Estimated values
2014 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 Work Truck 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB w/1WT (4.3L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$15,163
|$17,578
|$19,774
|Clean
|$14,564
|$16,877
|$18,964
|Average
|$13,364
|$15,474
|$17,345
|Rough
|$12,165
|$14,072
|$15,726
Estimated values
2014 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 Z71 LT 4dr Crew Cab 6.5 ft. SB (4.3L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$20,144
|$22,806
|$25,236
|Clean
|$19,348
|$21,896
|$24,203
|Average
|$17,754
|$20,077
|$22,137
|Rough
|$16,161
|$18,257
|$20,071
Estimated values
2014 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 Z71 LTZ 4dr Double Cab SB (5.3L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$20,995
|$23,716
|$26,201
|Clean
|$20,165
|$22,770
|$25,128
|Average
|$18,504
|$20,878
|$22,983
|Rough
|$16,844
|$18,986
|$20,838
Estimated values
2014 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 Work Truck 4dr Crew Cab 5.8 ft. SB w/1WT (4.3L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$16,609
|$19,007
|$21,193
|Clean
|$15,952
|$18,249
|$20,325
|Average
|$14,638
|$16,733
|$18,590
|Rough
|$13,325
|$15,216
|$16,855
Estimated values
2014 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 Work Truck 4dr Crew Cab 6.5 ft. SB w/1WT (4.3L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$17,351
|$20,010
|$22,432
|Clean
|$16,665
|$19,212
|$21,514
|Average
|$15,292
|$17,616
|$19,677
|Rough
|$13,920
|$16,019
|$17,841
Estimated values
2014 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 Work Truck 2dr Regular Cab LB w/2WT (4.3L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$14,374
|$16,565
|$18,560
|Clean
|$13,806
|$15,904
|$17,800
|Average
|$12,669
|$14,582
|$16,280
|Rough
|$11,532
|$13,261
|$14,761
Estimated values
2014 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 Z71 LT 2dr Regular Cab LB (4.3L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$17,138
|$19,615
|$21,872
|Clean
|$16,460
|$18,832
|$20,977
|Average
|$15,104
|$17,267
|$19,186
|Rough
|$13,749
|$15,702
|$17,395
Estimated values
2014 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 Z71 LT 4dr Crew Cab 4WD 5.8 ft. SB (4.3L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$22,446
|$25,132
|$27,591
|Clean
|$21,559
|$24,130
|$26,461
|Average
|$19,783
|$22,125
|$24,202
|Rough
|$18,008
|$20,120
|$21,943
Estimated values
2014 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LT 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB (4.3L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$18,660
|$21,082
|$23,296
|Clean
|$17,922
|$20,241
|$22,342
|Average
|$16,446
|$18,559
|$20,435
|Rough
|$14,970
|$16,877
|$18,527
Estimated values
2014 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 Work Truck 2dr Regular Cab 4WD SB w/1WT (4.3L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$15,498
|$17,724
|$19,753
|Clean
|$14,885
|$17,017
|$18,945
|Average
|$13,659
|$15,603
|$17,327
|Rough
|$12,433
|$14,189
|$15,710
Estimated values
2014 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LT 2dr Regular Cab SB (4.3L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$16,175
|$18,586
|$20,782
|Clean
|$15,535
|$17,845
|$19,931
|Average
|$14,256
|$16,362
|$18,230
|Rough
|$12,977
|$14,879
|$16,528
Estimated values
2014 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LT 4dr Crew Cab 4WD 6.5 ft. SB (4.3L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$21,640
|$24,285
|$26,702
|Clean
|$20,785
|$23,316
|$25,609
|Average
|$19,073
|$21,378
|$23,423
|Rough
|$17,361
|$19,441
|$21,237
Estimated values
2014 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 Z71 LT 2dr Regular Cab SB (4.3L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$17,067
|$19,539
|$21,792
|Clean
|$16,392
|$18,759
|$20,900
|Average
|$15,042
|$17,200
|$19,116
|Rough
|$13,692
|$15,642
|$17,332
Estimated values
2014 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 Z71 LTZ 4dr Crew Cab 5.8 ft. SB (5.3L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$22,425
|$25,218
|$27,773
|Clean
|$21,538
|$24,212
|$26,636
|Average
|$19,764
|$22,200
|$24,362
|Rough
|$17,990
