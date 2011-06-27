Estimated values
2013 Toyota Tacoma V6 4dr Double Cab 4WD 5.0 ft. SB (4.0L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$18,268
|$20,766
|$22,864
|Clean
|$17,482
|$19,849
|$21,822
|Average
|$15,912
|$18,016
|$19,738
|Rough
|$14,341
|$16,182
|$17,654
Estimated values
2013 Toyota Tacoma 2dr Regular Cab 6.1 ft. SB (2.7L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$9,571
|$11,296
|$12,740
|Clean
|$9,159
|$10,797
|$12,159
|Average
|$8,336
|$9,800
|$10,998
|Rough
|$7,514
|$8,802
|$9,837
Estimated values
2013 Toyota Tacoma PreRunner V6 4dr Access Cab 6.1 ft. SB (4.0L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$14,392
|$16,895
|$18,990
|Clean
|$13,773
|$16,149
|$18,124
|Average
|$12,536
|$14,657
|$16,394
|Rough
|$11,299
|$13,165
|$14,663
Estimated values
2013 Toyota Tacoma V6 4dr Access Cab 4WD 6.1 ft. SB (4.0L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$15,702
|$18,192
|$20,278
|Clean
|$15,027
|$17,389
|$19,354
|Average
|$13,677
|$15,782
|$17,506
|Rough
|$12,327
|$14,176
|$15,658
Estimated values
2013 Toyota Tacoma V6 4dr Double Cab 4WD 6.1 ft. SB (4.0L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$18,108
|$20,459
|$22,432
|Clean
|$17,330
|$19,556
|$21,410
|Average
|$15,773
|$17,749
|$19,366
|Rough
|$14,217
|$15,942
|$17,321
Estimated values
2013 Toyota Tacoma X-Runner V6 4dr Access Cab 6.1 ft. SB (4.0L 6cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$14,634
|$16,731
|$18,489
|Clean
|$14,005
|$15,992
|$17,646
|Average
|$12,747
|$14,515
|$15,961
|Rough
|$11,489
|$13,037
|$14,276
Estimated values
2013 Toyota Tacoma V6 4dr Access Cab 4WD 6.1 ft. SB (4.0L 6cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$15,408
|$17,884
|$19,958
|Clean
|$14,746
|$17,095
|$19,049
|Average
|$13,421
|$15,515
|$17,230
|Rough
|$12,097
|$13,936
|$15,411
Estimated values
2013 Toyota Tacoma PreRunner V6 4dr Double Cab 5.0 ft. SB (4.0L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$16,408
|$18,862
|$20,919
|Clean
|$15,702
|$18,029
|$19,965
|Average
|$14,292
|$16,364
|$18,059
|Rough
|$12,881
|$14,698
|$16,152
Estimated values
2013 Toyota Tacoma 4dr Access Cab 4WD 6.1 ft. SB (2.7L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$13,848
|$16,189
|$18,148
|Clean
|$13,253
|$15,474
|$17,321
|Average
|$12,062
|$14,045
|$15,667
|Rough
|$10,872
|$12,615
|$14,013
Estimated values
2013 Toyota Tacoma 4dr Access Cab 6.1 ft. SB (2.7L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$11,285
|$13,095
|$14,612
|Clean
|$10,800
|$12,517
|$13,946
|Average
|$9,830
|$11,361
|$12,614
|Rough
|$8,860
|$10,204
|$11,283
Estimated values
2013 Toyota Tacoma 2dr Regular Cab 4WD 6.1 ft. SB (2.7L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$12,638
|$14,443
|$15,958
|Clean
|$12,095
|$13,806
|$15,231
|Average
|$11,008
|$12,530
|$13,777
|Rough
|$9,922
|$11,255
|$12,322
Estimated values
2013 Toyota Tacoma 4dr Access Cab 6.1 ft. SB (2.7L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$11,589
|$13,536
|$15,167
|Clean
|$11,091
|$12,938
|$14,475
|Average
|$10,095
|$11,743
|$13,093
|Rough
|$9,099
|$10,548
|$11,711
Estimated values
2013 Toyota Tacoma 2dr Regular Cab 4WD 6.1 ft. SB (2.7L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$11,515
|$13,557
|$15,265
|Clean
|$11,020
|$12,959
|$14,570
|Average
|$10,030
|$11,761
|$13,179
|Rough
|$9,040
|$10,564
|$11,787
Estimated values
2013 Toyota Tacoma 4dr Double Cab 5.0 ft. SB (2.7L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$12,971
|$15,232
|$17,123
|Clean
|$12,414
|$14,560
|$16,343
|Average
|$11,298
|$13,215
|$14,783
|Rough
|$10,183
|$11,870
|$13,222
Estimated values
2013 Toyota Tacoma 2dr Regular Cab 6.1 ft. SB (2.7L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$9,423
|$11,304
|$12,876
|Clean
|$9,018
|$10,805
|$12,289
|Average
|$8,208
|$9,807
|$11,116
|Rough
|$7,398
|$8,809
|$9,942
Estimated values
2013 Toyota Tacoma PreRunner V6 4dr Double Cab 6.1 ft. SB (4.0L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$16,428
|$18,867
|$20,912
|Clean
|$15,722
|$18,034
|$19,959
|Average
|$14,310
|$16,368
|$18,053
|Rough
|$12,897
|$14,701
|$16,147
Estimated values
2013 Toyota Tacoma PreRunner 4dr Access Cab 6.1 ft. SB (2.7L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$12,514
|$14,210
|$15,634
|Clean
|$11,976
|$13,582
|$14,922
|Average
|$10,900
|$12,327
|$13,497
|Rough
|$9,824
|$11,072
|$12,072
Estimated values
2013 Toyota Tacoma PreRunner 4dr Double Cab 5.0 ft. SB (2.7L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$14,329
|$16,623
|$18,544
|Clean
|$13,713
|$15,889
|$17,699
|Average
|$12,481
|$14,421
|$16,009
|Rough
|$11,249
|$12,953
|$14,319
Estimated values
2013 Toyota Tacoma V6 4dr Double Cab 4WD 5.0 ft. SB (4.0L 6cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$17,545
|$19,977
|$22,017
|Clean
|$16,791
|$19,095
|$21,014
|Average
|$15,282
|$17,331
|$19,007
|Rough
|$13,774
|$15,567
|$17,001
Estimated values
2013 Toyota Tacoma 4dr Access Cab 4WD 6.1 ft. SB (2.7L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$13,463
|$15,643
|$17,469
|Clean
|$12,885
|$14,952
|$16,673
|Average
|$11,727
|$13,571
|$15,081
|Rough
|$10,570
|$12,189
|$13,489