2014 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 Value - Find Out What Your Car's Worth

Estimated values
2014 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 Work Truck 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB w/1WT (4.3L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$15,163$17,578$19,774
Clean$14,564$16,877$18,964
Average$13,364$15,474$17,345
Rough$12,165$14,072$15,726
Estimated values
2014 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 Z71 LT 4dr Crew Cab 6.5 ft. SB (4.3L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$20,144$22,806$25,236
Clean$19,348$21,896$24,203
Average$17,754$20,077$22,137
Rough$16,161$18,257$20,071
Estimated values
2014 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 Z71 LTZ 4dr Double Cab SB (5.3L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$20,995$23,716$26,201
Clean$20,165$22,770$25,128
Average$18,504$20,878$22,983
Rough$16,844$18,986$20,838
Estimated values
2014 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 Work Truck 4dr Crew Cab 5.8 ft. SB w/1WT (4.3L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$16,609$19,007$21,193
Clean$15,952$18,249$20,325
Average$14,638$16,733$18,590
Rough$13,325$15,216$16,855
Estimated values
2014 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 Work Truck 4dr Crew Cab 6.5 ft. SB w/1WT (4.3L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$17,351$20,010$22,432
Clean$16,665$19,212$21,514
Average$15,292$17,616$19,677
Rough$13,920$16,019$17,841
Estimated values
2014 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 Work Truck 2dr Regular Cab LB w/2WT (4.3L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$14,374$16,565$18,560
Clean$13,806$15,904$17,800
Average$12,669$14,582$16,280
Rough$11,532$13,261$14,761
Estimated values
2014 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 Z71 LT 2dr Regular Cab LB (4.3L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$17,138$19,615$21,872
Clean$16,460$18,832$20,977
Average$15,104$17,267$19,186
Rough$13,749$15,702$17,395
Estimated values
2014 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 Z71 LT 4dr Crew Cab 4WD 5.8 ft. SB (4.3L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$22,446$25,132$27,591
Clean$21,559$24,130$26,461
Average$19,783$22,125$24,202
Rough$18,008$20,120$21,943
Estimated values
2014 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LT 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB (4.3L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$18,660$21,082$23,296
Clean$17,922$20,241$22,342
Average$16,446$18,559$20,435
Rough$14,970$16,877$18,527
Estimated values
2014 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 Work Truck 2dr Regular Cab 4WD SB w/1WT (4.3L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$15,498$17,724$19,753
Clean$14,885$17,017$18,945
Average$13,659$15,603$17,327
Rough$12,433$14,189$15,710
Estimated values
2014 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LT 2dr Regular Cab SB (4.3L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$16,175$18,586$20,782
Clean$15,535$17,845$19,931
Average$14,256$16,362$18,230
Rough$12,977$14,879$16,528
Estimated values
2014 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LT 4dr Crew Cab 4WD 6.5 ft. SB (4.3L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$21,640$24,285$26,702
Clean$20,785$23,316$25,609
Average$19,073$21,378$23,423
Rough$17,361$19,441$21,237
Estimated values
2014 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 Z71 LT 2dr Regular Cab SB (4.3L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$17,067$19,539$21,792
Clean$16,392$18,759$20,900
Average$15,042$17,200$19,116
Rough$13,692$15,642$17,332
Estimated values
2014 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 Z71 LTZ 4dr Crew Cab 5.8 ft. SB (5.3L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$22,425$25,218$27,773
Clean$21,538$24,212$26,636
Average$19,764$22,200$24,362
Rough$17,990$20,188$22,088
Estimated values
2014 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 Z71 LTZ 4dr Crew Cab 4WD 5.8 ft. SB (5.3L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$24,435$27,260$29,847
Clean$23,469$26,173$28,625
Average$21,536$23,998$26,182
Rough$19,603$21,823$23,738
Estimated values
2014 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 High Country 4dr Crew Cab 6.5 ft. SB (5.3L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$23,948$26,814$29,436
Clean$23,001$25,744$28,231
Average$21,107$23,605$25,821