|$20,188
|$22,088
Estimated values
2014 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 Z71 LTZ 4dr Crew Cab 4WD 5.8 ft. SB (5.3L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$24,435
|$27,260
|$29,847
|Clean
|$23,469
|$26,173
|$28,625
|Average
|$21,536
|$23,998
|$26,182
|Rough
|$19,603
|$21,823
|$23,738
Estimated values
2014 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 High Country 4dr Crew Cab 6.5 ft. SB (5.3L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$23,948
|$26,814
|$29,436
|Clean
|$23,001
|$25,744
|$28,231
|Average
|$21,107
|$23,605
|$25,821
|Rough
|$19,213
|$21,466
|$23,411
Estimated values
2014 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LT 4dr Crew Cab 4WD 5.8 ft. SB (4.3L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$21,756
|$24,397
|$26,814
|Clean
|$20,896
|$23,424
|$25,716
|Average
|$19,175
|$21,477
|$23,521
|Rough
|$17,454
|$19,531
|$21,325
Estimated values
2014 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 Z71 LT 4dr Crew Cab 4WD 6.5 ft. SB (4.3L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$22,433
|$25,228
|$27,782
|Clean
|$21,546
|$24,222
|$26,645
|Average
|$19,771
|$22,209
|$24,370
|Rough
|$17,997
|$20,196
|$22,096
Estimated values
2014 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LT 4dr Crew Cab 6.5 ft. SB (4.3L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$19,508
|$21,973
|$24,227
|Clean
|$18,736
|$21,096
|$23,235
|Average
|$17,193
|$19,343
|$21,251
|Rough
|$15,650
|$17,590
|$19,268
Estimated values
2014 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LTZ 4dr Crew Cab 4WD 5.8 ft. SB (5.3L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$24,660
|$27,379
|$29,871
|Clean
|$23,684
|$26,286
|$28,649
|Average
|$21,734
|$24,102
|$26,203
|Rough
|$19,783
|$21,918
|$23,757
Estimated values
2014 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LTZ 4dr Crew Cab 4WD 6.5 ft. SB (5.3L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$24,675
|$27,250
|$29,615
|Clean
|$23,700
|$26,163
|$28,403
|Average
|$21,748
|$23,989
|$25,978
|Rough
|$19,796
|$21,815
|$23,554
Estimated values
2014 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LTZ 4dr Crew Cab 5.8 ft. SB (5.3L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$22,313
|$25,199
|$27,836
|Clean
|$21,431
|$24,194
|$26,696
|Average
|$19,666
|$22,183
|$24,417
|Rough
|$17,901
|$20,173
|$22,138
Estimated values
2014 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 Work Truck 4dr Crew Cab 5.8 ft. SB w/2WT (4.3L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$17,610
|$20,813
|$23,722
|Clean
|$16,914
|$19,983
|$22,751
|Average
|$15,521
|$18,323
|$20,809
|Rough
|$14,128
|$16,662
|$18,867
Estimated values
2014 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 Work Truck 2dr Regular Cab SB w/2WT (4.3L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$13,764
|$15,981
|$18,000
|Clean
|$13,220
|$15,344
|$17,263
|Average
|$12,131
|$14,069
|$15,789
|Rough
|$11,043
|$12,794
|$14,315
Estimated values
2014 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 Work Truck 4dr Crew Cab 4WD 5.8 ft. SB w/1WT (4.3L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$18,731
|$21,049
|$23,169
|Clean
|$17,990
|$20,209
|$22,221
|Average
|$16,509
|$18,530
|$20,324
|Rough
|$15,027
|$16,850
|$18,427
Estimated values
2014 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 Work Truck 2dr Regular Cab 4WD SB w/2WT (4.3L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$16,035
|$18,731
|$21,183
|Clean
|$15,401
|$17,984
|$20,316
|Average
|$14,132
|$16,489
|$18,581
|Rough
|$12,864
|$14,995
|$16,847
Estimated values
2014 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 Work Truck 4dr Double Cab 4WD SB w/2WT (4.3L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$18,471
|$21,162
|$23,614
|Clean
|$17,740
|$20,317
|$22,647
|Average
|$16,279
|$18,629
|$20,714
|Rough
|$14,818
|$16,941
|$18,780
Estimated values
2014 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LTZ 4dr Crew Cab 6.5 ft. SB (5.3L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$22,241
|$25,043
|$27,605
|Clean
|$21,361
|$24,044
|$26,475
|Average
|$19,602
|$22,046
|$24,215
|Rough
|$17,843
|$20,048
