  1. Home
  2. Chevrolet
  3. Chevrolet Silverado 2500
  4. Used 2004 Chevrolet Silverado 2500
  5. Appraisal value

2004 Chevrolet Silverado 2500 Value - Find Out What Your Car's Worth

Change vehicle
Go
Change vehicle
Exterior Color:
Vehicle Condition
Calculating appraisal for your !
Estimated values
2004 Chevrolet Silverado 2500 4dr Extended Cab LT 4WD SB (6.0L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$4,488$6,651$7,792
Clean$4,059$6,013$7,050
Average$3,202$4,739$5,568
Rough$2,344$3,464$4,085
Sell my 2004 Chevrolet Silverado 2500 with EdmundsShop for a used Chevrolet Silverado 2500 near you
Estimated values
2004 Chevrolet Silverado 2500 2dr Regular Cab Rwd LB (6.0L 8cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$3,704$4,812$5,391
Clean$3,350$4,351$4,878
Average$2,643$3,429$3,853
Rough$1,935$2,507$2,827
Sell my 2004 Chevrolet Silverado 2500 with EdmundsShop for a used Chevrolet Silverado 2500 near you
Estimated values
2004 Chevrolet Silverado 2500 2dr Regular Cab LS Rwd LB (6.0L 8cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$3,512$4,914$5,650
Clean$3,176$4,443$5,113
Average$2,505$3,501$4,038
Rough$1,834$2,560$2,963
Sell my 2004 Chevrolet Silverado 2500 with EdmundsShop for a used Chevrolet Silverado 2500 near you
Estimated values
2004 Chevrolet Silverado 2500 2dr Regular Cab Work Truck Rwd LB (6.0L 8cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$3,253$4,546$5,226
Clean$2,943$4,111$4,728
Average$2,321$3,239$3,734
Rough$1,699$2,368$2,740
Sell my 2004 Chevrolet Silverado 2500 with EdmundsShop for a used Chevrolet Silverado 2500 near you
Estimated values
2004 Chevrolet Silverado 2500 4dr Extended Cab LS 4WD SB (6.0L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$5,555$7,938$9,191
Clean$5,024$7,177$8,317
Average$3,963$5,656$6,568
Rough$2,902$4,135$4,819
Sell my 2004 Chevrolet Silverado 2500 with EdmundsShop for a used Chevrolet Silverado 2500 near you
Estimated values
2004 Chevrolet Silverado 2500 4dr Extended Cab Work Truck 4WD SB (6.0L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$4,230$5,780$6,593
Clean$3,826$5,226$5,965
Average$3,018$4,118$4,711
Rough$2,210$3,011$3,457
Sell my 2004 Chevrolet Silverado 2500 with EdmundsShop for a used Chevrolet Silverado 2500 near you
Estimated values
2004 Chevrolet Silverado 2500 4dr Crew Cab LS 4WD SB (6.0L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$5,866$8,095$9,265
Clean$5,306$7,319$8,383
Average$4,185$5,768$6,620
Rough$3,064$4,217$4,858
Sell my 2004 Chevrolet Silverado 2500 with EdmundsShop for a used Chevrolet Silverado 2500 near you
Estimated values
2004 Chevrolet Silverado 2500 4dr Crew Cab LT 4WD SB (6.0L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$5,626$7,294$8,166
Clean$5,088$6,595$7,389
Average$4,013$5,198$5,835
Rough$2,939$3,800$4,282
Sell my 2004 Chevrolet Silverado 2500 with EdmundsShop for a used Chevrolet Silverado 2500 near you
Estimated values
2004 Chevrolet Silverado 2500 4dr Crew Cab LT Rwd SB (6.0L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$5,099$6,855$7,777
Clean$4,612$6,198$7,037
Average$3,638$4,885$5,557
Rough$2,663$3,571$4,077
Sell my 2004 Chevrolet Silverado 2500 with EdmundsShop for a used Chevrolet Silverado 2500 near you
Estimated values
2004 Chevrolet Silverado 2500 4dr Extended Cab 4WD SB (6.0L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$4,379$5,781$6,515
Clean$3,961$5,227$5,896
Average$3,124$4,119$4,656
Rough$2,287$3,011$3,416
Sell my 2004 Chevrolet Silverado 2500 with EdmundsShop for a used Chevrolet Silverado 2500 near you
Estimated values
2004 Chevrolet Silverado 2500 4dr Crew Cab LS Rwd SB (6.0L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$3,094$3,599$3,860
Clean$2,799$3,254$3,492
Average$2,207$2,565$2,758
Rough$1,616$1,875$2,024
Sell my 2004 Chevrolet Silverado 2500 with EdmundsShop for a used Chevrolet Silverado 2500 near you

FAQ

The term "Blue Book Value" might refer to the Kelley Blue Book value, but is often used as a generic expression for a given vehicle's market value. You can find the market value of your 2004 Chevrolet Silverado 2500 on Edmunds. You'll need to know some basic facts about your vehicle, such as the mileage, condition, option packages and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2004 Chevrolet Silverado 2500 with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $2,943 for one in "Clean" condition and about $4,111 if you were selling it as a private party. If the vehicle is in worse shape, you'll want to deduct a couple thousand dollars for each of the lower two condition levels. Learn more
A number of factors will affect how much a Chevrolet Silverado 2500 is worth. For starters, you'll need information such as the year, mileage, condition level, options and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2004 Chevrolet Silverado 2500 with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $2,943 for one in "Clean" condition and about $4,111 if you're selling it as a private party. If you need a more accurate number, head to Edmunds, input your vehicle's details and you'll get an accurate appraisal. Learn more
The value of a 2004 Chevrolet Silverado 2500, or any vehicle, is determined by its age, mileage, condition, trim level and installed options. As a rough estimate, the trade-in value of a 2004 Chevrolet Silverado 2500 with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $2,943 for one in "Clean" condition and about $4,111 if you're selling it as a private party. Head to Edmunds for a more detailed appraisal, where you can see its estimated dealer retail value along with the values for other condition levels. Learn more
There is no one perfect vehicle for everyone, so it is difficult to make a broad assessment of the 2004 Chevrolet Silverado 2500. We recommend you read Edmunds expert reviews and consumer reviews to make that buying decision for yourself. When in doubt, ask to test-drive the 2004 Chevrolet Silverado 2500 and see how it feels. Learn more
The value of a used 2004 Chevrolet Silverado 2500 ranges from $1,699 to $5,226, based on vehicle condition, mileage, and options. Get a free appraisal here.
To understand if the 2004 Chevrolet Silverado 2500 is a good vehicle for you, check out Edmunds' expert and consumer reviews and ratings. To see if it’s priced right, check out Edmunds' free appraisal calculator.