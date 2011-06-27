  1. Home
Estimated values
2010 Chevrolet Suburban LT 2500 4dr SUV 4WD (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$11,243$14,186$16,082
Clean$10,559$13,329$15,111
Average$9,191$11,617$13,170
Rough$7,823$9,904$11,228
Estimated values
2010 Chevrolet Suburban LS 2500 4dr SUV 4WD (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$12,201$16,691$19,576
Clean$11,458$15,684$18,395
Average$9,974$13,669$16,031
Rough$8,489$11,654$13,668
Estimated values
2010 Chevrolet Suburban LT 1500 4dr SUV (5.3L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$9,352$11,536$12,944
Clean$8,783$10,840$12,163
Average$7,645$9,447$10,600
Rough$6,507$8,054$9,038
Estimated values
2010 Chevrolet Suburban LT 2500 4dr SUV (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$12,910$13,244$13,472
Clean$12,124$12,444$12,659
Average$10,553$10,846$11,033
Rough$8,983$9,247$9,406
Estimated values
2010 Chevrolet Suburban LS 1500 4dr SUV (5.3L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$8,575$10,669$12,019
Clean$8,053$10,025$11,294
Average$7,010$8,737$9,843
Rough$5,966$7,449$8,392
Estimated values
2010 Chevrolet Suburban 75th Anniversary Diamond Edition 1500 4dr SUV 4WD (5.3L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$12,497$14,634$16,014
Clean$11,737$13,750$15,047
Average$10,216$11,984$13,114
Rough$8,696$10,217$11,181
Estimated values
2010 Chevrolet Suburban LTZ 1500 4dr SUV (5.3L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$12,218$14,862$16,566
Clean$11,475$13,965$15,566
Average$9,988$12,171$13,566
Rough$8,501$10,377$11,566
Estimated values
2010 Chevrolet Suburban LS 1500 4dr SUV 4WD (5.3L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$8,794$10,673$11,886
Clean$8,259$10,029$11,168
Average$7,189$8,740$9,733
Rough$6,119$7,452$8,299
Estimated values
2010 Chevrolet Suburban LS 2500 4dr SUV (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$9,191$11,762$13,416
Clean$8,632$11,052$12,606
Average$7,514$9,632$10,987
Rough$6,395$8,212$9,367
Estimated values
2010 Chevrolet Suburban 75th Anniversary Diamond Edition 1500 4dr SUV (5.3L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$12,539$15,087$16,732
Clean$11,776$14,177$15,722
Average$10,250$12,355$13,702
Rough$8,725$10,534$11,682
Estimated values
2010 Chevrolet Suburban LT 1500 4dr SUV 4WD (5.3L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$10,027$12,338$13,829
Clean$9,417$11,594$12,994
Average$8,197$10,104$11,325
Rough$6,977$8,615$9,655
Estimated values
2010 Chevrolet Suburban LS 2500 Fleet 4dr SUV 4WD (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$5,460$5,588$5,677
Clean$5,127$5,251$5,334
Average$4,463$4,576$4,649
Rough$3,799$3,902$3,964
Estimated values
2010 Chevrolet Suburban LTZ 1500 4dr SUV 4WD (5.3L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$12,915$15,641$17,400
Clean$12,129$14,697$16,350
Average$10,557$12,809$14,249
Rough$8,986$10,921$12,149
FAQ

The term "Blue Book Value" might refer to the Kelley Blue Book value, but is often used as a generic expression for a given vehicle's market value. You can find the market value of your 2010 Chevrolet Suburban on Edmunds. You'll need to know some basic facts about your vehicle, such as the mileage, condition, option packages and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2010 Chevrolet Suburban with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $8,053 for one in "Clean" condition and about $10,025 if you were selling it as a private party. If the vehicle is in worse shape, you'll want to deduct a couple thousand dollars for each of the lower two condition levels. Learn more
The value of a used 2010 Chevrolet Suburban ranges from $5,966 to $12,019, based on vehicle condition, mileage, and options. Get a free appraisal here.
To understand if the 2010 Chevrolet Suburban is a good vehicle for you, check out Edmunds' expert and consumer reviews and ratings. To see if it’s priced right, check out Edmunds' free appraisal calculator.