Rough$19,213$21,466$23,411
Estimated values
2014 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LT 4dr Crew Cab 4WD 5.8 ft. SB (4.3L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$21,756$24,397$26,814
Clean$20,896$23,424$25,716
Average$19,175$21,477$23,521
Rough$17,454$19,531$21,325
Estimated values
2014 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 Z71 LT 4dr Crew Cab 4WD 6.5 ft. SB (4.3L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$22,433$25,228$27,782
Clean$21,546$24,222$26,645
Average$19,771$22,209$24,370
Rough$17,997$20,196$22,096
Estimated values
2014 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LT 4dr Crew Cab 6.5 ft. SB (4.3L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$19,508$21,973$24,227
Clean$18,736$21,096$23,235
Average$17,193$19,343$21,251
Rough$15,650$17,590$19,268
Estimated values
2014 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LTZ 4dr Crew Cab 4WD 5.8 ft. SB (5.3L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$24,660$27,379$29,871
Clean$23,684$26,286$28,649
Average$21,734$24,102$26,203
Rough$19,783$21,918$23,757
Estimated values
2014 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LTZ 4dr Crew Cab 4WD 6.5 ft. SB (5.3L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$24,675$27,250$29,615
Clean$23,700$26,163$28,403
Average$21,748$23,989$25,978
Rough$19,796$21,815$23,554
Estimated values
2014 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LTZ 4dr Crew Cab 5.8 ft. SB (5.3L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$22,313$25,199$27,836
Clean$21,431$24,194$26,696
Average$19,666$22,183$24,417
Rough$17,901$20,173$22,138
Estimated values
2014 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 Work Truck 4dr Crew Cab 5.8 ft. SB w/2WT (4.3L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$17,610$20,813$23,722
Clean$16,914$19,983$22,751
Average$15,521$18,323$20,809
Rough$14,128$16,662$18,867
Estimated values
2014 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 Work Truck 2dr Regular Cab SB w/2WT (4.3L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$13,764$15,981$18,000
Clean$13,220$15,344$17,263
Average$12,131$14,069$15,789
Rough$11,043$12,794$14,315
Estimated values
2014 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 Work Truck 4dr Crew Cab 4WD 5.8 ft. SB w/1WT (4.3L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$18,731$21,049$23,169
Clean$17,990$20,209$22,221
Average$16,509$18,530$20,324
Rough$15,027$16,850$18,427
Estimated values
2014 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 Work Truck 2dr Regular Cab 4WD SB w/2WT (4.3L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$16,035$18,731$21,183
Clean$15,401$17,984$20,316
Average$14,132$16,489$18,581
Rough$12,864$14,995$16,847
Estimated values
2014 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 Work Truck 4dr Double Cab 4WD SB w/2WT (4.3L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$18,471$21,162$23,614
Clean$17,740$20,317$22,647
Average$16,279$18,629$20,714
Rough$14,818$16,941$18,780
Estimated values
2014 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LTZ 4dr Crew Cab 6.5 ft. SB (5.3L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$22,241$25,043$27,605
Clean$21,361$24,044$26,475
Average$19,602$22,046$24,215
Rough$17,843$20,048$21,955
Estimated values
2014 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 Work Truck 4dr Crew Cab 4WD 5.8 ft. SB w/2WT (4.3L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$19,874$22,750$25,372
Clean$19,088$21,843$24,333
Average$17,516$20,028$22,256
Rough$15,944$18,213$20,179
Estimated values
2014 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 Work Truck 4dr Double Cab SB w/1WT (4.3L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$14,721$16,989$19,052
Clean$14,139$16,311$18,272
Average$12,974$14,955$16,712
Rough$11,810$13,600$15,153
Estimated values
2014 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 Work Truck 4dr Crew Cab 6.5 ft. SB w/2WT (4.3L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$18,732$21,442$23,912
Clean$17,991$20,587$22,933
Average$16,510$18,876$20,976
Rough$15,028$17,166$19,018
Estimated values
2014 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 Work Truck 4dr Crew Cab 4WD 6.5 ft. SB w/2WT (4.3L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$20,135$22,446$24,563
Clean$19,339$21,550$23,558
Average$17,746$19,760$21,547
Rough$16,154$17,969$19,536
Estimated values
