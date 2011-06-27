  1. Home
Estimated values
2000 Chrysler Town and Country LXi 4dr Minivan AWD with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,120$1,632$1,889
Clean$1,025$1,494$1,734
Average$836$1,217$1,424
Rough$646$941$1,113
Estimated values
2000 Chrysler Town and Country LX 4dr Minivan AWD with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$956$1,481$1,746
Clean$875$1,355$1,602
Average$713$1,105$1,316
Rough$551$854$1,029
Estimated values
2000 Chrysler Town and Country LXi 4dr Minivan with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$911$1,366$1,595
Clean$834$1,250$1,464
Average$680$1,019$1,202
Rough$526$787$940
Estimated values
2000 Chrysler Town and Country Limited 4dr Minivan with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,037$1,649$1,959
Clean$949$1,509$1,798
Average$773$1,230$1,476
Rough$598$950$1,154
Estimated values
2000 Chrysler Town and Country LX 4dr Minivan with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$869$1,303$1,523
Clean$796$1,193$1,398
Average$649$972$1,147
Rough$501$751$897
Estimated values
2000 Chrysler Town and Country Limited 4dr Minivan AWD with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,670$2,209$2,475
Clean$1,529$2,022$2,271
Average$1,246$1,648$1,865
Rough$963$1,274$1,458
FAQ

The term "Blue Book Value" might refer to the Kelley Blue Book value, but is often used as a generic expression for a given vehicle's market value. You can find the market value of your 2000 Chrysler Town and Country on Edmunds. You'll need to know some basic facts about your vehicle, such as the mileage, condition, option packages and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2000 Chrysler Town and Country with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $834 for one in "Clean" condition and about $1,250 if you were selling it as a private party. If the vehicle is in worse shape, you'll want to deduct a couple thousand dollars for each of the lower two condition levels. Learn more
A number of factors will affect how much a Chrysler Town and Country is worth. For starters, you'll need information such as the year, mileage, condition level, options and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2000 Chrysler Town and Country with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $834 for one in "Clean" condition and about $1,250 if you're selling it as a private party. If you need a more accurate number, head to Edmunds, input your vehicle's details and you'll get an accurate appraisal. Learn more
The value of a 2000 Chrysler Town and Country, or any vehicle, is determined by its age, mileage, condition, trim level and installed options. As a rough estimate, the trade-in value of a 2000 Chrysler Town and Country with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $834 for one in "Clean" condition and about $1,250 if you're selling it as a private party. Head to Edmunds for a more detailed appraisal, where you can see its estimated dealer retail value along with the values for other condition levels. Learn more
There is no one perfect vehicle for everyone, so it is difficult to make a broad assessment of the 2000 Chrysler Town and Country. We recommend you read Edmunds expert reviews and consumer reviews to make that buying decision for yourself. When in doubt, ask to test-drive the 2000 Chrysler Town and Country and see how it feels. Learn more
The value of a used 2000 Chrysler Town and Country ranges from $526 to $1,595, based on vehicle condition, mileage, and options. Get a free appraisal here.
To understand if the 2000 Chrysler Town and Country is a good vehicle for you, check out Edmunds' expert and consumer reviews and ratings. To see if it’s priced right, check out Edmunds' free appraisal calculator.