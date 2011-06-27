Estimated values
2005 Acura TSX 4dr Sedan w/Navigation System (2.4L 4cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,053
|$4,571
|$5,421
|Clean
|$2,725
|$4,082
|$4,834
|Average
|$2,070
|$3,103
|$3,660
|Rough
|$1,415
|$2,124
|$2,486
Estimated values
2005 Acura TSX 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,589
|$3,708
|$4,337
|Clean
|$2,311
|$3,311
|$3,867
|Average
|$1,756
|$2,517
|$2,928
|Rough
|$1,200
|$1,723
|$1,988
Estimated values
2005 Acura TSX 4dr Sedan w/Navigation System (2.4L 4cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,674
|$3,785
|$4,411
|Clean
|$2,387
|$3,380
|$3,933
|Average
|$1,813
|$2,570
|$2,978
|Rough
|$1,240
|$1,759
|$2,022
Estimated values
2005 Acura TSX 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,462
|$3,352
|$3,855
|Clean
|$2,198
|$2,993
|$3,438
|Average
|$1,670
|$2,275
|$2,603
|Rough
|$1,141
|$1,558
|$1,767