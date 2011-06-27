  1. Home
1998 Chevrolet S-10 Value - Find Out What Your Car's Worth

Estimated values
1998 Chevrolet S-10 LS 2dr Extended Cab SB (2.2L 4cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,233$2,011$2,428
Clean$1,103$1,799$2,173
Average$842$1,374$1,661
Rough$581$949$1,149
Estimated values
1998 Chevrolet S-10 LS 2dr Regular Cab SB (2.2L 4cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,013$1,459$1,700
Clean$906$1,305$1,520
Average$692$997$1,162
Rough$477$689$804
Estimated values
1998 Chevrolet S-10 2dr Regular Cab 4WD SB (4.3L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,318$1,877$2,178
Clean$1,178$1,679$1,948
Average$899$1,282$1,489
Rough$620$886$1,030
Estimated values
1998 Chevrolet S-10 LS 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB (4.3L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,285$1,999$2,381
Clean$1,149$1,788$2,130
Average$877$1,365$1,628
Rough$605$943$1,127
Estimated values
1998 Chevrolet S-10 ZR2 2dr Extended Cab 4WD SB (4.3L 6cyl naturally aspired 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,064$2,901$3,350
Clean$1,845$2,594$2,997
Average$1,408$1,981$2,291
Rough$972$1,369$1,585
Estimated values
1998 Chevrolet S-10 2dr Regular Cab LB (2.2L 4cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,034$1,663$2,001
Clean$924$1,488$1,790
Average$705$1,136$1,368
Rough$487$785$947
Estimated values
1998 Chevrolet S-10 LS 2dr Regular Cab 4WD SB (4.3L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,390$1,939$2,234
Clean$1,243$1,734$1,998
Average$948$1,325$1,528
Rough$654$915$1,057
Estimated values
Estimated values
1998 Chevrolet S-10 LS 2dr Regular Cab LB (2.2L 4cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,070$1,914$2,368
Clean$956$1,712$2,118
Average$730$1,308$1,619
Rough$504$903$1,120
Estimated values
Estimated values
1998 Chevrolet S-10 LS 2dr Extended Cab 4WD SB (4.3L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,520$2,131$2,458
Clean$1,360$1,906$2,199
Average$1,038$1,455$1,681
Rough$716$1,005$1,163
Estimated values
1998 Chevrolet S-10 LS 2dr Extended Cab 4WD SB (4.3L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,602$2,536$3,037
Clean$1,432$2,268$2,717
Average$1,093$1,732$2,077
Rough$754$1,197$1,437
Estimated values
1998 Chevrolet S-10 ZR2 2dr Regular Cab 4WD SB (4.3L 6cyl naturally aspired 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,704$2,384$2,749
Clean$1,524$2,132$2,459
Average$1,163$1,628$1,880
Rough$802$1,125$1,301
Estimated values
1998 Chevrolet S-10 LS 2dr Regular Cab 4WD SB (4.3L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,303$1,964$2,319
Clean$1,165$1,756$2,075
Average$889$1,342$1,586
Rough$613$927$1,097
Estimated values
1998 Chevrolet S-10 2dr Regular Cab SB (2.2L 4cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,278$2,075$2,504
Clean$1,143$1,856$2,240
Average$872$1,418$1,712
Rough$602$979$1,185
Estimated values
1998 Chevrolet S-10 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB (4.3L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,192$1,868$2,231
Clean$1,066$1,671$1,995
Average$814$1,276$1,525
Rough$561$882$1,055
FAQ

The term "Blue Book Value" might refer to the Kelley Blue Book value, but is often used as a generic expression for a given vehicle's market value. You can find the market value of your 1998 Chevrolet S-10 on Edmunds. You'll need to know some basic facts about your vehicle, such as the mileage, condition, option packages and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 1998 Chevrolet S-10 with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $1,143 for one in "Clean" condition and about $1,856 if you were selling it as a private party. If the vehicle is in worse shape, you'll want to deduct a couple thousand dollars for each of the lower two condition levels. Learn more
A number of factors will affect how much a Chevrolet S-10 is worth. For starters, you'll need information such as the year, mileage, condition level, options and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 1998 Chevrolet S-10 with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $1,143 for one in "Clean" condition and about $1,856 if you're selling it as a private party. If you need a more accurate number, head to Edmunds, input your vehicle's details and you'll get an accurate appraisal. Learn more
The value of a 1998 Chevrolet S-10, or any vehicle, is determined by its age, mileage, condition, trim level and installed options. As a rough estimate, the trade-in value of a 1998 Chevrolet S-10 with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $1,143 for one in "Clean" condition and about $1,856 if you're selling it as a private party. Head to Edmunds for a more detailed appraisal, where you can see its estimated dealer retail value along with the values for other condition levels. Learn more
There is no one perfect vehicle for everyone, so it is difficult to make a broad assessment of the 1998 Chevrolet S-10. We recommend you read Edmunds expert reviews and consumer reviews to make that buying decision for yourself. When in doubt, ask to test-drive the 1998 Chevrolet S-10 and see how it feels. Learn more
The value of a used 1998 Chevrolet S-10 ranges from $602 to $2,504, based on vehicle condition, mileage, and options. Get a free appraisal here.
To understand if the 1998 Chevrolet S-10 is a good vehicle for you, check out Edmunds' expert and consumer reviews and ratings. To see if it’s priced right, check out Edmunds' free appraisal calculator.