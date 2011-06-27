  1. Home
Estimated values
2019 Honda Pilot Touring 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl 9A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$33,484$35,320$37,562
Clean$32,890$34,688$36,886
Average$31,703$33,426$35,533
Rough$30,515$32,163$34,181
Estimated values
2019 Honda Pilot Elite 4dr SUV AWD (3.5L 6cyl 9A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$37,721$39,427$41,511
Clean$37,052$38,722$40,764
Average$35,714$37,313$39,270
Rough$34,375$35,903$37,775
Estimated values
2019 Honda Pilot Touring 4dr SUV w/Rear Captain's Chairs (3.5L 6cyl 9A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$33,687$35,520$37,756
Clean$33,089$34,885$37,076
Average$31,894$33,615$35,717
Rough$30,699$32,345$34,358
Estimated values
2019 Honda Pilot EX 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$27,713$29,533$31,755
Clean$27,222$29,005$31,183
Average$26,239$27,949$30,040
Rough$25,256$26,893$28,897
Estimated values
2019 Honda Pilot Touring 4dr SUV AWD (3.5L 6cyl 9A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$35,148$36,982$39,221
Clean$34,525$36,321$38,516
Average$33,278$34,999$37,104
Rough$32,031$33,677$35,692
Estimated values
2019 Honda Pilot EX 4dr SUV AWD (3.5L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$29,100$31,004$33,331
Clean$28,584$30,450$32,731
Average$27,552$29,342$31,531
Rough$26,520$28,233$30,331
Estimated values
2019 Honda Pilot LX 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$25,394$27,311$29,652
Clean$24,944$26,823$29,119
Average$24,043$25,847$28,051
Rough$23,142$24,870$26,984
Estimated values
2019 Honda Pilot LX 4dr SUV AWD (3.5L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$26,764$28,660$30,976
Clean$26,289$28,148$30,419
Average$25,340$27,123$29,304
Rough$24,390$26,099$28,189
Estimated values
2019 Honda Pilot EX-L 4dr SUV AWD (3.5L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$31,983$33,705$35,808
Clean$31,415$33,103$35,164
Average$30,281$31,898$33,875
Rough$29,146$30,693$32,586
Estimated values
2019 Honda Pilot EX-L 4dr SUV w/Navigation and Rear Entertainment System (3.5L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$31,262$33,282$35,749
Clean$30,708$32,687$35,105
Average$29,599$31,497$33,819
Rough$28,490$30,307$32,532
Estimated values
2019 Honda Pilot EX-L 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$30,347$32,227$34,524
Clean$29,809$31,651$33,903
Average$28,733$30,499$32,660
Rough$27,656$29,347$31,417
Estimated values
2019 Honda Pilot EX-L 4dr SUV AWD w/Navigation and Rear Entertainment System (3.5L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$32,756$34,577$36,800
Clean$32,175$33,959$36,138
Average$31,013$32,722$34,813
Rough$29,851$31,486$33,488
Estimated values
2019 Honda Pilot Touring 4dr SUV AWD w/Rear Captain's Chairs (3.5L 6cyl 9A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$35,120$36,987$39,267
Clean$34,497$36,325$38,560
Average$33,251$35,003$37,147
Rough$32,005$33,681$35,733
Sell my 2019 Honda Pilot with EdmundsShop for a used Honda Pilot near you

FAQ

The term "Blue Book Value" might refer to the Kelley Blue Book value, but is often used as a generic expression for a given vehicle's market value. You can find the market value of your 2019 Honda Pilot on Edmunds. You'll need to know some basic facts about your vehicle, such as the mileage, condition, option packages and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2019 Honda Pilot with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $31,415 for one in "Clean" condition and about $33,103 if you were selling it as a private party. If the vehicle is in worse shape, you'll want to deduct a couple thousand dollars for each of the lower two condition levels. Learn more
A number of factors will affect how much a Honda Pilot is worth. For starters, you'll need information such as the year, mileage, condition level, options and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2019 Honda Pilot with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $31,415 for one in "Clean" condition and about $33,103 if you're selling it as a private party. If you need a more accurate number, head to Edmunds, input your vehicle's details and you'll get an accurate appraisal. Learn more
The value of a 2019 Honda Pilot, or any vehicle, is determined by its age, mileage, condition, trim level and installed options. As a rough estimate, the trade-in value of a 2019 Honda Pilot with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $31,415 for one in "Clean" condition and about $33,103 if you're selling it as a private party. Head to Edmunds for a more detailed appraisal, where you can see its estimated dealer retail value along with the values for other condition levels. Learn more
There is no one perfect vehicle for everyone, so it is difficult to make a broad assessment of the 2019 Honda Pilot. We recommend you read Edmunds expert reviews and consumer reviews to make that buying decision for yourself. When in doubt, ask to test-drive the 2019 Honda Pilot and see how it feels. Learn more
The value of a used 2019 Honda Pilot ranges from $29,146 to $35,808, based on vehicle condition, mileage, and options. Get a free appraisal here.
To understand if the 2019 Honda Pilot is a good vehicle for you, check out Edmunds' expert and consumer reviews and ratings. To see if it’s priced right, check out Edmunds' free appraisal calculator.