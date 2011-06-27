Estimated values
2014 Chevrolet Malibu LT 4dr Sedan w/2LT (2.5L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$8,088
|$9,663
|$11,163
|Clean
|$7,681
|$9,184
|$10,586
|Average
|$6,865
|$8,224
|$9,431
|Rough
|$6,049
|$7,265
|$8,277
Estimated values
2014 Chevrolet Malibu Eco 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$8,107
|$9,751
|$11,312
|Clean
|$7,698
|$9,267
|$10,727
|Average
|$6,881
|$8,299
|$9,557
|Rough
|$6,063
|$7,331
|$8,388
Estimated values
2014 Chevrolet Malibu LS 4dr Sedan (2.5L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$7,849
|$9,485
|$11,035
|Clean
|$7,453
|$9,014
|$10,464
|Average
|$6,661
|$8,072
|$9,323
|Rough
|$5,870
|$7,130
|$8,182
Estimated values
2014 Chevrolet Malibu LT 4dr Sedan w/3LT (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$9,211
|$10,946
|$12,600
|Clean
|$8,747
|$10,402
|$11,949
|Average
|$7,818
|$9,316
|$10,646
|Rough
|$6,889
|$8,229
|$9,343
Estimated values
2014 Chevrolet Malibu LTZ 4dr Sedan w/2LZ (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$10,373
|$12,226
|$13,997
|Clean
|$9,850
|$11,619
|$13,273
|Average
|$8,804
|$10,405
|$11,826
|Rough
|$7,758
|$9,191
|$10,379
Estimated values
2014 Chevrolet Malibu LTZ 4dr Sedan w/1LZ (2.5L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$9,010
|$10,733
|$12,375
|Clean
|$8,556
|$10,200
|$11,735
|Average
|$7,647
|$9,134
|$10,455
|Rough
|$6,739
|$8,069
|$9,176
Estimated values
2014 Chevrolet Malibu LS Fleet 4dr Sedan (2.5L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$7,759
|$9,373
|$10,902
|Clean
|$7,368
|$8,907
|$10,338
|Average
|$6,585
|$7,977
|$9,211
|Rough
|$5,803
|$7,046
|$8,083
Estimated values
2014 Chevrolet Malibu LT 4dr Sedan w/1LT (2.5L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$8,228
|$9,871
|$11,431
|Clean
|$7,813
|$9,381
|$10,840
|Average
|$6,984
|$8,401
|$9,658
|Rough
|$6,154
|$7,421
|$8,476