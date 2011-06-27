Estimated values
2008 Dodge Nitro SLT 4dr SUV 4WD (3.7L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,775
|$4,104
|$4,850
|Clean
|$2,592
|$3,828
|$4,514
|Average
|$2,227
|$3,276
|$3,841
|Rough
|$1,862
|$2,724
|$3,167
Estimated values
2008 Dodge Nitro SXT 4dr SUV 4WD (3.7L 6cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,320
|$3,450
|$4,085
|Clean
|$2,168
|$3,218
|$3,801
|Average
|$1,863
|$2,753
|$3,234
|Rough
|$1,557
|$2,289
|$2,667
Estimated values
2008 Dodge Nitro SXT 4dr SUV (3.7L 6cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,215
|$3,441
|$4,128
|Clean
|$2,069
|$3,210
|$3,842
|Average
|$1,778
|$2,747
|$3,269
|Rough
|$1,486
|$2,284
|$2,696
Estimated values
2008 Dodge Nitro SLT 4dr SUV (3.7L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,931
|$4,669
|$5,642
|Clean
|$2,738
|$4,355
|$5,250
|Average
|$2,353
|$3,727
|$4,467
|Rough
|$1,967
|$3,099
|$3,684