Estimated values
1997 Chevrolet Suburban C2500 4dr SUV with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,494
|$2,029
|$2,319
|Clean
|$1,336
|$1,815
|$2,074
|Average
|$1,021
|$1,386
|$1,584
|Rough
|$705
|$957
|$1,094
Estimated values
1997 Chevrolet Suburban K1500 4dr SUV 4WD with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,183
|$1,989
|$2,424
|Clean
|$1,058
|$1,779
|$2,168
|Average
|$808
|$1,358
|$1,655
|Rough
|$558
|$938
|$1,143
Estimated values
1997 Chevrolet Suburban C1500 4dr SUV with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,063
|$1,790
|$2,182
|Clean
|$951
|$1,601
|$1,952
|Average
|$726
|$1,223
|$1,490
|Rough
|$502
|$844
|$1,029
Estimated values
1997 Chevrolet Suburban K2500 4dr SUV 4WD with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,343
|$2,322
|$2,849
|Clean
|$1,201
|$2,076
|$2,548
|Average
|$917
|$1,586
|$1,946
|Rough
|$634
|$1,095
|$1,344