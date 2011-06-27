Estimated values
2017 Hyundai Sonata Sport 2.0T 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$13,054
|$14,977
|$17,109
|Clean
|$12,682
|$14,560
|$16,602
|Average
|$11,938
|$13,727
|$15,589
|Rough
|$11,194
|$12,893
|$14,577
Estimated values
2017 Hyundai Sonata Eco 4dr Sedan (1.6L 4cyl Turbo 7AM) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$11,112
|$13,117
|$15,319
|Clean
|$10,796
|$12,752
|$14,866
|Average
|$10,162
|$12,022
|$13,959
|Rough
|$9,529
|$11,292
|$13,052
Estimated values
2017 Hyundai Sonata Limited 2.0T 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$16,607
|$18,751
|$21,144
|Clean
|$16,133
|$18,229
|$20,518
|Average
|$15,187
|$17,186
|$19,267
|Rough
|$14,240
|$16,142
|$18,015
Estimated values
2017 Hyundai Sonata Sport PZEV 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$12,102
|$13,903
|$15,899
|Clean
|$11,757
|$13,517
|$15,428
|Average
|$11,067
|$12,743
|$14,487
|Rough
|$10,377
|$11,969
|$13,546
Estimated values
2017 Hyundai Sonata Sport 2.0T 4dr Sedan w/Black Leather (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$13,089
|$14,994
|$17,109
|Clean
|$12,716
|$14,577
|$16,602
|Average
|$11,970
|$13,743
|$15,589
|Rough
|$11,224
|$12,908
|$14,577
Estimated values
2017 Hyundai Sonata Limited 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$13,443
|$15,328
|$17,423
|Clean
|$13,060
|$14,901
|$16,907
|Average
|$12,294
|$14,048
|$15,876
|Rough
|$11,527
|$13,195
|$14,845
Estimated values
2017 Hyundai Sonata SE PZEV 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$11,036
|$12,763
|$14,671
|Clean
|$10,722
|$12,408
|$14,236
|Average
|$10,093
|$11,697
|$13,368
|Rough
|$9,463
|$10,987
|$12,499
Estimated values
2017 Hyundai Sonata PZEV 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$9,936
|$11,580
|$13,394
|Clean
|$9,653
|$11,258
|$12,997
|Average
|$9,086
|$10,614
|$12,205
|Rough
|$8,520
|$9,969
|$11,412
Estimated values
2017 Hyundai Sonata Sport 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$12,020
|$13,800
|$15,775
|Clean
|$11,677
|$13,416
|$15,308
|Average
|$10,992
|$12,648
|$14,374
|Rough
|$10,307
|$11,880
|$13,440
Estimated values
2017 Hyundai Sonata 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$10,437
|$12,171
|$14,083
|Clean
|$10,139
|$11,832
|$13,666
|Average
|$9,544
|$11,155
|$12,833
|Rough
|$8,949
|$10,478
|$11,999
Estimated values
2017 Hyundai Sonata SE 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$10,876
|$12,616
|$14,538
|Clean
|$10,566
|$12,265
|$14,108
|Average
|$9,946
|$11,563
|$13,247
|Rough
|$9,326
|$10,861
|$12,386
Estimated values
2017 Hyundai Sonata Limited PZEV 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$13,479
|$15,336
|$17,403
|Clean
|$13,095
|$14,910
|$16,888
|Average
|$12,327
|$14,056
|$15,858
|Rough
|$11,558
|$13,203
|$14,828