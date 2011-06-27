Estimated values
2019 Honda Pilot Touring 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl 9A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$33,484
|$35,320
|$37,562
|Clean
|$32,890
|$34,688
|$36,886
|Average
|$31,703
|$33,426
|$35,533
|Rough
|$30,515
|$32,163
|$34,181
Estimated values
2019 Honda Pilot Elite 4dr SUV AWD (3.5L 6cyl 9A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$37,721
|$39,427
|$41,511
|Clean
|$37,052
|$38,722
|$40,764
|Average
|$35,714
|$37,313
|$39,270
|Rough
|$34,375
|$35,903
|$37,775
Estimated values
2019 Honda Pilot Touring 4dr SUV w/Rear Captain's Chairs (3.5L 6cyl 9A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$33,687
|$35,520
|$37,756
|Clean
|$33,089
|$34,885
|$37,076
|Average
|$31,894
|$33,615
|$35,717
|Rough
|$30,699
|$32,345
|$34,358
Estimated values
2019 Honda Pilot EX 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$27,713
|$29,533
|$31,755
|Clean
|$27,222
|$29,005
|$31,183
|Average
|$26,239
|$27,949
|$30,040
|Rough
|$25,256
|$26,893
|$28,897
Estimated values
2019 Honda Pilot Touring 4dr SUV AWD (3.5L 6cyl 9A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$35,148
|$36,982
|$39,221
|Clean
|$34,525
|$36,321
|$38,516
|Average
|$33,278
|$34,999
|$37,104
|Rough
|$32,031
|$33,677
|$35,692
Estimated values
2019 Honda Pilot EX 4dr SUV AWD (3.5L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$29,100
|$31,004
|$33,331
|Clean
|$28,584
|$30,450
|$32,731
|Average
|$27,552
|$29,342
|$31,531
|Rough
|$26,520
|$28,233
|$30,331
Estimated values
2019 Honda Pilot LX 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$25,394
|$27,311
|$29,652
|Clean
|$24,944
|$26,823
|$29,119
|Average
|$24,043
|$25,847
|$28,051
|Rough
|$23,142
|$24,870
|$26,984
Estimated values
2019 Honda Pilot LX 4dr SUV AWD (3.5L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$26,764
|$28,660
|$30,976
|Clean
|$26,289
|$28,148
|$30,419
|Average
|$25,340
|$27,123
|$29,304
|Rough
|$24,390
|$26,099
|$28,189
Estimated values
2019 Honda Pilot EX-L 4dr SUV AWD (3.5L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$31,983
|$33,705
|$35,808
|Clean
|$31,415
|$33,103
|$35,164
|Average
|$30,281
|$31,898
|$33,875
|Rough
|$29,146
|$30,693
|$32,586
Estimated values
2019 Honda Pilot EX-L 4dr SUV w/Navigation and Rear Entertainment System (3.5L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$31,262
|$33,282
|$35,749
|Clean
|$30,708
|$32,687
|$35,105
|Average
|$29,599
|$31,497
|$33,819
|Rough
|$28,490
|$30,307
|$32,532
Estimated values
2019 Honda Pilot EX-L 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$30,347
|$32,227
|$34,524
|Clean
|$29,809
|$31,651
|$33,903
|Average
|$28,733
|$30,499
|$32,660
|Rough
|$27,656
|$29,347
|$31,417
Estimated values
2019 Honda Pilot EX-L 4dr SUV AWD w/Navigation and Rear Entertainment System (3.5L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$32,756
|$34,577
|$36,800
|Clean
|$32,175
|$33,959
|$36,138
|Average
|$31,013
|$32,722
|$34,813
|Rough
|$29,851
|$31,486
|$33,488
Estimated values
2019 Honda Pilot Touring 4dr SUV AWD w/Rear Captain's Chairs (3.5L 6cyl 9A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$35,120
|$36,987
|$39,267
|Clean
|$34,497
|$36,325
|$38,560
|Average
|$33,251
|$35,003
|$37,147
|Rough
|$32,005
|$33,681
|$35,733