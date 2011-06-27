  1. Home
2013 Toyota Tacoma Value - Find Out What Your Car's Worth

Estimated values
2013 Toyota Tacoma V6 4dr Double Cab 4WD 5.0 ft. SB (4.0L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$18,268$20,766$22,864
Clean$17,482$19,849$21,822
Average$15,912$18,016$19,738
Rough$14,341$16,182$17,654
Estimated values
2013 Toyota Tacoma 2dr Regular Cab 6.1 ft. SB (2.7L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$9,571$11,296$12,740
Clean$9,159$10,797$12,159
Average$8,336$9,800$10,998
Rough$7,514$8,802$9,837
Estimated values
2013 Toyota Tacoma PreRunner V6 4dr Access Cab 6.1 ft. SB (4.0L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$14,392$16,895$18,990
Clean$13,773$16,149$18,124
Average$12,536$14,657$16,394
Rough$11,299$13,165$14,663
Estimated values
2013 Toyota Tacoma V6 4dr Access Cab 4WD 6.1 ft. SB (4.0L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$15,702$18,192$20,278
Clean$15,027$17,389$19,354
Average$13,677$15,782$17,506
Rough$12,327$14,176$15,658
Estimated values
2013 Toyota Tacoma V6 4dr Double Cab 4WD 6.1 ft. SB (4.0L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$18,108$20,459$22,432
Clean$17,330$19,556$21,410
Average$15,773$17,749$19,366
Rough$14,217$15,942$17,321
Estimated values
2013 Toyota Tacoma X-Runner V6 4dr Access Cab 6.1 ft. SB (4.0L 6cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$14,634$16,731$18,489
Clean$14,005$15,992$17,646
Average$12,747$14,515$15,961
Rough$11,489$13,037$14,276
Estimated values
2013 Toyota Tacoma V6 4dr Access Cab 4WD 6.1 ft. SB (4.0L 6cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$15,408$17,884$19,958
Clean$14,746$17,095$19,049
Average$13,421$15,515$17,230
Rough$12,097$13,936$15,411
Estimated values
2013 Toyota Tacoma PreRunner V6 4dr Double Cab 5.0 ft. SB (4.0L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$16,408$18,862$20,919
Clean$15,702$18,029$19,965
Average$14,292$16,364$18,059
Rough$12,881$14,698$16,152
Estimated values
2013 Toyota Tacoma 4dr Access Cab 4WD 6.1 ft. SB (2.7L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$13,848$16,189$18,148
Clean$13,253$15,474$17,321
Average$12,062$14,045$15,667
Rough$10,872$12,615$14,013
Estimated values
2013 Toyota Tacoma 4dr Access Cab 6.1 ft. SB (2.7L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$11,285$13,095$14,612
Clean$10,800$12,517$13,946
Average$9,830$11,361$12,614
Rough$8,860$10,204$11,283
Estimated values
2013 Toyota Tacoma 2dr Regular Cab 4WD 6.1 ft. SB (2.7L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$12,638$14,443$15,958
Clean$12,095$13,806$15,231
Average$11,008$12,530$13,777
Rough$9,922$11,255$12,322
Estimated values
2013 Toyota Tacoma 4dr Access Cab 6.1 ft. SB (2.7L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$11,589$13,536$15,167
Clean$11,091$12,938$14,475
Average$10,095$11,743$13,093
Rough$9,099$10,548$11,711
Estimated values
2013 Toyota Tacoma 2dr Regular Cab 4WD 6.1 ft. SB (2.7L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$11,515$13,557$15,265
Clean$11,020$12,959$14,570
Average$10,030$11,761$13,179
Rough$9,040$10,564$11,787
Estimated values
2013 Toyota Tacoma 4dr Double Cab 5.0 ft. SB (2.7L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$12,971$15,232$17,123
Clean$12,414$14,560$16,343
Average$11,298$13,215$14,783
Rough$10,183$11,870$13,222
Estimated values
2013 Toyota Tacoma 2dr Regular Cab 6.1 ft. SB (2.7L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$9,423$11,304$12,876
Clean$9,018$10,805$12,289
Average$8,208$9,807$11,116
Rough$7,398$8,809$9,942
Estimated values
2013 Toyota Tacoma PreRunner V6 4dr Double Cab 6.1 ft. SB (4.0L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$16,428$18,867$20,912
Clean$15,722$18,034$19,959
Average$14,310$16,368$18,053
Rough$12,897$14,701$16,147
Estimated values
2013 Toyota Tacoma PreRunner 4dr Access Cab 6.1 ft. SB (2.7L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$12,514$14,210$15,634
Clean$11,976$13,582$14,922
Average$10,900$12,327$13,497
Rough$9,824$11,072$12,072
Estimated values
2013 Toyota Tacoma PreRunner 4dr Double Cab 5.0 ft. SB (2.7L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$14,329$16,623$18,544
Clean$13,713$15,889$17,699
Average$12,481$14,421$16,009
Rough$11,249$12,953$14,319
Estimated values
2013 Toyota Tacoma V6 4dr Double Cab 4WD 5.0 ft. SB (4.0L 6cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$17,545$19,977$22,017
Clean$16,791$19,095$21,014
Average$15,282$17,331$19,007
Rough$13,774$15,567$17,001
Estimated values
2013 Toyota Tacoma 4dr Access Cab 4WD 6.1 ft. SB (2.7L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$13,463$15,643$17,469
Clean$12,885$14,952$16,673
Average$11,727$13,571$15,081
Rough$10,570$12,189$13,489
FAQ

The term "Blue Book Value" might refer to the Kelley Blue Book value, but is often used as a generic expression for a given vehicle's market value. You can find the market value of your 2013 Toyota Tacoma on Edmunds. You'll need to know some basic facts about your vehicle, such as the mileage, condition, option packages and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2013 Toyota Tacoma with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $9,018 for one in "Clean" condition and about $10,805 if you were selling it as a private party. If the vehicle is in worse shape, you'll want to deduct a couple thousand dollars for each of the lower two condition levels. Learn more
There is no one perfect vehicle for everyone, so it is difficult to make a broad assessment of the 2013 Toyota Tacoma. We recommend you read Edmunds expert reviews and consumer reviews to make that buying decision for yourself. When in doubt, ask to test-drive the 2013 Toyota Tacoma and see how it feels. Learn more
The value of a used 2013 Toyota Tacoma ranges from $7,398 to $12,876, based on vehicle condition, mileage, and options. Get a free appraisal here.
To understand if the 2013 Toyota Tacoma is a good vehicle for you, check out Edmunds' expert and consumer reviews and ratings. To see if it’s priced right, check out Edmunds' free appraisal calculator.