|$21,955
Estimated values
2014 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 Work Truck 4dr Crew Cab 4WD 5.8 ft. SB w/2WT (4.3L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$19,874
|$22,750
|$25,372
|Clean
|$19,088
|$21,843
|$24,333
|Average
|$17,516
|$20,028
|$22,256
|Rough
|$15,944
|$18,213
|$20,179
Estimated values
2014 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 Work Truck 4dr Double Cab SB w/1WT (4.3L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$14,721
|$16,989
|$19,052
|Clean
|$14,139
|$16,311
|$18,272
|Average
|$12,974
|$14,955
|$16,712
|Rough
|$11,810
|$13,600
|$15,153
Estimated values
2014 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 Work Truck 4dr Crew Cab 6.5 ft. SB w/2WT (4.3L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$18,732
|$21,442
|$23,912
|Clean
|$17,991
|$20,587
|$22,933
|Average
|$16,510
|$18,876
|$20,976
|Rough
|$15,028
|$17,166
|$19,018
Estimated values
2014 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 Work Truck 4dr Crew Cab 4WD 6.5 ft. SB w/2WT (4.3L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$20,135
|$22,446
|$24,563
|Clean
|$19,339
|$21,550
|$23,558
|Average
|$17,746
|$19,760
|$21,547
|Rough
|$16,154
|$17,969
|$19,536
Estimated values
2014 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 High Country 4dr Crew Cab 4WD 5.8 ft. SB (5.3L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$25,701
|$28,640
|$31,333
|Clean
|$24,685
|$27,498
|$30,050
|Average
|$22,652
|$25,213
|$27,485
|Rough
|$20,619
|$22,928
|$24,920
Estimated values
2014 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LT 4dr Double Cab SB (4.3L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$17,683
|$20,204
|$22,503
|Clean
|$16,984
|$19,398
|$21,582
|Average
|$15,585
|$17,786
|$19,739
|Rough
|$14,186
|$16,174
|$17,897
Estimated values
2014 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 Z71 LTZ 4dr Crew Cab 6.5 ft. SB (5.3L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$22,600
|$25,402
|$27,964
|Clean
|$21,706
|$24,389
|$26,820
|Average
|$19,918
|$22,362
|$24,530
|Rough
|$18,131
|$20,336
|$22,241
Estimated values
2014 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LT 2dr Regular Cab 4WD SB (4.3L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$18,366
|$21,028
|$23,453
|Clean
|$17,640
|$20,189
|$22,493
|Average
|$16,187
|$18,512
|$20,573
|Rough
|$14,735
|$16,834
|$18,653
Estimated values
2014 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 Z71 LTZ 4dr Double Cab 4WD SB (5.3L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$22,862
|$25,638
|$28,177
|Clean
|$21,958
|$24,615
|$27,023
|Average
|$20,150
|$22,570
|$24,717
|Rough
|$18,341
|$20,524
|$22,410
Estimated values
2014 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 Z71 LTZ 4dr Crew Cab 4WD 6.5 ft. SB (5.3L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$24,530
|$27,406
|$30,039
|Clean
|$23,560
|$26,313
|$28,809
|Average
|$21,620
|$24,127
|$26,350
|Rough
|$19,680
|$21,940
|$23,891
Estimated values
2014 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LT 4dr Double Cab 4WD SB (4.3L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$19,503
|$21,865
|$24,027
|Clean
|$18,732
|$20,993
|$23,043
|Average
|$17,189
|$19,248
|$21,076
|Rough
|$15,646
|$17,504
|$19,109
Estimated values
2014 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 Work Truck 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB w/2WT (4.3L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$14,324
|$17,177
|$19,764
|Clean
|$13,758
|$16,492
|$18,955
|Average
|$12,625
|$15,121
|$17,337
|Rough
|$11,492
|$13,751
|$15,719
Estimated values
2014 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LTZ 4dr Double Cab 4WD SB (5.3L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$22,327
|$25,028
|$27,501
|Clean
|$21,444
|$24,030
|$26,375
|Average
|$19,678
|$22,033
|$24,123
|Rough
|$17,912
|$20,036
|$21,872
Estimated values
2014 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 Work Truck 2dr Regular Cab LB w/1WT (4.3L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$12,840
|$15,012
|$16,985
|Clean
|$12,332
|$14,413
|$16,290
|Average
|$11,317
|$13,215
|$14,899
|Rough
|$10,301
