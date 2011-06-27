Estimated values
2017 GMC Yukon SLT 4dr SUV 4WD (5.3L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$37,575
|$40,388
|$43,350
|Clean
|$36,506
|$39,250
|$42,128
|Average
|$34,369
|$36,973
|$39,685
|Rough
|$32,232
|$34,697
|$37,241
Estimated values
2017 GMC Yukon SLT 4dr SUV (5.3L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$35,974
|$38,834
|$41,842
|Clean
|$34,951
|$37,739
|$40,663
|Average
|$32,905
|$35,550
|$38,304
|Rough
|$30,858
|$33,362
|$35,946
Estimated values
2017 GMC Yukon Denali 4dr SUV (6.2L 8cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$41,457
|$44,398
|$47,497
|Clean
|$40,278
|$43,147
|$46,159
|Average
|$37,920
|$40,644
|$43,481
|Rough
|$35,562
|$38,142
|$40,804
Estimated values
2017 GMC Yukon Denali 4dr SUV 4WD (6.2L 8cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$43,578
|$46,566
|$49,714
|Clean
|$42,339
|$45,253
|$48,313
|Average
|$39,860
|$42,629
|$45,510
|Rough
|$37,382
|$40,004
|$42,708
Estimated values
2017 GMC Yukon SLE 4dr SUV 4WD (5.3L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$33,079
|$36,831
|$40,767
|Clean
|$32,138
|$35,793
|$39,618
|Average
|$30,257
|$33,717
|$37,321
|Rough
|$28,375
|$31,641
|$35,023
Estimated values
2017 GMC Yukon SLE 4dr SUV (5.3L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$31,160
|$34,695
|$38,402
|Clean
|$30,274
|$33,717
|$37,320
|Average
|$28,501
|$31,761
|$35,155
|Rough
|$26,729
|$29,806
|$32,991