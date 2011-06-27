Estimated values
2000 Chrysler Town and Country LXi 4dr Minivan AWD with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,120
|$1,632
|$1,889
|Clean
|$1,025
|$1,494
|$1,734
|Average
|$836
|$1,217
|$1,424
|Rough
|$646
|$941
|$1,113
Estimated values
2000 Chrysler Town and Country LX 4dr Minivan AWD with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$956
|$1,481
|$1,746
|Clean
|$875
|$1,355
|$1,602
|Average
|$713
|$1,105
|$1,316
|Rough
|$551
|$854
|$1,029
Estimated values
2000 Chrysler Town and Country LXi 4dr Minivan with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$911
|$1,366
|$1,595
|Clean
|$834
|$1,250
|$1,464
|Average
|$680
|$1,019
|$1,202
|Rough
|$526
|$787
|$940
Estimated values
2000 Chrysler Town and Country Limited 4dr Minivan with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,037
|$1,649
|$1,959
|Clean
|$949
|$1,509
|$1,798
|Average
|$773
|$1,230
|$1,476
|Rough
|$598
|$950
|$1,154
Estimated values
2000 Chrysler Town and Country LX 4dr Minivan with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$869
|$1,303
|$1,523
|Clean
|$796
|$1,193
|$1,398
|Average
|$649
|$972
|$1,147
|Rough
|$501
|$751
|$897
Estimated values
2000 Chrysler Town and Country Limited 4dr Minivan AWD with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,670
|$2,209
|$2,475
|Clean
|$1,529
|$2,022
|$2,271
|Average
|$1,246
|$1,648
|$1,865
|Rough
|$963
|$1,274
|$1,458