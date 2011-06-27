  1. Home
Estimated values
2012 Porsche 911 Carrera 4 GTS 2dr Convertible AWD (3.8L 6cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$52,225$58,995$64,906
Clean$49,496$55,954$61,362
Average$44,037$49,871$54,272
Rough$38,579$43,789$47,183
Estimated values
2012 Porsche 911 Carrera 2dr Convertible (3.6L 6cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$37,724$44,613$50,430
Clean$35,753$42,314$47,676
Average$31,810$37,714$42,168
Rough$27,867$33,114$36,660
Estimated values
2012 Porsche 911 Carrera S 2dr Convertible (3.8L 6cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$42,392$50,134$56,672
Clean$40,177$47,550$53,577
Average$35,746$42,381$47,387
Rough$31,316$37,212$41,197
Estimated values
2012 Porsche 911 Carrera 2dr Coupe (3.6L 6cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$35,789$40,639$44,854
Clean$33,919$38,544$42,405
Average$30,178$34,354$37,506
Rough$26,438$30,164$32,606
Estimated values
2012 Porsche 911 Carrera 4S 2dr Coupe AWD (3.8L 6cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$44,778$52,955$59,861
Clean$42,438$50,225$56,592
Average$37,758$44,765$50,053
Rough$33,078$39,306$43,515
Estimated values
2012 Porsche 911 Carrera Black Edition 2dr Convertible (3.6L 6cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$39,954$45,864$50,953
Clean$37,866$43,500$48,171
Average$33,690$38,771$42,605
Rough$29,514$34,043$37,040
Estimated values
2012 Porsche 911 Targa 4 2dr Coupe AWD (3.6L 6cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$44,043$52,087$58,879
Clean$41,741$49,402$55,663
Average$37,138$44,031$49,232
Rough$32,535$38,661$42,801
Estimated values
2012 Porsche 911 Carrera S 2dr Coupe (3.8L 6cyl 7M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$41,807$49,441$55,889
Clean$39,622$46,892$52,836
Average$35,252$41,795$46,732
Rough$30,883$36,697$40,627
Estimated values
2012 Porsche 911 Carrera GTS 2dr Convertible (3.8L 6cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$48,074$56,854$64,267
Clean$45,562$53,923$60,757
Average$40,537$48,061$53,737
Rough$35,513$42,199$46,718
Estimated values
2012 Porsche 911 Carrera Black Edition 2dr Coupe (3.6L 6cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$35,682$41,240$46,002
Clean$33,817$39,114$43,490
Average$30,088$34,862$38,465
Rough$26,359$30,610$33,441
Estimated values
2012 Porsche 911 Turbo 2dr Convertible AWD (3.8L 6cyl Turbo 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$64,915$76,770$86,780
Clean$61,523$72,813$82,041
Average$54,738$64,897$72,562
Rough$47,953$56,982$63,084
Estimated values
2012 Porsche 911 Carrera GTS 2dr Coupe (3.8L 6cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$48,534$54,646$60,000
Clean$45,998$51,829$56,724
Average$40,925$46,195$50,170
Rough$35,853$40,560$43,616
Estimated values
2012 Porsche 911 Carrera 4S 2dr Convertible AWD (3.8L 6cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$46,143$54,570$61,686
Clean$43,732$51,757$58,317
Average$38,909$46,131$51,580
Rough$34,086$40,504$44,842
Estimated values
2012 Porsche 911 Carrera 4 2dr Coupe AWD (3.6L 6cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$36,565$43,242$48,881
Clean$34,654$41,013$46,211
Average$30,833$36,555$40,872
Rough$27,011$32,096$35,533
Estimated values
2012 Porsche 911 Carrera S 2dr Coupe (3.8L 6cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$46,378$53,721$60,000
Clean$43,955$50,951$56,724
Average$39,107$45,412$50,170
Rough$34,260$39,874$43,616
Estimated values
2012 Porsche 911 Targa 4S 2dr Coupe AWD (3.8L 6cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$47,044$55,634$62,889
Clean$44,585$52,766$59,454
Average$39,668$47,030$52,585
Rough$34,751$41,294$45,716
Estimated values
2012 Porsche 911 Turbo 2dr Coupe AWD (3.8L 6cyl Turbo 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$59,997$70,956$80,206
Clean$56,861$67,298$75,826
Average$50,591$59,983$67,065
Rough$44,320$52,667$58,305
Estimated values
2012 Porsche 911 Turbo S 2dr Coupe AWD (3.8L 6cyl Turbo 7AM) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$67,196$79,469$89,829
Clean$63,684$75,373$84,923
Average$56,661$67,179$75,111
Rough$49,638$58,986$65,300
Estimated values
2012 Porsche 911 Carrera 4 2dr Convertible AWD (3.6L 6cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$39,805$47,075$53,213
Clean$37,725$44,648$50,307
Average$33,565$39,794$44,495
Rough$29,404$34,941$38,682
Estimated values
2012 Porsche 911 Carrera 4 GTS 2dr Coupe AWD (3.8L 6cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$48,423$54,685$60,156
Clean$45,892$51,866$56,871
Average$40,831$46,228$50,300
Rough$35,770$40,590$43,730
Estimated values
2012 Porsche 911 Turbo S 2dr Convertible AWD (3.8L 6cyl Turbo 7AM) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$69,314$81,975$92,661
Clean$65,692$77,749$87,601
Average$58,447$69,297$77,480
Rough$51,203$60,846$67,359
Estimated values
2012 Porsche 911 Carrera 2dr Coupe (3.4L 6cyl 7M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$35,787$42,323$47,841
Clean$33,917$40,141$45,228
Average$30,177$35,777$40,003
Rough$26,436$31,414$34,778
FAQ

The term "Blue Book Value" might refer to the Kelley Blue Book value, but is often used as a generic expression for a given vehicle's market value. You can find the market value of your 2012 Porsche 911 on Edmunds. You'll need to know some basic facts about your vehicle, such as the mileage, condition, option packages and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2012 Porsche 911 with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $33,919 for one in "Clean" condition and about $38,544 if you were selling it as a private party. If the vehicle is in worse shape, you'll want to deduct a couple thousand dollars for each of the lower two condition levels. Learn more
A number of factors will affect how much a Porsche 911 is worth. For starters, you'll need information such as the year, mileage, condition level, options and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2012 Porsche 911 with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $33,919 for one in "Clean" condition and about $38,544 if you're selling it as a private party. If you need a more accurate number, head to Edmunds, input your vehicle's details and you'll get an accurate appraisal. Learn more
The value of a 2012 Porsche 911, or any vehicle, is determined by its age, mileage, condition, trim level and installed options. As a rough estimate, the trade-in value of a 2012 Porsche 911 with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $33,919 for one in "Clean" condition and about $38,544 if you're selling it as a private party. Head to Edmunds for a more detailed appraisal, where you can see its estimated dealer retail value along with the values for other condition levels. Learn more
There is no one perfect vehicle for everyone, so it is difficult to make a broad assessment of the 2012 Porsche 911. We recommend you read Edmunds expert reviews and consumer reviews to make that buying decision for yourself. When in doubt, ask to test-drive the 2012 Porsche 911 and see how it feels. Learn more
To understand if the 2012 Porsche 911 is a good vehicle for you, check out Edmunds' expert and consumer reviews and ratings. To see if it’s priced right, check out Edmunds' free appraisal calculator.