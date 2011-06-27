Estimated values
2001 Dodge Ram Pickup 3500 2dr Regular Cab ST 4WD LB (5.9L 8cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,840
|$4,833
|$5,858
|Clean
|$2,545
|$4,330
|$5,260
|Average
|$1,955
|$3,326
|$4,064
|Rough
|$1,365
|$2,321
|$2,869
Estimated values
2001 Dodge Ram Pickup 3500 2dr Regular Cab ST 2WD LB (5.9L 8cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,627
|$4,472
|$5,420
|Clean
|$2,355
|$4,007
|$4,867
|Average
|$1,809
|$3,077
|$3,761
|Rough
|$1,263
|$2,148
|$2,654
Estimated values
2001 Dodge Ram Pickup 3500 4dr Quad Cab ST 4WD LB (5.9L 8cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$4,812
|$8,189
|$9,926
|Clean
|$4,312
|$7,338
|$8,913
|Average
|$3,313
|$5,635
|$6,887
|Rough
|$2,313
|$3,933
|$4,861
Estimated values
2001 Dodge Ram Pickup 3500 4dr Quad Cab ST 2WD LB (5.9L 8cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,187
|$5,424
|$6,574
|Clean
|$2,856
|$4,860
|$5,903
|Average
|$2,194
|$3,732
|$4,561
|Rough
|$1,532
|$2,605
|$3,219