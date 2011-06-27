  1. Home
Estimated values
2017 Hyundai Sonata Sport 2.0T 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$13,054$14,977$17,109
Clean$12,682$14,560$16,602
Average$11,938$13,727$15,589
Rough$11,194$12,893$14,577
Estimated values

2017 Hyundai Sonata Eco 4dr Sedan (1.6L 4cyl Turbo 7AM) with no options
Estimated values
2017 Hyundai Sonata Eco 4dr Sedan (1.6L 4cyl Turbo 7AM) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$11,112$13,117$15,319
Clean$10,796$12,752$14,866
Average$10,162$12,022$13,959
Rough$9,529$11,292$13,052
Estimated values

2017 Hyundai Sonata Limited 2.0T 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A) with no options
Estimated values
2017 Hyundai Sonata Limited 2.0T 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$16,607$18,751$21,144
Clean$16,133$18,229$20,518
Average$15,187$17,186$19,267
Rough$14,240$16,142$18,015
Estimated values

2017 Hyundai Sonata Sport PZEV 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Estimated values
2017 Hyundai Sonata Sport PZEV 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$12,102$13,903$15,899
Clean$11,757$13,517$15,428
Average$11,067$12,743$14,487
Rough$10,377$11,969$13,546
Estimated values

2017 Hyundai Sonata Sport 2.0T 4dr Sedan w/Black Leather (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A) with no options
Estimated values
2017 Hyundai Sonata Sport 2.0T 4dr Sedan w/Black Leather (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$13,089$14,994$17,109
Clean$12,716$14,577$16,602
Average$11,970$13,743$15,589
Rough$11,224$12,908$14,577
Estimated values

2017 Hyundai Sonata Limited 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Estimated values
2017 Hyundai Sonata Limited 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$13,443$15,328$17,423
Clean$13,060$14,901$16,907
Average$12,294$14,048$15,876
Rough$11,527$13,195$14,845
Estimated values

2017 Hyundai Sonata SE PZEV 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Estimated values
2017 Hyundai Sonata SE PZEV 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$11,036$12,763$14,671
Clean$10,722$12,408$14,236
Average$10,093$11,697$13,368
Rough$9,463$10,987$12,499
Estimated values

2017 Hyundai Sonata PZEV 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Estimated values
2017 Hyundai Sonata PZEV 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$9,936$11,580$13,394
Clean$9,653$11,258$12,997
Average$9,086$10,614$12,205
Rough$8,520$9,969$11,412
Estimated values

2017 Hyundai Sonata Sport 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Estimated values
2017 Hyundai Sonata Sport 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$12,020$13,800$15,775
Clean$11,677$13,416$15,308
Average$10,992$12,648$14,374
Rough$10,307$11,880$13,440
Estimated values

2017 Hyundai Sonata 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Estimated values
2017 Hyundai Sonata 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$10,437$12,171$14,083
Clean$10,139$11,832$13,666
Average$9,544$11,155$12,833
Rough$8,949$10,478$11,999
Estimated values

2017 Hyundai Sonata SE 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Estimated values
2017 Hyundai Sonata SE 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$10,876$12,616$14,538
Clean$10,566$12,265$14,108
Average$9,946$11,563$13,247
Rough$9,326$10,861$12,386
Estimated values

2017 Hyundai Sonata Limited PZEV 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Estimated values
2017 Hyundai Sonata Limited PZEV 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$13,479$15,336$17,403
Clean$13,095$14,910$16,888
Average$12,327$14,056$15,858
Rough$11,558$13,203$14,828
Sell my 2017 Hyundai Sonata with EdmundsShop for a used Hyundai Sonata near you

FAQ

The term "Blue Book Value" might refer to the Kelley Blue Book value, but is often used as a generic expression for a given vehicle's market value. You can find the market value of your 2017 Hyundai Sonata on Edmunds. You'll need to know some basic facts about your vehicle, such as the mileage, condition, option packages and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2017 Hyundai Sonata with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $10,139 for one in "Clean" condition and about $11,832 if you were selling it as a private party. If the vehicle is in worse shape, you'll want to deduct a couple thousand dollars for each of the lower two condition levels. Learn more
A number of factors will affect how much a Hyundai Sonata is worth. For starters, you'll need information such as the year, mileage, condition level, options and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2017 Hyundai Sonata with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $10,139 for one in "Clean" condition and about $11,832 if you're selling it as a private party. If you need a more accurate number, head to Edmunds, input your vehicle's details and you'll get an accurate appraisal. Learn more
The value of a 2017 Hyundai Sonata, or any vehicle, is determined by its age, mileage, condition, trim level and installed options. As a rough estimate, the trade-in value of a 2017 Hyundai Sonata with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $10,139 for one in "Clean" condition and about $11,832 if you're selling it as a private party. Head to Edmunds for a more detailed appraisal, where you can see its estimated dealer retail value along with the values for other condition levels. Learn more
There is no one perfect vehicle for everyone, so it is difficult to make a broad assessment of the 2017 Hyundai Sonata. We recommend you read Edmunds expert reviews and consumer reviews to make that buying decision for yourself. When in doubt, ask to test-drive the 2017 Hyundai Sonata and see how it feels. Learn more
The value of a used 2017 Hyundai Sonata ranges from $8,949 to $14,083, based on vehicle condition, mileage, and options. Get a free appraisal here.
To understand if the 2017 Hyundai Sonata is a good vehicle for you, check out Edmunds' expert and consumer reviews and ratings. To see if it’s priced right, check out Edmunds' free appraisal calculator.