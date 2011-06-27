Estimated values
2017 Nissan Altima 3.5 SL 4dr Sedan (3.5L 6cyl CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$15,462
|$16,798
|$18,331
|Clean
|$15,021
|$16,331
|$17,789
|Average
|$14,140
|$15,396
|$16,704
|Rough
|$13,258
|$14,461
|$15,618
Estimated values
2017 Nissan Altima 2.5 SL 4dr Sedan (2.5L 4cyl CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$14,116
|$15,458
|$16,988
|Clean
|$13,714
|$15,028
|$16,486
|Average
|$12,909
|$14,168
|$15,480
|Rough
|$12,104
|$13,308
|$14,474
Estimated values
2017 Nissan Altima 2.5 SR 4dr Sedan w/Prod. End 06/17 (2.5L 4cyl CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$12,975
|$14,514
|$16,242
|Clean
|$12,605
|$14,110
|$15,761
|Average
|$11,865
|$13,302
|$14,800
|Rough
|$11,125
|$12,495
|$13,838
Estimated values
2017 Nissan Altima 2.5 4dr Sedan w/Prod. End 06/17 (2.5L 4cyl CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$11,600
|$12,968
|$14,504
|Clean
|$11,269
|$12,607
|$14,074
|Average
|$10,608
|$11,885
|$13,216
|Rough
|$9,946
|$11,164
|$12,357
Estimated values
2017 Nissan Altima 2.5 SV 4dr Sedan w/Prod. End 06/17 (2.5L 4cyl CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$12,986
|$14,463
|$16,126
|Clean
|$12,615
|$14,060
|$15,648
|Average
|$11,875
|$13,256
|$14,694
|Rough
|$11,135
|$12,451
|$13,739
Estimated values
2017 Nissan Altima 2.5 S 4dr Sedan w/Prod. End 06/17 (2.5L 4cyl CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$12,023
|$13,515
|$15,185
|Clean
|$11,680
|$13,139
|$14,735
|Average
|$10,995
|$12,387
|$13,836
|Rough
|$10,310
|$11,635
|$12,937
Estimated values
2017 Nissan Altima 2.5 SR 4dr Sedan (2.5L 4cyl CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$12,937
|$14,456
|$16,162
|Clean
|$12,568
|$14,054
|$15,684
|Average
|$11,831
|$13,250
|$14,727
|Rough
|$11,093
|$12,445
|$13,770
Estimated values
2017 Nissan Altima 2.5 SV 4dr Sedan (2.5L 4cyl CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$12,916
|$14,399
|$16,066
|Clean
|$12,548
|$13,998
|$15,590
|Average
|$11,812
|$13,197
|$14,639
|Rough
|$11,075
|$12,396
|$13,688
Estimated values
2017 Nissan Altima 3.5 SR 4dr Sedan w/Prod. End 06/17 (3.5L 6cyl CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$13,949
|$15,646
|$17,546
|Clean
|$13,552
|$15,211
|$17,027
|Average
|$12,756
|$14,340
|$15,988
|Rough
|$11,961
|$13,469
|$14,949
Estimated values
2017 Nissan Altima 2.5 S 4dr Sedan (2.5L 4cyl CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$11,738
|$13,161
|$14,755
|Clean
|$11,404
|$12,794
|$14,318
|Average
|$10,734
|$12,062
|$13,445
|Rough
|$10,065
|$11,330
|$12,571
Estimated values
2017 Nissan Altima 2.5 SL 4dr Sedan w/Prod. End 06/17 (2.5L 4cyl CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$14,084
|$15,452
|$17,007
|Clean
|$13,683
|$15,022
|$16,504
|Average
|$12,880
|$14,162
|$15,497
|Rough
|$12,077
|$13,302
|$14,490
Estimated values
2017 Nissan Altima 3.5 SL 4dr Sedan w/Prod. End 06/17 (3.5L 6cyl CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$16,252
|$17,797
|$19,557
|Clean
|$15,789
|$17,302
|$18,978
|Average
|$14,862
|$16,312
|$17,820
|Rough
|$13,936
|$15,321
|$16,663