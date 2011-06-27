Estimated values
2013 Toyota Highlander Hybrid 4dr SUV AWD (3.5L 6cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$14,806
|$17,212
|$19,220
|Clean
|$14,200
|$16,490
|$18,390
|Average
|$12,988
|$15,046
|$16,731
|Rough
|$11,776
|$13,602
|$15,073
Estimated values
2013 Toyota Highlander Hybrid Limited 4dr SUV AWD (3.5L 6cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$18,138
|$21,200
|$23,752
|Clean
|$17,395
|$20,310
|$22,727
|Average
|$15,911
|$18,532
|$20,677
|Rough
|$14,426
|$16,754
|$18,627