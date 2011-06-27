Estimated values
2014 Dodge Challenger R/T 2dr Coupe (5.7L 8cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$14,422
|$17,133
|$19,631
|Clean
|$13,830
|$16,413
|$18,767
|Average
|$12,646
|$14,974
|$17,039
|Rough
|$11,462
|$13,534
|$15,312
2014 Dodge Challenger SXT 2dr Coupe (3.6L 6cyl 5A) with no options
2014 Dodge Challenger SXT 2dr Coupe (3.6L 6cyl 5A) with no options
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$12,303
|$15,070
|$17,609
|Clean
|$11,798
|$14,437
|$16,835
|Average
|$10,788
|$13,171
|$15,285
|Rough
|$9,778
|$11,905
|$13,735
2014 Dodge Challenger SRT8 2dr Coupe (6.4L 8cyl 6M) with no options
2014 Dodge Challenger SRT8 2dr Coupe (6.4L 8cyl 6M) with no options
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$21,649
|$25,720
|$29,470
|Clean
|$20,761
|$24,640
|$28,173
|Average
|$18,983
|$22,479
|$25,580
|Rough
|$17,206
|$20,318
|$22,986
2014 Dodge Challenger SRT8 Core 2dr Coupe (6.4L 8cyl 6M) with no options
2014 Dodge Challenger SRT8 Core 2dr Coupe (6.4L 8cyl 6M) with no options
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$18,232
|$21,488
|$24,491
|Clean
|$17,484
|$20,585
|$23,413
|Average
|$15,987
|$18,780
|$21,258
|Rough
|$14,490
|$16,975
|$19,103