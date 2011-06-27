  1. Home
  2. Chevrolet
  3. Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD
  4. Used 2001 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD
  5. Appraisal value

2001 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD Value - Find Out What Your Car's Worth

Change vehicle
Go
Change vehicle
Exterior Color:
Vehicle Condition
Calculating appraisal for your !
Estimated values
2001 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD 4dr Extended Cab LS 4WD SB (6.0L 8cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$3,719$5,693$6,702
Clean$3,333$5,101$6,018
Average$2,561$3,918$4,650
Rough$1,788$2,734$3,282
Sell my 2001 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD with EdmundsShop for a used Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD near you
Estimated values
2001 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD 4dr Extended Cab LS 2WD LB (6.0L 8cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$3,506$5,253$6,143
Clean$3,141$4,707$5,516
Average$2,413$3,615$4,262
Rough$1,685$2,523$3,008
Sell my 2001 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD with EdmundsShop for a used Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD near you
Estimated values
2001 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB (6.0L 8cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$5,363$8,533$10,157
Clean$4,806$7,646$9,120
Average$3,692$5,872$7,047
Rough$2,578$4,098$4,974
Sell my 2001 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD with EdmundsShop for a used Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD near you
Estimated values
2001 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD 4dr Extended Cab 4WD SB (6.0L 8cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$3,276$5,157$6,120
Clean$2,935$4,621$5,495
Average$2,255$3,549$4,246
Rough$1,575$2,477$2,997
Sell my 2001 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD with EdmundsShop for a used Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD near you
Estimated values
2001 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD 4dr Extended Cab LS 2WD SB (6.0L 8cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$3,797$5,403$6,217
Clean$3,403$4,841$5,583
Average$2,614$3,718$4,314
Rough$1,825$2,595$3,045
Sell my 2001 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD with EdmundsShop for a used Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD near you
Estimated values
2001 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD 4dr Extended Cab LT 4WD LB w/OnStar (6.0L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$4,548$7,262$8,652
Clean$4,076$6,507$7,769
Average$3,131$4,997$6,003
Rough$2,186$3,488$4,237
Sell my 2001 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD with EdmundsShop for a used Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD near you
Estimated values
2001 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD 4dr Extended Cab 2WD SB (6.0L 8cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,831$4,596$5,502
Clean$2,537$4,119$4,940
Average$1,949$3,163$3,817
Rough$1,361$2,207$2,694
Sell my 2001 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD with EdmundsShop for a used Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD near you
Estimated values
2001 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD 4dr Crew Cab LT 2WD SB w/OnStar (6.0L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$4,086$6,085$7,104
Clean$3,661$5,453$6,379
Average$2,813$4,188$4,929
Rough$1,964$2,923$3,479
Sell my 2001 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD with EdmundsShop for a used Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD near you
Estimated values
2001 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD 4dr Crew Cab LS 2WD LB (6.0L 8cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$4,302$6,870$8,185
Clean$3,855$6,156$7,349
Average$2,962$4,728$5,679
Rough$2,068$3,299$4,008
Sell my 2001 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD with EdmundsShop for a used Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD near you
Estimated values
2001 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD 4dr Extended Cab 2WD LB (6.0L 8cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,884$4,654$5,561
Clean$2,584$4,170$4,994
Average$1,985$3,203$3,859
Rough$1,386$2,235$2,723
Sell my 2001 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD with EdmundsShop for a used Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD near you
Estimated values
2001 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD 2dr Regular Cab 2WD LB (6.0L 8cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$3,701$5,909$7,042
Clean$3,317$5,295$6,323
Average$2,548$4,067$4,886
Rough$1,779$2,838$3,448
Sell my 2001 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD with EdmundsShop for a used Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD near you
Estimated values
2001 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD 2dr Regular Cab LS 2WD LB (6.0L 8cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$3,050$4,921$5,880
Clean$2,733$4,409$5,280
Average$2,099$3,386$4,079
Rough$1,466$2,363$2,879
Sell my 2001 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD with EdmundsShop for a used Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD near you
Estimated values
2001 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD 4dr Extended Cab LT 2WD LB w/OnStar (6.0L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,231$3,562$4,245
Clean$1,999$3,192$3,812
Average$1,536$2,451$2,946
Rough$1,072$1,711$2,079
Sell my 2001 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD with EdmundsShop for a used Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD near you
Estimated values
2001 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD 4dr Crew Cab LT 2WD LB w/OnStar (6.0L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$4,603$6,427$7,349
Clean$4,125$5,759$6,599
Average$3,169$4,423$5,099
Rough$2,213$3,087$3,599
Sell my 2001 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD with EdmundsShop for a used Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD near you
Estimated values
2001 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB (6.0L 8cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,042$2,941$3,398
Clean$1,830$2,636$3,051
Average$1,405$2,024$2,357
Rough$981$1,413$1,664
Sell my 2001 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD with EdmundsShop for a used Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD near you
Estimated values
2001 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD 4dr Extended Cab LT 4WD SB w/OnStar (6.0L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$4,077$6,509$7,757
Clean$3,654$5,833$6,965
Average$2,807$4,480$5,382
Rough$1,960$3,126$3,798
Sell my 2001 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD with EdmundsShop for a used Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD near you
Estimated values
2001 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD 4dr Crew Cab 2WD SB (6.0L 8cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,804$4,035$4,661
Clean$2,513$3,616$4,186
Average$1,930$2,777$3,234
Rough$1,348$1,938$2,283
Sell my 2001 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD with EdmundsShop for a used Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD near you
Estimated values
2001 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD 4dr Extended Cab 4WD LB (6.0L 8cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$3,963$6,329$7,541
Clean$3,551$5,671$6,771
Average$2,728$4,355$5,232
Rough$1,905$3,039$3,693
Sell my 2001 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD with EdmundsShop for a used Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD near you
Estimated values
2001 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD 4dr Crew Cab LT 4WD LB w/OnStar (6.0L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$4,951$7,601$8,955
Clean$4,437$6,811$8,041
Average$3,408$5,231$6,213
Rough$2,380$3,651$4,385
Sell my 2001 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD with EdmundsShop for a used Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD near you
Estimated values
2001 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD 4dr Crew Cab LS 4WD SB (6.0L 8cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$4,727$7,137$8,365
Clean$4,236$6,395$7,511
Average$3,254$4,911$5,804
Rough$2,272$3,428$4,096
Sell my 2001 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD with EdmundsShop for a used Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD near you
Estimated values
2001 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD 4dr Crew Cab LS 4WD LB (6.0L 8cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$3,765$6,013$7,164
Clean$3,374$5,388$6,433
Average$2,592$4,138$4,970
Rough$1,810$2,888$3,508
Sell my 2001 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD with EdmundsShop for a used Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD near you
Estimated values
2001 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD 2dr Regular Cab LS 4WD LB (6.0L 8cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,917$4,203$4,856
Clean$2,614$3,766$4,361
Average$2,008$2,892$3,369
Rough$1,402$2,018$2,378
Sell my 2001 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD with EdmundsShop for a used Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD near you
Estimated values
2001 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD 4dr Extended Cab LT 2WD SB w/OnStar (6.0L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$3,520$5,601$6,668
Clean$3,155$5,019$5,987
Average$2,423$3,854$4,626
Rough$1,692$2,690$3,265
Sell my 2001 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD with EdmundsShop for a used Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD near you
Estimated values
2001 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD 4dr Extended Cab LS 4WD LB (6.0L 8cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$3,760$5,750$6,766
Clean$3,369$5,152$6,076
Average$2,588$3,957$4,695
Rough$1,807$2,761$3,313
Sell my 2001 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD with EdmundsShop for a used Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD near you
Estimated values
2001 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD 4dr Crew Cab 2WD LB (6.0L 8cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$3,256$4,987$5,871
Clean$2,918$4,469$5,272
Average$2,241$3,432$4,073
Rough$1,565$2,395$2,875
Sell my 2001 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD with EdmundsShop for a used Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD near you
Estimated values
2001 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD 4dr Crew Cab LT 4WD SB w/OnStar (6.0L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$5,056$7,612$8,915
Clean$4,530$6,821$8,005
Average$3,480$5,239$6,185
Rough$2,430$3,656$4,366
Sell my 2001 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD with EdmundsShop for a used Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD near you
Estimated values
2001 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (6.0L 8cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$3,557$5,168$5,987
Clean$3,188$4,631$5,376
Average$2,449$3,556$4,154
Rough$1,710$2,482$2,932
Sell my 2001 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD with EdmundsShop for a used Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD near you
Estimated values
2001 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD 4dr Crew Cab LS 2WD SB (6.0L 8cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$4,164$5,670$6,428
Clean$3,732$5,080$5,772
Average$2,867$3,902$4,460
Rough$2,002$2,723$3,148
Sell my 2001 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD with EdmundsShop for a used Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD near you

