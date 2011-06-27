Estimated values
2017 Toyota 86 2dr Coupe (2.0L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$18,976
|$20,058
|$21,212
|Clean
|$18,519
|$19,560
|$20,664
|Average
|$17,604
|$18,565
|$19,569
|Rough
|$16,688
|$17,571
|$18,473
Estimated values
2017 Toyota 86 860 Special Edition 2dr Coupe (2.0L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$20,674
|$21,890
|$23,188
|Clean
|$20,175
|$21,348
|$22,589
|Average
|$19,178
|$20,262
|$21,391
|Rough
|$18,181
|$19,176
|$20,193
Estimated values
2017 Toyota 86 2dr Coupe (2.0L 4cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$18,249
|$19,445
|$20,719
|Clean
|$17,809
|$18,963
|$20,183
|Average
|$16,929
|$17,999
|$19,113
|Rough
|$16,049
|$17,034
|$18,043
Estimated values
2017 Toyota 86 860 Special Edition 2dr Coupe (2.0L 4cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$20,192
|$21,406
|$22,700
|Clean
|$19,705
|$20,875
|$22,113
|Average
|$18,731
|$19,813
|$20,941
|Rough
|$17,757
|$18,752
|$19,768