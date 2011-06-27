Estimated values
1995 Toyota Tacoma SR5 2dr Extended Cab 4WD SB (3.4L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,409
|$2,059
|$2,408
|Clean
|$1,260
|$1,841
|$2,153
|Average
|$960
|$1,404
|$1,644
|Rough
|$661
|$968
|$1,135
Estimated values
1995 Toyota Tacoma 2dr Regular Cab 4WD SB (2.7L 4cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$927
|$1,615
|$1,985
|Clean
|$829
|$1,444
|$1,775
|Average
|$632
|$1,102
|$1,356
|Rough
|$435
|$759
|$936
Estimated values
1995 Toyota Tacoma 2dr Extended Cab SB (2.4L 4cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$743
|$1,295
|$1,592
|Clean
|$664
|$1,158
|$1,424
|Average
|$506
|$883
|$1,087
|Rough
|$348
|$609
|$751
Estimated values
1995 Toyota Tacoma V6 2dr Regular Cab 4WD SB (3.4L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,068
|$1,520
|$1,761
|Clean
|$955
|$1,359
|$1,575
|Average
|$728
|$1,036
|$1,203
|Rough
|$501
|$714
|$830
Estimated values
1995 Toyota Tacoma 2dr Regular Cab SB (2.4L 4cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$627
|$1,147
|$1,426
|Clean
|$560
|$1,026
|$1,276
|Average
|$427
|$782
|$974
|Rough
|$294
|$539
|$672
Estimated values
1995 Toyota Tacoma V6 2dr Extended Cab 4WD SB (3.4L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,091
|$1,912
|$2,354
|Clean
|$975
|$1,710
|$2,105
|Average
|$743
|$1,304
|$1,607
|Rough
|$511
|$899
|$1,110
Estimated values
1995 Toyota Tacoma V6 2dr Extended Cab SB (3.4L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$978
|$1,452
|$1,707
|Clean
|$874
|$1,298
|$1,527
|Average
|$666
|$990
|$1,166
|Rough
|$458
|$682
|$805
Estimated values
1995 Toyota Tacoma 2dr Extended Cab 4WD SB (2.7L 4cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$968
|$1,695
|$2,084
|Clean
|$865
|$1,515
|$1,864
|Average
|$659
|$1,156
|$1,423
|Rough
|$454
|$796
|$983