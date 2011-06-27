Estimated values
2011 Chrysler Town and Country Touring-L 4dr Minivan (3.6L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$4,791
|$6,607
|$7,981
|Clean
|$4,601
|$6,343
|$7,629
|Average
|$4,222
|$5,816
|$6,924
|Rough
|$3,843
|$5,289
|$6,220
Estimated values
2011 Chrysler Town and Country Touring 4dr Minivan (3.6L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$4,203
|$5,839
|$7,078
|Clean
|$4,036
|$5,607
|$6,766
|Average
|$3,704
|$5,141
|$6,141
|Rough
|$3,371
|$4,675
|$5,516
Estimated values
2011 Chrysler Town and Country Limited 4dr Minivan (3.6L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$5,427
|$7,659
|$9,343
|Clean
|$5,212
|$7,354
|$8,930
|Average
|$4,783
|$6,743
|$8,106
|Rough
|$4,353
|$6,132
|$7,281