Estimated values
2012 Porsche 911 Carrera 4 GTS 2dr Convertible AWD (3.8L 6cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$52,225
|$58,995
|$64,906
|Clean
|$49,496
|$55,954
|$61,362
|Average
|$44,037
|$49,871
|$54,272
|Rough
|$38,579
|$43,789
|$47,183
Estimated values
2012 Porsche 911 Carrera 2dr Convertible (3.6L 6cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$37,724
|$44,613
|$50,430
|Clean
|$35,753
|$42,314
|$47,676
|Average
|$31,810
|$37,714
|$42,168
|Rough
|$27,867
|$33,114
|$36,660
Estimated values
2012 Porsche 911 Carrera S 2dr Convertible (3.8L 6cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$42,392
|$50,134
|$56,672
|Clean
|$40,177
|$47,550
|$53,577
|Average
|$35,746
|$42,381
|$47,387
|Rough
|$31,316
|$37,212
|$41,197
Estimated values
2012 Porsche 911 Carrera 2dr Coupe (3.6L 6cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$35,789
|$40,639
|$44,854
|Clean
|$33,919
|$38,544
|$42,405
|Average
|$30,178
|$34,354
|$37,506
|Rough
|$26,438
|$30,164
|$32,606
Estimated values
2012 Porsche 911 Carrera 4S 2dr Coupe AWD (3.8L 6cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$44,778
|$52,955
|$59,861
|Clean
|$42,438
|$50,225
|$56,592
|Average
|$37,758
|$44,765
|$50,053
|Rough
|$33,078
|$39,306
|$43,515
Estimated values
2012 Porsche 911 Carrera Black Edition 2dr Convertible (3.6L 6cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$39,954
|$45,864
|$50,953
|Clean
|$37,866
|$43,500
|$48,171
|Average
|$33,690
|$38,771
|$42,605
|Rough
|$29,514
|$34,043
|$37,040
Estimated values
2012 Porsche 911 Targa 4 2dr Coupe AWD (3.6L 6cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$44,043
|$52,087
|$58,879
|Clean
|$41,741
|$49,402
|$55,663
|Average
|$37,138
|$44,031
|$49,232
|Rough
|$32,535
|$38,661
|$42,801
Estimated values
2012 Porsche 911 Carrera S 2dr Coupe (3.8L 6cyl 7M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$41,807
|$49,441
|$55,889
|Clean
|$39,622
|$46,892
|$52,836
|Average
|$35,252
|$41,795
|$46,732
|Rough
|$30,883
|$36,697
|$40,627
Estimated values
2012 Porsche 911 Carrera GTS 2dr Convertible (3.8L 6cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$48,074
|$56,854
|$64,267
|Clean
|$45,562
|$53,923
|$60,757
|Average
|$40,537
|$48,061
|$53,737
|Rough
|$35,513
|$42,199
|$46,718
Estimated values
2012 Porsche 911 Carrera Black Edition 2dr Coupe (3.6L 6cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$35,682
|$41,240
|$46,002
|Clean
|$33,817
|$39,114
|$43,490
|Average
|$30,088
|$34,862
|$38,465
|Rough
|$26,359
|$30,610
|$33,441
Estimated values
2012 Porsche 911 Turbo 2dr Convertible AWD (3.8L 6cyl Turbo 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$64,915
|$76,770
|$86,780
|Clean
|$61,523
|$72,813
|$82,041
|Average
|$54,738
|$64,897
|$72,562
|Rough
|$47,953
|$56,982
|$63,084
Estimated values
2012 Porsche 911 Carrera GTS 2dr Coupe (3.8L 6cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$48,534
|$54,646
|$60,000
|Clean
|$45,998
|$51,829
|$56,724
|Average
|$40,925
|$46,195
|$50,170
|Rough
|$35,853
|$40,560
|$43,616
Estimated values
2012 Porsche 911 Carrera 4S 2dr Convertible AWD (3.8L 6cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$46,143
|$54,570
|$61,686
|Clean
|$43,732
|$51,757
|$58,317
|Average
|$38,909
|$46,131
|$51,580
|Rough
|$34,086
|$40,504
|$44,842
Estimated values
2012 Porsche 911 Carrera 4 2dr Coupe AWD (3.6L 6cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$36,565
|$43,242
|$48,881
|Clean
|$34,654
|$41,013
|$46,211
|Average
|$30,833
|$36,555
|$40,872
|Rough
|$27,011
|$32,096
|$35,533
Estimated values
2012 Porsche 911 Carrera S 2dr Coupe (3.8L 6cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$46,378
|$53,721
|$60,000
|Clean
|$43,955
|$50,951
|$56,724
|Average
|$39,107
|$45,412
|$50,170
|Rough
|$34,260
|$39,874
|$43,616
Estimated values
2012 Porsche 911 Targa 4S 2dr Coupe AWD (3.8L 6cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$47,044
|$55,634
|$62,889
|Clean
|$44,585
|$52,766
|$59,454
|Average
|$39,668
|$47,030
|$52,585
|Rough
|$34,751
|$41,294
|$45,716
Estimated values
2012 Porsche 911 Turbo 2dr Coupe AWD (3.8L 6cyl Turbo 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$59,997
|$70,956
|$80,206
|Clean
|$56,861
|$67,298
|$75,826
|Average
|$50,591
|$59,983
|$67,065
|Rough
|$44,320
|$52,667
|$58,305
Estimated values
2012 Porsche 911 Turbo S 2dr Coupe AWD (3.8L 6cyl Turbo 7AM) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$67,196
|$79,469
|$89,829
|Clean
|$63,684
|$75,373
|$84,923
|Average
|$56,661
|$67,179
|$75,111
|Rough
|$49,638
|$58,986
|$65,300
Estimated values
2012 Porsche 911 Carrera 4 2dr Convertible AWD (3.6L 6cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$39,805
|$47,075
|$53,213
|Clean
|$37,725
|$44,648
|$50,307
|Average
|$33,565
|$39,794
|$44,495
|Rough
|$29,404
|$34,941
|$38,682
Estimated values
2012 Porsche 911 Carrera 4 GTS 2dr Coupe AWD (3.8L 6cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$48,423
|$54,685
|$60,156
|Clean
|$45,892
|$51,866
|$56,871
|Average
|$40,831
|$46,228
|$50,300
|Rough
|$35,770
|$40,590
|$43,730
Estimated values
2012 Porsche 911 Turbo S 2dr Convertible AWD (3.8L 6cyl Turbo 7AM) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$69,314
|$81,975
|$92,661
|Clean
|$65,692
|$77,749
|$87,601
|Average
|$58,447
|$69,297
|$77,480
|Rough
|$51,203
|$60,846
|$67,359
Estimated values
2012 Porsche 911 Carrera 2dr Coupe (3.4L 6cyl 7M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$35,787
|$42,323
|$47,841
|Clean
|$33,917
|$40,141
|$45,228
|Average
|$30,177
|$35,777
|$40,003
|Rough
|$26,436
|$31,414
|$34,778