Estimated values
2004 Chevrolet Silverado 2500 4dr Extended Cab LT 4WD SB (6.0L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$4,488
|$6,651
|$7,792
|Clean
|$4,059
|$6,013
|$7,050
|Average
|$3,202
|$4,739
|$5,568
|Rough
|$2,344
|$3,464
|$4,085
Estimated values
2004 Chevrolet Silverado 2500 2dr Regular Cab Rwd LB (6.0L 8cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,704
|$4,812
|$5,391
|Clean
|$3,350
|$4,351
|$4,878
|Average
|$2,643
|$3,429
|$3,853
|Rough
|$1,935
|$2,507
|$2,827
Estimated values
2004 Chevrolet Silverado 2500 2dr Regular Cab LS Rwd LB (6.0L 8cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,512
|$4,914
|$5,650
|Clean
|$3,176
|$4,443
|$5,113
|Average
|$2,505
|$3,501
|$4,038
|Rough
|$1,834
|$2,560
|$2,963
Estimated values
2004 Chevrolet Silverado 2500 2dr Regular Cab Work Truck Rwd LB (6.0L 8cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,253
|$4,546
|$5,226
|Clean
|$2,943
|$4,111
|$4,728
|Average
|$2,321
|$3,239
|$3,734
|Rough
|$1,699
|$2,368
|$2,740
Estimated values
2004 Chevrolet Silverado 2500 4dr Extended Cab LS 4WD SB (6.0L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$5,555
|$7,938
|$9,191
|Clean
|$5,024
|$7,177
|$8,317
|Average
|$3,963
|$5,656
|$6,568
|Rough
|$2,902
|$4,135
|$4,819
Estimated values
2004 Chevrolet Silverado 2500 4dr Extended Cab Work Truck 4WD SB (6.0L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$4,230
|$5,780
|$6,593
|Clean
|$3,826
|$5,226
|$5,965
|Average
|$3,018
|$4,118
|$4,711
|Rough
|$2,210
|$3,011
|$3,457
Estimated values
2004 Chevrolet Silverado 2500 4dr Crew Cab LS 4WD SB (6.0L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$5,866
|$8,095
|$9,265
|Clean
|$5,306
|$7,319
|$8,383
|Average
|$4,185
|$5,768
|$6,620
|Rough
|$3,064
|$4,217
|$4,858
Estimated values
2004 Chevrolet Silverado 2500 4dr Crew Cab LT 4WD SB (6.0L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$5,626
|$7,294
|$8,166
|Clean
|$5,088
|$6,595
|$7,389
|Average
|$4,013
|$5,198
|$5,835
|Rough
|$2,939
|$3,800
|$4,282
Estimated values
2004 Chevrolet Silverado 2500 4dr Crew Cab LT Rwd SB (6.0L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$5,099
|$6,855
|$7,777
|Clean
|$4,612
|$6,198
|$7,037
|Average
|$3,638
|$4,885
|$5,557
|Rough
|$2,663
|$3,571
|$4,077
Estimated values
2004 Chevrolet Silverado 2500 4dr Extended Cab 4WD SB (6.0L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$4,379
|$5,781
|$6,515
|Clean
|$3,961
|$5,227
|$5,896
|Average
|$3,124
|$4,119
|$4,656
|Rough
|$2,287
|$3,011
|$3,416
Estimated values
2004 Chevrolet Silverado 2500 4dr Crew Cab LS Rwd SB (6.0L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,094
|$3,599
|$3,860
|Clean
|$2,799
|$3,254
|$3,492
|Average
|$2,207
|$2,565
|$2,758
|Rough
|$1,616
|$1,875
|$2,024