2014 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 High Country 4dr Crew Cab 4WD 5.8 ft. SB (5.3L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$25,701$28,640$31,333
Clean$24,685$27,498$30,050
Average$22,652$25,213$27,485
Rough$20,619$22,928$24,920
Estimated values
2014 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LT 4dr Double Cab SB (4.3L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$17,683$20,204$22,503
Clean$16,984$19,398$21,582
Average$15,585$17,786$19,739
Rough$14,186$16,174$17,897
Estimated values
2014 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 Z71 LTZ 4dr Crew Cab 6.5 ft. SB (5.3L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$22,600$25,402$27,964
Clean$21,706$24,389$26,820
Average$19,918$22,362$24,530
Rough$18,131$20,336$22,241
Estimated values
2014 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LT 2dr Regular Cab 4WD SB (4.3L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$18,366$21,028$23,453
Clean$17,640$20,189$22,493
Average$16,187$18,512$20,573
Rough$14,735$16,834$18,653
Estimated values
2014 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 Z71 LTZ 4dr Double Cab 4WD SB (5.3L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$22,862$25,638$28,177
Clean$21,958$24,615$27,023
Average$20,150$22,570$24,717
Rough$18,341$20,524$22,410
Estimated values
2014 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 Z71 LTZ 4dr Crew Cab 4WD 6.5 ft. SB (5.3L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$24,530$27,406$30,039
Clean$23,560$26,313$28,809
Average$21,620$24,127$26,350
Rough$19,680$21,940$23,891
Estimated values
2014 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LT 4dr Double Cab 4WD SB (4.3L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$19,503$21,865$24,027
Clean$18,732$20,993$23,043
Average$17,189$19,248$21,076
Rough$15,646$17,504$19,109
Estimated values
2014 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 Work Truck 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB w/2WT (4.3L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$14,324$17,177$19,764
Clean$13,758$16,492$18,955
Average$12,625$15,121$17,337
Rough$11,492$13,751$15,719
Estimated values
2014 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LTZ 4dr Double Cab 4WD SB (5.3L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$22,327$25,028$27,501
Clean$21,444$24,030$26,375
Average$19,678$22,033$24,123
Rough$17,912$20,036$21,872
Estimated values
2014 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 Work Truck 2dr Regular Cab LB w/1WT (4.3L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$12,840$15,012$16,985
Clean$12,332$14,413$16,290
Average$11,317$13,215$14,899
Rough$10,301$12,018$13,509
Estimated values
2014 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 Z71 LT 4dr Double Cab 4WD SB (4.3L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$20,623$23,077$25,323
Clean$19,808$22,157$24,286
Average$18,176$20,316$22,213
Rough$16,545$18,474$20,140
Estimated values
2014 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 High Country 4dr Crew Cab 5.8 ft. SB (5.3L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$23,773$26,630$29,244
Clean$22,833$25,568$28,047
Average$20,952$23,443$25,652
Rough$19,072$21,318$23,258
Estimated values
2014 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LT 4dr Crew Cab 5.8 ft. SB (4.3L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$19,626$22,182$24,517
Clean$18,850$21,297$23,513
Average$17,298$19,527$21,506
Rough$15,745$17,757$19,499
Estimated values
2014 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LTZ 4dr Double Cab SB (5.3L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$20,565$23,049$25,321
Clean$19,752$22,130$24,285
Average$18,125$20,291$22,212
Rough$16,498$18,452$20,139
Estimated values
2014 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LT 2dr Regular Cab LB (4.3L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$16,245$18,660$20,861
Clean$15,602$17,916$20,007
Average$14,317$16,427$18,299
Rough$13,032$14,938$16,591
Estimated values
2014 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 High Country 4dr Crew Cab 4WD 6.5 ft. SB (5.3L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$25,879$28,825$31,525
Clean$24,855$27,675$30,234
Average$22,808$25,375$27,653
Rough$20,761$23,076$25,072
Estimated values
2014 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 Work Truck 4dr Double Cab SB w/2WT (4.3L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$16,303$18,805$21,084
Clean$15,659$18,055$20,221
Average$14,369$16,555$18,495
