyl 6A)
5 of 8 people found this review helpful

This is my second one and love it. Almost 5,000 miles and trouble free. Milage to be expected 16 average Suburban driving and 18 average on highway. I did get 20 + MPG on one tank couldn't believe it. My last one was a 2013 same model and only one problem in 80,000 miles door hinge got broken with a real strong wind. I recommend this truck very strongly and will buy another in 80,000 miles. I have nothing negative to say about this vehicle.

Safety
Technology
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Loooong overdue for an update.

Scott S., 08/27/2018
Limited 4dr SUV (5.7L 8cyl 6A)
11 of 21 people found this review helpful

When this version of the Sequoia was released, George W. Bush was President (2007). It's as if Toyota wants the Sequoia to go away. I loved my 2006 Sequoia and think this never-ending generation is ugly. The dashboard is outdated. Tech is outdated. Plastic interior. Come on Toyota, you can do better!!

Safety
Technology
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Meh. An average vehicle at best...

Daveman918, 06/27/2018
SR5 4dr SUV (5.7L 8cyl 6A)
5 of 9 people found this review helpful

Rented a Sequoia for a week and found it to be an average vehicle with average quality, power, handling and overall quality. The interior was what you could find in any entry level sport utility along with the overall build quality. What really turned me off about this vehicle was the ride. It wasn’t as nearly balanced and compliant as a comparable Tahoe, Denali, Explorer, expedition, etc. It was like driving around in a 3/4 ton pickup at best. Certainly not a vehicle I’d consider for purchase.

Safety
Technology
Performance
Interior
Comfort