|$12,018
|$13,509
Estimated values
2014 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 Z71 LT 4dr Double Cab 4WD SB (4.3L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$20,623
|$23,077
|$25,323
|Clean
|$19,808
|$22,157
|$24,286
|Average
|$18,176
|$20,316
|$22,213
|Rough
|$16,545
|$18,474
|$20,140
Estimated values
2014 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 High Country 4dr Crew Cab 5.8 ft. SB (5.3L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$23,773
|$26,630
|$29,244
|Clean
|$22,833
|$25,568
|$28,047
|Average
|$20,952
|$23,443
|$25,652
|Rough
|$19,072
|$21,318
|$23,258
Estimated values
2014 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LT 4dr Crew Cab 5.8 ft. SB (4.3L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$19,626
|$22,182
|$24,517
|Clean
|$18,850
|$21,297
|$23,513
|Average
|$17,298
|$19,527
|$21,506
|Rough
|$15,745
|$17,757
|$19,499
Estimated values
2014 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LTZ 4dr Double Cab SB (5.3L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$20,565
|$23,049
|$25,321
|Clean
|$19,752
|$22,130
|$24,285
|Average
|$18,125
|$20,291
|$22,212
|Rough
|$16,498
|$18,452
|$20,139
Estimated values
2014 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LT 2dr Regular Cab LB (4.3L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$16,245
|$18,660
|$20,861
|Clean
|$15,602
|$17,916
|$20,007
|Average
|$14,317
|$16,427
|$18,299
|Rough
|$13,032
|$14,938
|$16,591
Estimated values
2014 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 High Country 4dr Crew Cab 4WD 6.5 ft. SB (5.3L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$25,879
|$28,825
|$31,525
|Clean
|$24,855
|$27,675
|$30,234
|Average
|$22,808
|$25,375
|$27,653
|Rough
|$20,761
|$23,076
|$25,072
Estimated values
2014 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 Work Truck 4dr Double Cab SB w/2WT (4.3L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$16,303
|$18,805
|$21,084
|Clean
|$15,659
|$18,055
|$20,221
|Average
|$14,369
|$16,555
|$18,495
|Rough
|$13,080
|$15,055
|$16,769
Estimated values
2014 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 Z71 LT 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB (4.3L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$19,282
|$21,894
|$24,277
|Clean
|$18,520
|$21,020
|$23,283
|Average
|$16,995
|$19,273
|$21,296
|Rough
|$15,469
|$17,527
|$19,308
Estimated values
2014 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 Z71 LT 2dr Regular Cab 4WD SB (4.3L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$19,111
|$21,712
|$24,087
|Clean
|$18,355
|$20,846
|$23,101
|Average
|$16,843
|$19,114
|$21,129
|Rough
|$15,332
|$17,382
|$19,157
Estimated values
2014 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 Work Truck 4dr Double Cab 4WD SB w/1WT (4.3L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$16,676
|$19,151
|$21,407
|Clean
|$16,017
|$18,387
|$20,531
|Average
|$14,698
|$16,859
|$18,778
|Rough
|$13,379
|$15,331
|$17,025
Estimated values
2014 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 Work Truck 2dr Regular Cab SB w/1WT (4.3L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$12,805
|$15,296
|$17,555
|Clean
|$12,299
|$14,686
|$16,836
|Average
|$11,286
|$13,466
|$15,399
|Rough
|$10,273
|$12,245
|$13,962
Estimated values
2014 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 Z71 LT 4dr Double Cab SB (4.3L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$18,568
|$21,136
|$23,480
|Clean
|$17,833
|$20,293
|$22,519
|Average
|$16,365
|$18,607
|$20,596
|Rough
|$14,896
|$16,920
|$18,674
Estimated values
2014 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 Work Truck 4dr Crew Cab 4WD 6.5 ft. SB w/1WT (4.3L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$18,918
|$21,894
|$24,602
|Clean
|$18,170
|$21,020
|$23,595
|Average
|$16,673
|$19,273
|$21,581
|Rough
|$15,177
|$17,527
|$19,567
Estimated values
2014 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 Z71 LT 4dr Crew Cab 5.8 ft. SB (4.3L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$19,973
|$22,625
|$25,046
|Clean
|$19,183
|$21,722
|$24,020
|Average
|$17,603
|$19,917
|$21,970
|Rough
|$16,023
|$18,112
|$19,919