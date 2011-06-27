  1. Home
  2. Nissan
  3. Nissan Altima
  4. Used 2017 Nissan Altima
  5. Appraisal value

2017 Nissan Altima Value - Find Out What Your Car's Worth

Change vehicle
Go
Change vehicle
Exterior Color:
Vehicle Condition
Calculating appraisal for your !
Estimated values
2017 Nissan Altima 3.5 SL 4dr Sedan (3.5L 6cyl CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$15,462$16,798$18,331
Clean$15,021$16,331$17,789
Average$14,140$15,396$16,704
Rough$13,258$14,461$15,618
Sell my 2017 Nissan Altima with EdmundsShop for a used Nissan Altima near you
Estimated values
2017 Nissan Altima 2.5 SL 4dr Sedan (2.5L 4cyl CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$14,116$15,458$16,988
Clean$13,714$15,028$16,486
Average$12,909$14,168$15,480
Rough$12,104$13,308$14,474
Sell my 2017 Nissan Altima with EdmundsShop for a used Nissan Altima near you
Estimated values
2017 Nissan Altima 2.5 SR 4dr Sedan w/Prod. End 06/17 (2.5L 4cyl CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$12,975$14,514$16,242
Clean$12,605$14,110$15,761
Average$11,865$13,302$14,800
Rough$11,125$12,495$13,838
Sell my 2017 Nissan Altima with EdmundsShop for a used Nissan Altima near you
Estimated values
2017 Nissan Altima 2.5 4dr Sedan w/Prod. End 06/17 (2.5L 4cyl CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$11,600$12,968$14,504
Clean$11,269$12,607$14,074
Average$10,608$11,885$13,216
Rough$9,946$11,164$12,357
Sell my 2017 Nissan Altima with EdmundsShop for a used Nissan Altima near you
Estimated values
2017 Nissan Altima 2.5 SV 4dr Sedan w/Prod. End 06/17 (2.5L 4cyl CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$12,986$14,463$16,126
Clean$12,615$14,060$15,648
Average$11,875$13,256$14,694
Rough$11,135$12,451$13,739
Sell my 2017 Nissan Altima with EdmundsShop for a used Nissan Altima near you
Estimated values
2017 Nissan Altima 2.5 S 4dr Sedan w/Prod. End 06/17 (2.5L 4cyl CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$12,023$13,515$15,185
Clean$11,680$13,139$14,735
Average$10,995$12,387$13,836
Rough$10,310$11,635$12,937
Sell my 2017 Nissan Altima with EdmundsShop for a used Nissan Altima near you
Estimated values
2017 Nissan Altima 2.5 SR 4dr Sedan (2.5L 4cyl CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$12,937$14,456$16,162
Clean$12,568$14,054$15,684
Average$11,831$13,250$14,727
Rough$11,093$12,445$13,770
Sell my 2017 Nissan Altima with EdmundsShop for a used Nissan Altima near you
Estimated values
2017 Nissan Altima 2.5 SV 4dr Sedan (2.5L 4cyl CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$12,916$14,399$16,066
Clean$12,548$13,998$15,590
Average$11,812$13,197$14,639
Rough$11,075$12,396$13,688
Sell my 2017 Nissan Altima with EdmundsShop for a used Nissan Altima near you
Estimated values
2017 Nissan Altima 3.5 SR 4dr Sedan w/Prod. End 06/17 (3.5L 6cyl CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$13,949$15,646$17,546
Clean$13,552$15,211$17,027
Average$12,756$14,340$15,988
Rough$11,961$13,469$14,949
Sell my 2017 Nissan Altima with EdmundsShop for a used Nissan Altima near you
Estimated values
2017 Nissan Altima 2.5 S 4dr Sedan (2.5L 4cyl CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$11,738$13,161$14,755
Clean$11,404$12,794$14,318
Average$10,734$12,062$13,445
Rough$10,065$11,330$12,571
Sell my 2017 Nissan Altima with EdmundsShop for a used Nissan Altima near you
Estimated values
2017 Nissan Altima 2.5 SL 4dr Sedan w/Prod. End 06/17 (2.5L 4cyl CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$14,084$15,452$17,007
Clean$13,683$15,022$16,504
Average$12,880$14,162$15,497
Rough$12,077$13,302$14,490
Sell my 2017 Nissan Altima with EdmundsShop for a used Nissan Altima near you
Estimated values
2017 Nissan Altima 3.5 SL 4dr Sedan w/Prod. End 06/17 (3.5L 6cyl CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$16,252$17,797$19,557
Clean$15,789$17,302$18,978
Average$14,862$16,312$17,820
Rough$13,936$15,321$16,663
Sell my 2017 Nissan Altima with EdmundsShop for a used Nissan Altima near you

FAQ

The term "Blue Book Value" might refer to the Kelley Blue Book value, but is often used as a generic expression for a given vehicle's market value. You can find the market value of your 2017 Nissan Altima on Edmunds. You'll need to know some basic facts about your vehicle, such as the mileage, condition, option packages and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2017 Nissan Altima with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $11,269 for one in "Clean" condition and about $12,607 if you were selling it as a private party. If the vehicle is in worse shape, you'll want to deduct a couple thousand dollars for each of the lower two condition levels. Learn more
A number of factors will affect how much a Nissan Altima is worth. For starters, you'll need information such as the year, mileage, condition level, options and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2017 Nissan Altima with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $11,269 for one in "Clean" condition and about $12,607 if you're selling it as a private party. If you need a more accurate number, head to Edmunds, input your vehicle's details and you'll get an accurate appraisal. Learn more
The value of a 2017 Nissan Altima, or any vehicle, is determined by its age, mileage, condition, trim level and installed options. As a rough estimate, the trade-in value of a 2017 Nissan Altima with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $11,269 for one in "Clean" condition and about $12,607 if you're selling it as a private party. Head to Edmunds for a more detailed appraisal, where you can see its estimated dealer retail value along with the values for other condition levels. Learn more
There is no one perfect vehicle for everyone, so it is difficult to make a broad assessment of the 2017 Nissan Altima. We recommend you read Edmunds expert reviews and consumer reviews to make that buying decision for yourself. When in doubt, ask to test-drive the 2017 Nissan Altima and see how it feels. Learn more
The value of a used 2017 Nissan Altima ranges from $9,946 to $14,504, based on vehicle condition, mileage, and options. Get a free appraisal here.
To understand if the 2017 Nissan Altima is a good vehicle for you, check out Edmunds' expert and consumer reviews and ratings. To see if it’s priced right, check out Edmunds' free appraisal calculator.