Rough$13,080$15,055$16,769
Estimated values
2014 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 Z71 LT 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB (4.3L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$19,282$21,894$24,277
Clean$18,520$21,020$23,283
Average$16,995$19,273$21,296
Rough$15,469$17,527$19,308
Estimated values
2014 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 Z71 LT 2dr Regular Cab 4WD SB (4.3L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$19,111$21,712$24,087
Clean$18,355$20,846$23,101
Average$16,843$19,114$21,129
Rough$15,332$17,382$19,157
Estimated values
2014 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 Work Truck 4dr Double Cab 4WD SB w/1WT (4.3L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$16,676$19,151$21,407
Clean$16,017$18,387$20,531
Average$14,698$16,859$18,778
Rough$13,379$15,331$17,025
Estimated values
2014 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 Work Truck 2dr Regular Cab SB w/1WT (4.3L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$12,805$15,296$17,555
Clean$12,299$14,686$16,836
Average$11,286$13,466$15,399
Rough$10,273$12,245$13,962
Estimated values
2014 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 Z71 LT 4dr Double Cab SB (4.3L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$18,568$21,136$23,480
Clean$17,833$20,293$22,519
Average$16,365$18,607$20,596
Rough$14,896$16,920$18,674
Estimated values
2014 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 Work Truck 4dr Crew Cab 4WD 6.5 ft. SB w/1WT (4.3L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$18,918$21,894$24,602
Clean$18,170$21,020$23,595
Average$16,673$19,273$21,581
Rough$15,177$17,527$19,567
Estimated values
2014 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 Z71 LT 4dr Crew Cab 5.8 ft. SB (4.3L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$19,973$22,625$25,046
Clean$19,183$21,722$24,020
Average$17,603$19,917$21,970
Rough$16,023$18,112$19,919
FAQ

The term "Blue Book Value" might refer to the Kelley Blue Book value, but is often used as a generic expression for a given vehicle's market value. You can find the market value of your 2014 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 on Edmunds. You'll need to know some basic facts about your vehicle, such as the mileage, condition, option packages and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2014 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $12,299 for one in "Clean" condition and about $14,686 if you were selling it as a private party. If the vehicle is in worse shape, you'll want to deduct a couple thousand dollars for each of the lower two condition levels. Learn more
A number of factors will affect how much a Chevrolet Silverado 1500 is worth. For starters, you'll need information such as the year, mileage, condition level, options and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2014 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $12,299 for one in "Clean" condition and about $14,686 if you're selling it as a private party. If you need a more accurate number, head to Edmunds, input your vehicle's details and you'll get an accurate appraisal. Learn more
The value of a 2014 Chevrolet Silverado 1500, or any vehicle, is determined by its age, mileage, condition, trim level and installed options. As a rough estimate, the trade-in value of a 2014 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $12,299 for one in "Clean" condition and about $14,686 if you're selling it as a private party. Head to Edmunds for a more detailed appraisal, where you can see its estimated dealer retail value along with the values for other condition levels. Learn more
There is no one perfect vehicle for everyone, so it is difficult to make a broad assessment of the 2014 Chevrolet Silverado 1500. We recommend you read Edmunds expert reviews and consumer reviews to make that buying decision for yourself. When in doubt, ask to test-drive the 2014 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 and see how it feels. Learn more
The value of a used 2014 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 ranges from $10,273 to $17,555, based on vehicle condition, mileage, and options. Get a free appraisal here.
To understand if the 2014 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 is a good vehicle for you, check out Edmunds' expert and consumer reviews and ratings. To see if it’s priced right, check out Edmunds' free appraisal calculator.