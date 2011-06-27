Estimated values
2016 Lexus IS 350 4dr Sedan AWD (3.5L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$24,160
|$26,780
|$29,440
|Clean
|$23,234
|$25,738
|$28,269
|Average
|$21,383
|$23,654
|$25,926
|Rough
|$19,532
|$21,570
|$23,583
Estimated values
2016 Lexus IS 350 4dr Sedan (3.5L 6cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$23,308
|$25,990
|$28,713
|Clean
|$22,415
|$24,979
|$27,570
|Average
|$20,629
|$22,956
|$25,285
|Rough
|$18,843
|$20,934
|$23,000