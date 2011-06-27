Estimated values
2008 Toyota RAV4 Sport 4dr SUV 4WD (2.4L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$4,552
|$6,266
|$7,234
|Clean
|$4,253
|$5,844
|$6,732
|Average
|$3,654
|$5,001
|$5,728
|Rough
|$3,055
|$4,158
|$4,724
Estimated values
2008 Toyota RAV4 4dr SUV (2.4L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,975
|$5,548
|$6,435
|Clean
|$3,714
|$5,175
|$5,988
|Average
|$3,191
|$4,428
|$5,095
|Rough
|$2,668
|$3,682
|$4,202
Estimated values
2008 Toyota RAV4 Sport 4dr SUV 4WD (3.5L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$4,970
|$6,867
|$7,939
|Clean
|$4,643
|$6,405
|$7,388
|Average
|$3,989
|$5,481
|$6,286
|Rough
|$3,335
|$4,558
|$5,184
Estimated values
2008 Toyota RAV4 Limited 4dr SUV 4WD (2.4L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$4,714
|$6,416
|$7,378
|Clean
|$4,404
|$5,984
|$6,866
|Average
|$3,784
|$5,121
|$5,842
|Rough
|$3,164
|$4,258
|$4,818
Estimated values
2008 Toyota RAV4 4dr SUV 4WD (2.4L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$4,222
|$5,869
|$6,798
|Clean
|$3,945
|$5,474
|$6,326
|Average
|$3,389
|$4,685
|$5,383
|Rough
|$2,834
|$3,895
|$4,439
Estimated values
2008 Toyota RAV4 Limited 4dr SUV (2.4L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$4,432
|$6,086
|$7,020
|Clean
|$4,140
|$5,676
|$6,532
|Average
|$3,557
|$4,858
|$5,558
|Rough
|$2,974
|$4,039
|$4,584
Estimated values
2008 Toyota RAV4 Sport 4dr SUV (2.4L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$4,314
|$5,930
|$6,844
|Clean
|$4,030
|$5,531
|$6,369
|Average
|$3,462
|$4,733
|$5,419
|Rough
|$2,895
|$3,936
|$4,469
Estimated values
2008 Toyota RAV4 Sport 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$4,859
|$6,869
|$8,001
|Clean
|$4,539
|$6,407
|$7,446
|Average
|$3,900
|$5,483
|$6,335
|Rough
|$3,261
|$4,559
|$5,225
Estimated values
2008 Toyota RAV4 Limited 4dr SUV 4WD (3.5L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$5,243
|$7,197
|$8,301
|Clean
|$4,898
|$6,713
|$7,725
|Average
|$4,208
|$5,745
|$6,573
|Rough
|$3,519
|$4,777
|$5,420
Estimated values
2008 Toyota RAV4 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$4,214
|$5,791
|$6,682
|Clean
|$3,937
|$5,401
|$6,219
|Average
|$3,383
|$4,622
|$5,291
|Rough
|$2,828
|$3,843
|$4,364
Estimated values
2008 Toyota RAV4 4dr SUV 4WD (3.5L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$4,524
|$6,313
|$7,322
|Clean
|$4,226
|$5,888
|$6,814
|Average
|$3,631
|$5,039
|$5,798
|Rough
|$3,036
|$4,190
|$4,781
Estimated values
2008 Toyota RAV4 Limited 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$4,900
|$6,822
|$7,908
|Clean
|$4,577
|$6,363
|$7,359
|Average
|$3,933
|$5,446
|$6,261
|Rough
|$3,288
|$4,528
|$5,164