Estimated values
2014 Nissan Versa 1.6 SL 4dr Sedan (1.6L 4cyl CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$4,390
|$6,010
|$7,561
|Clean
|$4,163
|$5,705
|$7,150
|Average
|$3,707
|$5,095
|$6,327
|Rough
|$3,252
|$4,485
|$5,504
Estimated values
2014 Nissan Versa 1.6 SV 4dr Sedan (1.6L 4cyl CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$4,139
|$5,693
|$7,180
|Clean
|$3,924
|$5,404
|$6,789
|Average
|$3,495
|$4,826
|$6,008
|Rough
|$3,065
|$4,248
|$5,226
Estimated values
2014 Nissan Versa 1.6 S 4dr Sedan (1.6L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,695
|$5,023
|$6,297
|Clean
|$3,503
|$4,768
|$5,954
|Average
|$3,120
|$4,258
|$5,269
|Rough
|$2,737
|$3,748
|$4,583
Estimated values
2014 Nissan Versa 1.6 S 4dr Sedan (1.6L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,596
|$4,971
|$6,283
|Clean
|$3,410
|$4,718
|$5,941
|Average
|$3,037
|$4,213
|$5,257
|Rough
|$2,664
|$3,709
|$4,573
Estimated values
2014 Nissan Versa 1.6 S Plus 4dr Sedan (1.6L 4cyl CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,852
|$5,341
|$6,762
|Clean
|$3,653
|$5,070
|$6,394
|Average
|$3,253
|$4,528
|$5,658
|Rough
|$2,853
|$3,985
|$4,922