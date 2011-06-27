Estimated values
2014 Ford Escape S 4dr SUV (2.5L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$7,163
|$9,189
|$11,029
|Clean
|$6,941
|$8,895
|$10,657
|Average
|$6,498
|$8,307
|$9,912
|Rough
|$6,054
|$7,720
|$9,167
Estimated values
2014 Ford Escape Titanium 4dr SUV (1.6L 4cyl Turbo 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$8,697
|$10,953
|$13,007
|Clean
|$8,428
|$10,603
|$12,567
|Average
|$7,889
|$9,902
|$11,689
|Rough
|$7,351
|$9,202
|$10,811
Estimated values
2014 Ford Escape Titanium 4dr SUV AWD (1.6L 4cyl Turbo 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$9,267
|$11,613
|$13,750
|Clean
|$8,980
|$11,242
|$13,285
|Average
|$8,406
|$10,499
|$12,357
|Rough
|$7,832
|$9,756
|$11,428
Estimated values
2014 Ford Escape SE 4dr SUV (1.6L 4cyl Turbo 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$7,865
|$9,982
|$11,907
|Clean
|$7,621
|$9,663
|$11,505
|Average
|$7,134
|$9,024
|$10,701
|Rough
|$6,647
|$8,386
|$9,896
Estimated values
2014 Ford Escape SE 4dr SUV AWD (1.6L 4cyl Turbo 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$8,145
|$10,310
|$12,279
|Clean
|$7,893
|$9,980
|$11,865
|Average
|$7,388
|$9,321
|$11,035
|Rough
|$6,884
|$8,661
|$10,206