FAQ

The term "Blue Book Value" might refer to the Kelley Blue Book value, but is often used as a generic expression for a given vehicle's market value. You can find the market value of your 2001 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD on Edmunds. You'll need to know some basic facts about your vehicle, such as the mileage, condition, option packages and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2001 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $3,317 for one in "Clean" condition and about $5,295 if you were selling it as a private party. If the vehicle is in worse shape, you'll want to deduct a couple thousand dollars for each of the lower two condition levels. Learn more
A number of factors will affect how much a Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD is worth. For starters, you'll need information such as the year, mileage, condition level, options and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2001 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $3,317 for one in "Clean" condition and about $5,295 if you're selling it as a private party. If you need a more accurate number, head to Edmunds, input your vehicle's details and you'll get an accurate appraisal. Learn more
The value of a 2001 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD, or any vehicle, is determined by its age, mileage, condition, trim level and installed options. As a rough estimate, the trade-in value of a 2001 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $3,317 for one in "Clean" condition and about $5,295 if you're selling it as a private party. Head to Edmunds for a more detailed appraisal, where you can see its estimated dealer retail value along with the values for other condition levels. Learn more
There is no one perfect vehicle for everyone, so it is difficult to make a broad assessment of the 2001 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD. We recommend you read Edmunds expert reviews and consumer reviews to make that buying decision for yourself. When in doubt, ask to test-drive the 2001 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD and see how it feels. Learn more
The value of a used 2001 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD ranges from $1,779 to $7,042, based on vehicle condition, mileage, and options. Get a free appraisal here.
To understand if the 2001 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD is a good vehicle for you, check out Edmunds' expert and consumer reviews and ratings. To see if it’s priced right, check out Edmunds' free appraisal calculator.