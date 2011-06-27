Estimated values
2016 Ford C-Max Hybrid SE 4dr Wagon (2.0L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$9,779
|$11,507
|$13,352
|Clean
|$9,409
|$11,078
|$12,827
|Average
|$8,668
|$10,222
|$11,776
|Rough
|$7,928
|$9,365
|$10,724
Estimated values
2016 Ford C-Max Hybrid SEL 4dr Wagon (2.0L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$11,141
|$12,833
|$14,657
|Clean
|$10,719
|$12,356
|$14,080
|Average
|$9,875
|$11,400
|$12,927
|Rough
|$9,032
|$10,445
|$11,773